San Diego weekend arts events: A dancer’s legacy, zines, witches and more

Dance

Jean Isaacs: The Legacy Concert

Legendary San Diego dancer and choreographer Jean Isaacs retired several years ago after an astonishing 60-year career. To celebrate her impact, previous collaborators including Monica Bill Barnes, Blythe Barton, Ivan Flores, Cecily Holcombe and others will perform selections from Isaacs' repertoire. Among the dancers? Her own daughter and two of her grandchildren. Even Isaacs herself will be on stage. At 81, she said she's depending on her collaborator and co-dancer Barnes to support her if she loses her footing or gets dizzy.

Isaacs has always worked with other dancers and choreographers and says this show is the first time only her own choreography will be performed.

"In all those years and all those 150 dances, none of them were just Jean Isaacs, because it's not as much fun as when you are having somebody else with you on stage," Isaacs said. "It's something about the human condition, and what does it mean to be together with other humans — and when you're not together, which often happens as you get older."

2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 18-19 | Light Box Theater | $26.50-$41.80 | MORE INFO

DrumatiX: A Rhythm-Packed Adventure

What's more transfixing than tap dance? Maybe fusing tap with percussion, comedy and electronics. Local troupe and Fringe Festival favorites DrumatiX will bring their theatrical and interactive dance performances to North County.

2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18 | The Bornemann, 555 Deer Springs Rd., San Marcos | $30+ | MORE INFO

Visual arts

'TEŌ City'

San Diego City College's photography department presents an exhibit by current and former students alongside photographers in Tijuana, expanding on a previous exhibit at Centro Cultural de la Raza earlier this fall in partnership with PhotoLA. The works explore the idea of "ni de aquí ni de allá" — which translates to “from neither here nor there” — examining duality and belonging along the border.

4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17. On view through Nov. 21 | Luxe Gallery, 1081 16th St., San Diego City College | Free | MORE INFO

San Diego Zine Fest

The 13th annual San Diego Zine Fest takes place at WOO Studios in Barrio Logan, with dozens of artists, small presses, vendors and other creatives sharing and selling their work, plus a slate of musical performances each day. After-hours activities run from 6-8 p.m. daily. This year, you can also pre-game at the associated Zine Camp and learn the ins and outs of cyanotype with teaching artists Madison Hood and Willow Parker from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 16.

12-8 p.m. Oct. 18-19 | WOO Studios, 2212 Main St., Barrio Logan | Free | MORE INFO

Courtesy of Paul Thiebaud Gallery Wayne Thiebaud's "Four Sandwiches," a 2003 oil painting, is shown.

'Wayne Thiebaud: A Radical Realism'

The late American painter Wayne Thiebaud is beloved for his whimsical paintings of otherwise everyday objects — ice cream cones and pies, to name a few — as well as thoughtful, line-driven landscapes and cityscapes. In La Jolla, Tasende Gallery will present a series of his works and celebrate the release of a new book with essays by Derrick R. Cartwright, Gene Cooper, Peter Frank, Julia Friedman and Rachel Teagle about Thiebaud's work.

5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 16 | Tasende Gallery, 820 Prospect St., La Jolla | Free | MORE INFO

Music

Future is Color Studio Sessions: Jazz Night and Free Third Thursday

Jazz artist RIVA will be spotlighted as Future is Color returns to sweeten up Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego's Free Third Thursday event . The galleries are open late, so catch the 5 p.m. guided tour, then enjoy live jazz, with food and drink available.

6-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 16 | MCASD, 700 Prospect St., La Jolla | Free | MORE INFO

Peter Sprague Trio

The La Jolla Music Society kicks off its free outdoor Wu Tsai QRT.yrd concert season with jazz from the acclaimed Peter Sprague Trio, featuring guitarist Sprague, Danny Green on piano and Mackenzie Leighton on bass.

4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17 | The Conrad, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla | Free | MORE INFO

Makaya McCraven

Percussionist and composer Makaya McCraven will perform works from his latest album, " In These Times " — a genre-bending jazz- and world-infused collection of rhythmic sketches and compositions.

