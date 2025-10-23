San Diego weekend arts events: 'Future Rituals,' ghostly dance, Shakespeare and more

Dance

Ghost Light Masquerade

Inspired by the longstanding superstition of leaving a single lamp burning in a theater to fend off ghostly spirits and bad luck, contemporary ballet company The Rosin Box Project returns with its spooky season production “Ghost Light Masquerade.” It poses a heavy question: What if the light instead invites the spirits in? The Rosin Box Project routinely produces some of the most inventive, narrative dance, and this annual concert is their tour de force. It is a promenade-style performance, where audience members wander in groups through the theater space, stumbling upon performances. Color-coded masquerade masks are provided — one indicates your willingness to interact with the performers, the other signals you'd prefer to spectate.

7:30 p.m. Oct. 23-30 (no show on Monday, Oct. 27) | The Soap Factory, 2995 Commercial St., Logan Heights | $71.21 | MORE INFO

La Mezcla: 'Ghostly Labor'

Bay Area dance company La Mezcla combines tap dance with Son Jarocho and Afro-Caribbean musical styles and social justice themes. In "Ghostly Labor," they honor the unseen laborers and workers.

7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24 | Epstein Family Amphitheater, 9480 Innovation Ln., UC San Diego | $30+ | MORE INFO

City Ballet: 'Giselle'

The classical ballet "Giselle" follows the story of a peasant girl, her love for a nobleman in disguise and her descent into madness. She summons the Wilis, a powerful sisterhood of ghosts who seek revenge on the men who betrayed them. City Ballet of San Diego's Elizabeth Wistrich choreographs stems from the work of Jules Perrot, Jean Coralli and Marius Petipa.

8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26 | California Center for the Arts, Escondido, 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido | $39-$99 | MORE INFO

Malashock Dance: 'Seed'

In a showcase of emerging local talent and creativity, choreographers Giovanna Francisco, Iverson Harding, Nick McGhee and Lexii Regina will present new works of contemporary dance alongside work by Malashock's artistic director Christopher K. Morgan.

Oct. 24-26 and Oct. 30 through Nov. 2 | Malashock Dance Studio Theater, 2650 Truxtun Rd. Ste. 200, Liberty Station | $10-$35 | MORE INFO

Visual art

Courtesy of Oceanside Museum of Art Francisco Eme's video, sculpture and sound work is shown installed at Mesa College Art Gallery in 2023.

Francisco Eme: Future Rituals & La Eco-Resistencia

Opening this weekend, Francisco Eme's "Future Rituals" was born from the canyons behind his house. It's a continuation of an exhibition at San Diego Mesa College Art Gallery in 2023. Eme has combed the lush and curious wild, urban landscapes for sounds, songs, stories, matter and lore. The exhibit blends botany, biology, traditional Mexican craft, digital audio and video — immersing the viewer in installations that somehow feel abstract, mythic and deeply rooted in the natural world. An exhibition celebration is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 22.

On view 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, Oct. 25, 2025, through March 15, 2026 | Oceanside Museum of Art, 704 Pier View Way | Free-$15 | MORE INFO

OPaf South: Other Places Art Fair

This free, pop-up art fair showcases experimental, DIY and unconventional art and art spaces — the antithesis of contemporary art fair culture. Founded in Los Angeles several years ago and presented locally by Cat Gunn and mika Castañeda's Harvest & Gather collaborative, OPaf South includes an astonishing collection of installation art, booths, readings, panels and workshops centered around the artist-run spaces, presses and collectives. Groups include Two Rooms, Taller California, K.I.T.E. Project & Project PAINT, Tigercrow Collective and more.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25 | California Center for the Arts, Escondido, 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido | Free ($5 suggested donation) | MORE INFO

MiraCosta Art Gallery An installation view of "Remanence," a dual exhibition of work by Juan Cabrera and Melissa Walter, is shown in an undated photo.

Juan Cabrera & Melissa Walter: 'Remanence'

This dual exhibit uses abstract methods and processes to explore the disconnect between memory and reality. Cabrera's found photography also incorporates woodblock printing and watercolor to study what he calls "architectural dream spaces." Walter's meticulous, repetitive, science-based art practice zooms way out, echoing her previous work for NASA and imagines the human touch on the vast universe. The exhibit opens this week, but save the date for a daytime artist talk and reception at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 30.

Oct 22 through Dec 5, 2025. Gallery hours here . | MiraCosta Art Gallery, 1 Barnard Dr., Oceanside | Free | MORE INFO

'Haunted House IV'

Organized by Jason Sherry, “Haunted House IV” returns to Bread & Salt, bringing together a spooky collection of immersive art installations from artists including Brian and Ryan, Diana Benavidez, Claudia Cano, Wendell Kling, John Brinton Hogan, Gilbert Neri and more.

6-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 24-25 | Bread & Salt, 1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights | Free | MORE INFO

Meadow Harvest Party

Also at Bread & Salt, installation artist and sculptor Helena Westra's "Lying Fallow" will close this weekend with a Meadow Harvest Party. It's a hand-gathered collection of native California grasses, formed into a room-sized, meadowy maze exploring the agricultural practice of "lying fallow," or resting soil for a season. During the final hours of the installation, visitors can actually harvest pieces of the meadow grasses and transform them into "autumn treasures."

2-7 p.m. Saturday Oct. 25 | Athenaeum Art Center, 1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights | Free | MORE INFO

'Light Among Shadows: The Night of the Dead in Pátzcuaro, Michoacán'

This traveling photography exhibit, organized by Salvador Angel Solórzano Barrera and David López Ortiz, captures the rituals and people in the region of Pátzcuaro, Michoacán's Night of the Dead ceremonies.

