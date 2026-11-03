Coming Home: From Shadowland to Spiritworld

Premieres Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Encore Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

After 170 years of displacement, a Kashia Pomo elder guides two young tribal members on journeys reclaiming ancestral land, renewing ceremony, confronting historical trauma, and searching in Russia for ancient connections to their women gone missing.

After 170 years of displacement, a Kashia Pomo elder guides two young tribal members on journeys reclaiming ancestral land, renewing ceremony, confronting historical trauma, and searching in Russia for ancient connections to their women gone missing.

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J. Mitchell Johnson / PBS Bob Elfstrom with camera on California coast.