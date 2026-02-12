Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Monday, Oct. 12, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

On this episode, you'll find out who the first Black pioneers were as they settled in San Diego in the early and mid-1800s. Learn how one pioneer started the first Gold Rush in the County, and another had a laundering clothes business.

Who were the first Black Pioneers that settled in San Diego in the early to mid-1800s? Learn how one pioneer started the first Gold Rush in the County, another had a laundering clothes business, but probably the most recognized today, Margaret and Albert Robinson, who built and ran what is now known as the Julian Hotel. Uncover the facts of the most celebrated Black Pioneers of the county.

But probably the most recognized today, are Margaret and Albert Robinson who built and ran the Hotel Robinson from 1887 to 1915. It is now the Julian Hotel. Join host Elsa Sevilla as she uncovers facts about the past as the first Black pioneers arrived in San Diego.

Courtesy of San Diego History Center Black pioneer, Albert Robinson, in front of the Hotel Robinson, now the Historic Julian Hotel.

Watch On Your Schedule: SAN DIEGO'S HISTORIC PLACES "Black Pioneers" is available to stream with KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Courtesy of Elsa Sevilla The historic Julian Hotel as it looks in 2011, previously named Hotel Robinson.

About The Series: SAN DIEGO'S HISTORIC PLACES is an Emmy-nominated and award-winning documentary series like no other on local television. The series explores and details the areas history dating back to the 16th century, focusing on the various groups of people living in the region. Produced and created by award-winning journalists Elsa and Guillermo Sevilla.