Reception: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24 (free admission). On view through Nov. 2 | California Center for the Arts, Escondido, 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido | Free-$12 | MORE INFO

Daniel Perez Detail of Nolan Oswald Dennis' "Isivivane" project — 3D-printed rocks evoking a type of cairn — is shown in an undated photo.

Nolan Oswald Dennis 'Demonstrations (i)'

Presented by the decades-old border art collective InSITE, African artist Nolan Oswald Dennis opens an exhibition at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library inspired by earth sciences and geology — even including rocks 3D printed daily as part of the show. One project, "Isivivane," is a Zulu term meaning a cairn, or a stack of stones — a marker on a path left by someone who traveled before you. It's a nod to how the individual can influence the communal future. Dennis' work is striking, disruptive and aesthetically mesmerizing.

Reception and artist talk: 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. On view through Jan. 17, 2026 | Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla | Free | MORE INFO

Theater and comedy

'Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground'

Richard Hellesen's 2023 one-man play about Dwight Eisenhower gets its San Diego premiere at North Coast Repertory Theatre, featuring the Tony-winning actor John Rubinstein in the title role. The production has been extended due to popular demand.

Through Nov. 23 | North Coast Rep, 987 Lomas Santa Fe, Ste. D, Solana Beach | $58.50+ | MORE INFO

Spooky Shakespeare

San Diego Shakespeare Society brings its annual Halloween project to the photography collections at Museum of Photographic Arts at the San Diego Museum of Art. Local actors will perform the most frightful Shakespearean monologues surrounded by fine art.

1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25 | MOPA@SDMA, 1649 El Prado, Balboa Park | $7-$10 | MORE INFO

'BROSferatu: A Hilariously Haunted Halloween Drag Show'

Drag performers from the House of Barr will take the stage in New Village Arts' Halloween-themed drag show "BROSferatu," featuring vampire drag kings, comedy and plenty of spookiness. Costumes are encouraged.

8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25 | New Village Arts, 2787 State St., Carlsbad | $15-$20 | MORE INFO

Sal Vulcano: Everything's Fine Tour

Comedian Sal Vulcano brings his newest show to San Diego, featuring all-new material from the prolific comic, writer, producer and podcaster. Recommended for ages 16 and up.

5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26 | Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave., downtown | $55.35+ | MORE INFO

Music

David Castañeda & Kini Kini

Local singer and percussionist David Castañeda will lead his salsa group Kini Kini in two performances at the dance-friendly Lou Lou's Jungle Room, a classy, remodeled cocktail bar and stage tucked away beneath the LaFayette Hotel.

8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24 | Lou Lou's Jungle Room, 2225 El Cajon Blvd., North Park | Free | MORE INFO

Che Cafe's Halloween Mutual Aid Benefit

Celebrate Halloween and support the Che Cafe's meal assembly project and community fridge at this showcase. Featuring nine bands — including The Microblades, Two Headed Girl, Beth and the Baysides and 7 Car Pileup — the concert, like all shows at the Che, is all-ages and sober. Dress in costume for $5 admission!

5 p.m. (doors) Saturday, Oct. 25 | The Che Cafe, 3035 Theatre District Dr., UC San Diego | $5-$10 | MORE INFO

Courtesy of Spreckels Organ Society The Spreckels Organ Pavilion is shown illuminated in bright purple for a Halloween performance.

'The Phantom of the Opera' in Concert

Balboa Park's iconic Spreckels Organ Pavilion will be immersed in spookiness this weekend, with dramatic sounds from "The Phantom of the Opera" performed on organ, plus spooky lights and projections. San Diego Civic Organist (aside: I will always be proud that we have a civic organist) Raul Prieto Ramirez will perform with soprano Laynee Dell and tenor Cole Tornberg.

One more fun local organ fact: As outlined in the deed of the Spreckels Organ Pavilion, all concerts held on its stage must be free and open to the public.

6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25 | Spreckels Organ Pavilion, 1549 El Prado, Balboa Park | Free | MORE INFO

Bach Collegium San Diego: 'When In Rome'

Local baroque ensemble Bach Collegium San Diego will perform works by composers who lived in or were influenced by their time in Rome: Alessandro Scarlatti, Arcangelo Corelli and G.F. Handel.

7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25 | The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla | $38-$73 | MORE INFO

Books

Soft Focus Reading Series

San Diego Poet Laureate Paola Capó-García launched a new poetry reading series this summer. For the second edition, she'll be joined by former laureate Jason Magabo Perez, along with Casandra Lopez and Kassy Lee.

6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 23 | Hey Books!, 921 E St., downtown | Free | MORE INFO

Family and festivals

San Diego Symphony: 'Spooky Sounds and Magical Melodies'

Sunny Xia conducts the symphony in a concert for children and families featuring musical selections that evoke spooky stories — including the familiar "Hedwig's Theme" from "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" and Saint-Saëns' enchanting "Danse Macabre." The program is designed for kids ages 6-12.

11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 25 | Jacobs Music Center, 1245 Seventh Ave., downtown | $30-$52 | MORE INFO

City Heights el Día de Muertos

Held at Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park and the indoor-outdoor stage at the City Heights Performance Annex, City Heights' Día de Muertos celebration features performances from The Old Globe, Fern Street Circus, Aztec Dancers and more.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25 | Office Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park, 3795 Fairmont Ave., City Heights | Free | MORE INFO

Día de Muertos en Barrio Logan: Return from Miclán

Music, food, dance, youth workshops, lowriders, local artists and ofrendas will fill the Barrio Logan Cultural District along Logan Ave., with three performance stages throughout the blocks.