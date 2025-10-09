San Diego weekend arts events: PANCA, artsy mini golf and toddler techno

Visual art

PANCA: 'Me Voy Pál Pueblo'

Cross-border artist Paola Villaseñor, known as PANCA, will open a new solo show at The Front gallery, reflecting on the current border turmoil, moving back to Mexico after living in San Diego for several years — and what it means to feel the need to escape. PANCA's character-driven work is intimate, vivid and jam-packed with storytelling.

Reception: 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11. On view through Jan. 10, 2026 | The Front Arte y Cultura, 147 W. San Ysidro Blvd., San Ysidro | Free | MORE INFO

Barrio Art Crawl

The monthly art crawl in Barrio Logan takes place Saturday with a self-guided tour of open studios, galleries, shops, restaurants and performances along Logan Avenue and the surrounding cultural district. While you're in the neighborhood, be sure to swing by the Chicano Park Museum and Cultural Center's anniversary event.

Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11 | Logan Avenue, Barrio Logan | Free | MORE INFO

Courtesy of Hyde Gallery Anna Stump's collaborative art installation-meets-mini golf course, "Mojaveland," is on view at Hyde Gallery.

'Mojaveland'

Helmed by artist Anna Stump, Mojaveland began as an actual mini golf course-meets-art installation in Twentynine Palms, operating from 2021 to 2023. A mobile version of the collaborative project is now on view at Hyde Gallery at Grossmont College — a playable, portable six-hole mini golf setup featuring art by Stump and a team of desert-based artists. Stump will also hold an artist lecture at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 15.

Golf-course play: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. On view through Nov. 6 | Hyde Art Gallery, 8800 Grossmont College Drive, El Cajon | Free | MORE INFO

'Omni Intelligent'

A group exhibition exploring the intersection of human and artificial intelligence recently opened at UC San Diego's Mandeville Art Gallery. Works range from video and computer games to sculpture, animation, holographic projections and more. Participating artists include Lou Cantor, Amia Yokoyama, Ánima Correa, Star Feliz, Rhonda Holberton with UC San Diego research scientist Dr. Ying Choon Wu, Agustine Zegers, Eglė Budvytytė, Marcus Zúñiga and CROSSLUCID.

Noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. On view through Dec. 6 | Mandeville Art Gallery, 9500 Gilman Drive, UCSD | Free | MORE INFO

Theater

'Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike'

Christopher Durang's beloved Tony-winning 2013 play is an absurd comedy about dysfunctional adult siblings, inspired by Anton Chekhov. Directed by Anthony Methvin, the production takes place at Cygnet Theatre's new Dottie Studio Theater.

Oct. 8 through Nov. 9 | Cygnet Theatre, 2880 Roosevelt Road, Liberty Station | $58+ | MORE INFO

'Small'

The Old Globe recently opened the West Coast premiere of playwright Robert Montano's one-man play, "Small," which chronicles his life story, from his racetrack jockey youth to a future as a Broadway dancer.

Through Oct. 19 | The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park | $47+ | MORE INFO

'The Effect'

One weekend remains of OnStage Playhouse's production of British playwright, TV writer and producer Lucy Prebble's 2012 play "The Effect." The story follows two participants in a clinical drug trial as they fall in love. As always, OnStage offers discounted tickets for audience members under 30.

8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9-12 | OnStage Playhouse, 291 Third Ave., Chula Vista | $15-$25 | MORE INFO

Music

Le Salon de Musiques: Season Opening

The intimate chamber music series Le Salon de Musiques celebrates a new season with three piano quartets — by Beethoven, Mendelssohn and American composer Arthur Foote. After the concert, mingle with the performers over champagne and a buffet.

4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 12 | La Jolla Woman's Club, 7791 Draper Ave., La Jolla | $69-$120 | MORE INFO

San Diego Symphony: 'Romantic Visions'

Rafael Payare and the San Diego Symphony perform Emmanuel Chabrier's "España, Rhapsody for Orchestra," "Ephemerae," a concerto by contemporary Peruvian composer and San Diego Symphony composer-in-residence Jimmy López, and Schumann's "Symphony No. 2 in C Major."

7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11-12 | Jacobs Music Center, 1245 Seventh Ave., downtown | $42+ | MORE INFO

Dance

Sanchez Productions / DISCO Riot DISCO Riot dancers are shown in an undated photo.

DISCO Riot: SPACE Rising Showcase

Contemporary movement company DISCO Riot's SPACE Alliance project has paired dancers with Malashock Dance artists to create new works in an intensive 10-week residency program. DISCO Riot resident performers include Milana Aernova, Lauren Ai Ling Lee, Ilyana Hughes, Erik Izaak and Niza Galindo.

7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 10-11 | Grossmont College Performing & Visual Arts Center, 20 Griffin Drive, El Cajon | $15-$25 | MORE INFO

Books

'Beautiful Facts: An Evening of Adventurous Prose (With Song)’

This group reading showcases short story writers Lisa Alvarez, author of the collection "Some Final Beauty," and Emily Greenberg, author of "Alternative Facts," along with a musical performance from singer-songwriter Cindy Lee Berryhill.

7-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11 | San Diego Writers, Ink, 2730 Historic Decatur Road, Suite 204 | Free | MORE INFO

Festivals, family and more

Julia Dixon Evans Posters by Ramsés Noriega are displayed at the Chicano Park Museum and Cultural Center on Oct. 7, 2025.

Chicano Park Museum and Cultural Center 3rd Anniversary

To honor three years of the cultural center space in Chicano Park — and 10 years as an organization — the Chicano Park Museum will host a festival with live music, visual art and activities. Currently on view is Ramsés Noriega's stunning exhibition, "Fragmentos Del Barrio," and the museum will also welcome community artists David and Janine Coral. Por La Mano Press will lead printmaking activities in the newly named Armando R. Cid Printmaking Studio.

3-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11 | CPMCC, 1960 National Ave., Barrio Logan | Free | MORE INFO

Lenny Pearce: Toddler Techno Tour

A rave for kids? At SOMA? British performer Lenny Pearce remixes popular children's music into DJ sets designed for toddlers and young children (and their parents) — and he's bringing the show to San Diego.

2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 12 | SOMA, 3350 Sports Arena Blvd., Midway District | $47.10 | MORE INFO

Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation: Multicultural Festival

The amphitheater at Southeast San Diego's Jacobs Center will host a celebration of dance, music, art and food from around the world, with family-friendly activities and performances throughout the afternoon.