San Diego weekend arts top picks: Sudan Archives, Libros y Sonido and more

Visual arts

'Space Maker'

A new exhibition at the La Jolla Historical Society explores the idea of making space — whether through architects or artists who play with space and form — and how that type of thinking and process intersect with design and creativity. Artists include Miki Iwasaki, Jennifer Luce, Kaori Fukuyama, Christopher Puzio, Irma Sofía Poeter, Sim Bruce Richards, Maha Bazzari, Robert Irwin and more.

Reception: 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 20. On view through June 7 | La Jolla Historical Society, 780 Prospect St., La Jolla | Free | MORE INFO

'Neighborhood Visualz'

Photographers @sd_sharpshooter and @whoshotya_35mm (aka Oscar Cruz and MJ) recently opened a new exhibit at Por Vida Café's newly transformed gallery space. The 46 photographs in the exhibit are glimpses into Barrio Logan as a neighborhood and community — people and gatherings, protests, homes, streets and architecture.

The entire exhibition was just acquired by The Dean Collection — the world-class personal collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys.

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily | Por Vida Café, 2146 Logan Ave., Barrio Logan | Free | MORE INFO

Neil Shigley / OMA Neil Shigley's "Frederick 61" is a 2025 block print on view at the Oceanside Museum of Art.

'Matrix Multiplied: Hybrid Approaches to Printmaking'

A matrix, in printmaking, is the intermediary. A transfer point, like a woodblock, a slab of linoleum, a silkscreen or metal plate that holds and transfers ink to the final product. For some printmakers, their work is created using more than one matrix — sometimes many. The Oceanside Museum of Art's new printmaking exhibition features 18 artists using printmaking and print matrices in unique or unconventional ways, pushing the boundaries of both printing and the printed object. Artists include Kimiko Miyoshi, Kelvin Lopez, Yvette Roman, Jennifer Chen, Frol Boundin, Sibil Rubottom and more. Curated by Danielle Deery.

Feb. 21 - Aug. 2 | Oceanside Museum of Art, 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside | Free-$15 | MORE INFO

Ruben Ulises Rodriguez Montoya: 'In the Garden of Earthly Delights: I Bend to Paradise'

Mexico City-based artist Ruben Ulises Rodriguez Montoya salvages found objects and materials from landfills or markets and street vendors in his city to create elaborate shape-shifter sculptures, mythical creatures commuting between human and animal forms. His sculptures are curious, grotesque and apocalyptic, full of movement and suspended in space. The Institute of Contemporary Art San Diego's Central location in Balboa Park will celebrate the exhibition with its public C You Saturday event.

Opening reception: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21. Feb. 21 - May 24 | ICA San Diego-Central, 1439 El Prado, Balboa Park | Free | MORE INFO

Raul Guerrero / Oolong Gallery Raul Guerrero's "Spanish Bayonet in Bloom on the Desert" is on view at Oolong Gallery Feb. 21 through March 21, 2026.

William Leavitt and Raul Guerrero: Paintings, Drawings, Graphics

Oolong Gallery will host a joint exhibition of two longtime Southern California minimal and surrealist legends: Brawley-born, National City-raised artist Raul Guerrero and the Southern California-based William Leavitt. After the opening reception, the exhibition will be viewable by appointment.

Reception: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21. On view through March 21 | Oolong Gallery, 6030 La Flecha, Rancho Santa Fe | Free | MORE INFO

'Collaborators and Friends: James Hubbell, Peter Mitten & Wendell Perry'

This one-day only exhibit takes place in a unique art garden in Escondido, tucked along the serene and wooded western edge of Lake Hodges. Work by celebrated late artist James Hubbell will be on view alongside pieces by his friends and collaborators Peter Mitten and Wendell Perry, honoring more than 40 years of creative partnership. The three worked together on the Sea Nymph public art piece on Shelter Island.

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 22 | 9705 Upas Ln., Escondido | Free | MORE INFO

Music

Sudan Archives

Electronic, pop, hip-hop and West African folk-influenced singer and violinist Sudan Archives — aka Brittney Parks — comes to San Diego on Thursday. Her latest album, "The BPM," is exceptional — somehow both high-energy and melancholy at the same time.

<a href="https://sudanarchives.bandcamp.com/album/the-bpm" data-cms-ai="0">THE BPM by Sudan Archives</a>

8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 19 | Music Box, 1337 India St., Little Italy | $41.30 | MORE INFO

Clinton Davis String Band: American String Traditions

Presented by the Center for World Music, local folk musician Clinton Davis and his band perform a series of music traditional to the U.S., including Appalachian music, ragtime and bluegrass. Following the performance, the artists will hold a Q&A.

7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 20 | La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla | $35-$55 | MORE INFO

The Salty Series: Poetry & Sound in 2 Acts

In the first act of this performance, improvisational artist Wilfrido Terrazas and poet Ronnie Yates bring their worlds together — the poetry scenes in Mexico City and Houston. Act Two is Fabiola Carranza's 2019 work "The Mexican Husband," which is a retelling of Brecht's "The Jewish Wife."

