Liam Payne, former One Direction member, dies at 31 in Argentina hotel fall

By Isabel DeBre / Associated Press
Published October 16, 2024 at 3:04 PM PDT
FILE - Liam Payne of One Direction performs during the Honda Civic Tour at Qualcomm Stadium on Thursday, July 9, 2015, in San Diego, Calif.
Rich Fury
/
Invision via AP
FILE - Liam Payne of One Direction performs during the Honda Civic Tour at Qualcomm Stadium on Thursday, July 9, 2015, in San Diego, Calif.

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne, 31, was found dead after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, local officials told Argentine media.

Alberto Crescenti, head of the state emergency medical system, said on Argentina’s Todo Noticias TV channel that Payne fell into a courtyard of the Casa Sur Hotel in the trendy Palermo neighborhood of Argentina’s capital. Crescenti declined to answer further questions about the incident, including whether Payne jumped from the balcony or fell by accident.

Argentine media reported that Payne was in Buenos Aires to attend the concert of his former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan.

