San Diego weekend arts events: 'Modern Light,' cross-border jazz and Small Press Nite

Visual art

Courtesy of the artist Kaori Fukuyama's "Tsubasa," a 2025 work of oil paint on folded watercolor and washi paper, is shown in an undated photo.

'Modern Light': Kelly Nipper, Kim Manfredi and Kaori Fukuyama

The description of this group show at architect Jennifer Luce's studio gallery refers to San Diego sculptor and installation artist Kaori Fukuyama as an "object maker," which is both a profound affirmation of her work and a bit of an understatement. Curator Elizabeth Armstrong brought together Fukuyama, Los Angeles photographer Kelly Nipper and Palm Springs painter Kim Manfredi to explore how each artist plays with color and light — in different ways. Despite their divergent methods, there's an astonishingly unified and energized cohesion in the collection .

Opening reception: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 3. On view through Jan. 15, 2026. | Et Galerie, 776 Ivanhoe Ave., Ste. 150, La Jolla | Free | MORE INFO

'Unknown Frontier'

A new group exhibition at Techne Art Center features 15 artists, including Hwang (Bo) Kim, Christopher Lin, Sylvia Fernandez, Briana Miyoko, Frank Webster and more. The show, curated by gallerist Chuck Thomas, celebrates the use of surprising materials and processes.

Opening reception: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4. On view through Dec. 5 | Techne Art Center, 1609 Ord Way, Oceanside | Free | MORE INFO

Nikon Tour

The official Nikon Tour stop in San Diego will offer a series of photo walks, panels and workshops with photographers Kirill Umrikhin, Mickey Strand and Weston Fuller. Workshops are Saturday at George's Camera in North Park, with photo walks throughout the weekend at Mission Beach, Robb Field Skate Park, Sunset Cliffs and Balboa Park.

Oct. 2-6 | Various locations | Free | MORE INFO

Music

San Diego-Tijuana Jazz Festival

The second annual festival celebrating jazz on both sides of the border returns this fall, featuring three days of performances in three venues — and two countries. Quartyard in downtown San Diego, California Center for the Arts, Escondido, and a free event along Tijuana's Avenida Revolución will host more than a dozen acts. The free opening-night party is 5-9 p.m. Thursday at Quartyard, featuring performances by the Irving Flores Cuban Sextet, Baja rock, jazz and hip-hop quintet The Less Likely, and the Binational Youth Ensemble.

Oct. 2, 4-5 | Multiple locations | Free-$116 | MORE INFO

'French Fairytales': Debussy and Ravel

Rafael Payare conducts the San Diego Symphony in this theatrical presentation of music by two quintessential French composers, with Debussy's "The Joyful Isle" and "The Box of Toys" and Ravel's "The Child and the Magical Spells: A Lyric Fantasy in Two Scenes." The symphony will be joined by eight choral soloists, the San Diego Symphony Chorus and San Diego Children's Choir.

7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct 3, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 5 | Jacobs Music Center, 1245 Seventh Ave., downtown | $42+ | MORE INFO

Joy Guidry

Experimental bassoonist and performance artist Joy Guidry will perform at the Silo Room in Bread & Salt, accompanied by the Calvary Baptist Praise Team and Sushisombrero.

<a href="https://guidrybassoon.bandcamp.com/album/five-prayers" data-cms-ai="0">Five Prayers by Joy Guidry</a>

Guidry's latest album, "Five Prayers," came out this year.

7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 3 | Bread & Salt | $23.18 | MORE INFO

Thee Sacred Souls

Local "souldies" darlings Thee Sacred Souls catapulted to viral fame after the release of their self-titled debut on Daptone Records. Last fall, they put out a follow-up album, "Got a Story to Tell," and in May released a new single, "We Don't Have to Be Alone," a wistful ballad recorded at the same time as their second album.

<a href="https://theesacredsouls.bandcamp.com/track/we-dont-have-to-be-alone" data-cms-ai="0">We Don't Have to Be Alone by Thee Sacred Souls</a>

8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 3 | Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, 5500 Campanile Dr., SDSU | $55+ | MORE INFO

Courtesy of ArtPower Reggie Watts is shown in an undated photo.

