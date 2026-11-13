Work It out Wombats: The Treeborhood Harvest Day/The Treeborhood Thankfulness Stew
Stream now with PBS Kids on YouTube
Harvest Day is being ruined by fog! Can the Wombats save the day by locating Mr. E’s fog goggles, buried in a box somewhere? / It’s time to make the Treeborhood Thankfulness Stew. Can Zeke create a stew that meets Mr. E’s high standards?
Kids can also play along with the new "Story Emporium" game on pbskids.org/wombats and the PBS KIDS Games App!
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