7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 20 | Bread & Salt, 1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights | $15/pay what you can | MORE INFO

Storms and Fireworks: Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6, 'Pathétique'

Nicholas Carter conducts the San Diego Symphony in performances of Benjamin Britten's "Sea Interludes" from the opera "Peter Grimes," Ravel's "Piano Concerto in G Major" and Tchaikovsky's "Pathétique" Symphony No. 6.

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 22 | Jacobs Music Center, 1245 Seventh Ave., downtown | $42-$125 | MORE INFO

Theater

'A Conversation with Edith Head'

One of the most celebrated and prolific costume designers in American film history, Edith Head is the subject of a new one-woman play at Moxie Theatre. Co-written by Susan Claassen and Paddy Calistro, Claassen also takes the stage to star as Head. With eight Oscar wins and a record 25 nominations, notable actors donning Head's designs include Mae West, Anna May Wong, Dorothy Lamour, Barbara Stanwyck, Fred Astaire, Elizabeth Taylor and even, in her final film, Steve Martin. The play is a glimpse into the creative mind behind her incredible career.

Feb. 19 through March 1 | Moxie Theatre, 6663 El Cajon Blvd., Ste. N, Rolando | $5-$88 | MORE INFO

'Somewhere Over the Border'

Magical realism and cumbia meet "The Wizard of Oz" in Cygnet Theatre's San Diego premiere of Brian Quijada's "Somewhere Over the Border." The musical follows Reina as she leaves everything behind to journey in pursuit of the American Dream — with a score including Latin music, hip-hop and rock. Low-cost previews run Feb. 18-21.

Through March 15 | Cygnet Theatre, 2880 Roosevelt. Rd., Liberty Station | $44-$83 | MORE INFO

Michael Ward / NVA The cast of "The Apiary" at New Village Arts is shown in an undated photo.

'The Apiary' closing weekend

Kate Douglas' "The Apiary" is the story of four women responsible for keeping the last honeybee colonies alive in a lab set 20 years in the future. Directed by Kristianne Kurner, the show stars a strong local cast of Michelle Caravia, Adelaida Martinez, Milena Sellers Phillips and Nio Russell — with sound design from Miki Vale .

Jan. 23-Feb 22 | New Village Arts, 2787 State St., Carlsbad | $35-$70 | MORE INFO

'Henrik Ibsen's Hedda Gabler'

Directed by Barry Edelstein, The Old Globe's world premiere of this new adaptation of Henrik Ibsen's 1890 play, "Hedda Gabler," packs some star power, with Katie Holmes in the title role. Hedda Gabler is fresh from her honeymoon and stiflingly bored, embarking on a dangerous game of manipulation with the unwitting people in her life. Holmes is truly a force in the role — unnervingly both wicked and enchanting.

Extended through March 15 | The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park | $120+ | MORE INFO

Books

Kimberly Motos / Bivouac Ciderworks The interior of the Bivouac Adventure Lodge is shown in an undated photo.

Verbatim Books in the Park 'til After Dark: Inside Edition

While the weather is less cooperative, Verbatim Books has moved its regular park silent reading series indoors again — this time at Bivouac Ciderworks' new cafe and gathering space, the Adventure Lodge. Bring your book, grab something to eat or drink from the cafe and settle in to read. There's time for mingling and meeting fellow book lovers at the beginning, but at 6:30 p.m., the silent reading time officially begins. Bivouac is pet-friendly and all ages.

5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 19 | Bivouac Ciderworks Adventure Lodge, 3980 30th St., North Park | Free | MORE INFO

Libros y Sonido Barrio Logan

This special neighborhood book festival brings together books, music, community organizations and local creatives for a daylong celebration of reading and culture in Barrio Logan. Visitors are encouraged to bring a new or used book for a community book drive, distributed by the Barrio Logan Child Development Center.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21 | 2146 Logan Ave., Barrio Logan | Free | MORE INFO

Dance

Ephrat Asherie Dance with Arturo O'Farill: 'Shadow Cities'

Ephrat Asherie Dance Company has been performing innovative African and Latinx street dance-inspired works since 2013. The newest production, "Shadow Cities," is a collaboration with pianist and composer Arturo O’Farrill that blends house and club culture in exploring displacement and belonging in places and memories.

3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 22 | The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla | $65-$85 | MORE INFO

Festivals, family and more

2026 San Diego Tết Festival

This three-day Lunar New Year celebration features dozens of lion dances, traditional and contemporary performances, music, fashion shows, dance battles and more. Plus a massive vendor fair featuring food, drink, organizations and community groups, artists and creative vendors, a lantern arch, a petting zoo (Saturday only), carnival rides and a trading card show. Find the full schedule and vendor list here .

5-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20-22 | Preble Field, NTC Park, 2640 Cushing Rd., Liberty Station | Free | MORE INFO

San Diego Made: LIVE!

A free open studios event at San Diego Made Factory features live music, food and drinks, art demonstrations and a chance to peek in the studios of local artists.