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18 | Price Center East Ballroom, 9500 Gilman Dr. at Lyman Ln., La Jolla | Free-$35 | MORE INFO

Art of Elan at the JAI

To kick off Art of Elan's residency at the La Jolla Music Society, the chamber ensemble will perform works including Arthur Foote's "A Night Piece," Alberto Ginastera's "Duo for Flute and Oboe" and Debussy's "String Quartet." A preconcert talk begins at 6:15 p.m. The performance is held in the JAI cabaret-style performance space.

7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 19 | The Conrad, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla | $18-$53 | MORE INFO

Theater

'The Witch'

Trinity Theatre Company will open a production of Jen Silverman's "Witch," a play that explores how history's witch hunts pan out in modern society. Set in a modern-day village, a woman contends with ostracization, a devilish outsider and the patriarchy.

Oct. 17 through Nov. 2 | Trinity Theater Company, 1640 Camino Del Rio N, Ste. 129, Mission Valley | $27-$30 | MORE INFO

'& Juliet'

I love a spin-off that asks questions like: What if the girl didn't totally orbit around the boy? And Broadway's "& Juliet" poses just that. Instead of ending her life with Romeo amidst heartbreak, Juliet moves on to new beginnings. It's a jukebox musical, peppered with known pop songs alongside the original action and dialogue.

Through Sunday, Oct. 19 | San Diego Civic Theatre, 1100 Third Ave., downtown | $57.25+ | MORE INFO

Books

Taste of Book Fair

Verbatim Books had to pivot their annual North Park Book Fair after permitting issues almost caused a full cancellation. It's back on Saturday in pop-up form. Artists and crafters will set up in Verbatim; authors will mingle and sign books at the new Bivouac Adventure Lounge cafe on 30th; and bookstores and zine-makers will set up in the parking lot of Bargain Center, adjacent to Verbatim.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18 | Various locations, North Park | Free | MORE INFO

Peel Lit

Local indie reading series and literary journal Peel Lit will release their second issue and a chapbook Sunday, with readings from Lyra Montoya, Jesslyn Whittell, Allison Evans, Becca Rae Rose and Olga Mikolaivna.

7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 19 | Burn All Books, 3131 Adams Ave., Normal Heights | Free | MORE INFO

Film

'The Librarians'

Screening at Digital Gym for one week, this 2025 documentary unravels the calculated, nationwide push to ban books in schools and public libraries.

7 p.m. Friday, 4:45 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17-19. On view through Oct. 23 | Digital Gym Cinema, 1100 Market St., downtown | $9-$13 | MORE INFO

Festivals and more

Julia Dixon Evans / KPBS Certified Ross Instructor Faye Dasher leads a Bob Ross Paint-Along at TwitchCon in September 2019.

TwitchCon

Live-streaming platform Twitch brings its annual conference to San Diego once again with four days of panels, events, games and exhibitors. Twitch users run the gamut: from the traditional gamers to home chefs, musicians, drag performers and even Bob Ross painting workshops. If you have a badge for Friday, check out "Happy Little Accidents: A Bob Ross Paint-Along" with certified instructors, and learn how to paint your own extremely wholesome scene. Other highlights include a "Little Nightmares" crafting hour on Sunday; a Drag Showcase with Trixie Mattel and Pearl Teese on Saturday; and panels such as "Stream Sustainably: Health, Boundaries and Balance," also on Saturday.

Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 16-19 | San Diego Convention Center, 111 Harbor Dr., downtown | $159-$249 | MORE INFO

Native American Heritage Festival

Presented by the Native Youth Foundation, a free, day-long festival honors Indigenous Peoples Day with bird singing, fashion shows, storytelling, music, food, dance, crafting workshops and more. Performers include Tracy Lee Nelson, STAR Powwow Dancers, Blue Eagle Music, Campo Bird Singers and San Pasqual Bird Singers.