Reggie Watts

Comedian, musician and surrealist performer Reggie Watts has performed with late-night greats Conan O'Brien and Jimmy Fallon before becoming the bandleader and announcer on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” for the show's entire run. He'll perform a set of his signature looped improvisational music and comedy, presented by ArtPower.

8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4 | Epstein Family Amphitheater, 9480 Innovation Ln.., UC San Diego | $30-$55 | MORE INFO

Theater

Grossmont Theatre Arts: 'The Servant of Two Masters'

Local theater stars Samantha Ginn and AJ Knox will debut a new adaptation of Italian playwright Carlo Goldoni's commedia dell'arte play "The Servant of Two Masters." Commedia dell'arte elements like stock characters and improvisation lend themselves well to a screwball-style comedy adaptation — Knox and Ginn were also inspired by "Airplane!" and "Monty Python."

Oct. 2-4 and 9-11 | Stagehouse Theatre, 8800 Grossmont College Dr., El Cajon | $10-$18 | MORE INFO

'Suffs' the Musical

Broadway San Diego presents the touring production of the Tony-winning musical "Suffs," following the American suffragette movement that fought for women's right to vote.

Through Oct. 5 | San Diego Civic Theatre, 1100 Third Ave., downtown | $52.25+ | MORE INFO

'Blues for an Alabama Sky'

Set in 1930s Harlem at the verge of the Great Depression, playwright Pearl Cleage's "Blues for an Alabama Sky" explores the friendships and trials among a group of artists who idolize the performer Josephine Baker. The play is directed at Moxie by Desireé Clarke Miller.

7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, through Oct. 26 | Moxie Theatre, 6663 El Cajon Blvd., Ste. N, Rolando | $20-$69 | MORE INFO

Books

Jason Wilbur / Raúl Lázaro Emily Greenberg, author of the short story collection "Alternative Facts," is shown in an undated photo.

Small Press Nite Vol. 12

A little warning: Show up late to Small Press Nite and you might have to stand in the back. This popular group reading series returns to The Book Catapult with Samuel Ashworth, author of "The Death and Life of August Sweeney"; Emily Greenberg, author of the short story collection "Alternative Facts" (and guest on a recent episode of The Finest ); San Diego poet Matthew Valdivia; and San Diego writer Sara Z. Phelps.

7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4 | The Book Catapult | 3010-B Juniper St., South Park | Free | MORE INFO

'¡Hola Ola!' Open Mic & Showcase: Margarita Pintado Burgos and Moni Light

Music, poetry and literature converge at this open mic night and showcase. Two featured artists will set the stage — poet Margarita Pintado Burgos and Latin-fusion singer Moni Light — followed by a chance for everyone to share a brief piece of work. Donations will be collected for Dollar Lunch Club and Mutual Aid Meal Alliance.

6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 3 | Athenaeum Art Center, 1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights | Free | MORE INFO

Film

'Linda Linda Linda' 4K Restoration

This 2005 Japanese film by filmmaker Nobuhiro Yamashita follows a band of teenage girls as they scramble to prepare for a big performance. The film was the inspiration for the name of the real-life rock band The Linda Lindas.

7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4 | Digital Gym Cinema, 1100 Market St., East Village | $9-$13 | MORE INFO

Family and more

Kids Free October

October means free admission for kids at more than 60 San Diego museums all month — often requiring the purchase of an adult ticket. Some notable savings include Legoland, Birch Aquarium, The New Children's Museum, the San Diego Natural History Museum and the Fleet Science Center. Check out the full list of participating institutions and restrictions for each site here .

Oct. 1-31 | Various locations | Free | MORE INFO

MASHUP Creative Industry Symposium

Presented by Vanguard Culture, this two-day festival for creative professionals features workshops and discussions geared toward people working in visual art, music, dance, theater and more. Saturday is in person, and Sunday is a collection of virtual panels.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4, at The Soap Factory, 2995 Commercial St., Logan Heights; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 5, virtual | $20-$50 | MORE INFO

La Mesa Oktoberfest

Celebrate all things Bavarian at the long-running La Mesa Oktoberfest, with games, music, family-friendly activities, dachshund races, bratwurst and — of course — beer.