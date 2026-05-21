INSPECTOR GEORGE GENTLY: Season 2

Stream seasons 1-8 now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Season 2 Thursdays, May 21 - June 11, 26, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV

Inspector George Gently is a British crime drama series, loosely based on the novels written by Alan Hunter. Martin Shaw stars as Inspector George Gently, an incorruptible cop transplanted from London to the North East of England in the mid-1960s. Lee Ingleby stars as DS John Bacchus, Gently’s young protégé. The setting is centered in New Castle upon Tyne, North Umberland and County Durham.

EPISODE GUIDE:

"Gently with the Innocents": Thursday, May 21 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Real-estate developer shows up at her property and finds the seller murdered in his backyard.

"Gently in the Night" : Thursday, May 28 at 10 p.m. on KPBS on KPBS TV - A beautiful young woman turns up brutally murdered on the altar of a Newcastle church. Delving into the victim's past, Gently uncovers her connection to Rake's, a swinging gentleman's club that has become a target for religious protesters.

"Gently in the Blood": Thursday, June 4 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - The theft of expired passports - and the subsequent murder of a female clerk -- expose potentially explosive ethnic hatred in a seaside town. The victim's boyfriend faces off against a gang of Arab toughs, with Gently and Bacchus caught in the middle.

"Gently Through the Mill": Thursday, June 11 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Mill manager Patrick Fuller is found hanging from the rafters of his workplace. Was his death really a suicide - or murder? The investigation uncovers adultery, embezzlement, and a connection to a secret society.

Courtesy of Executive Program Services Sergeant John Bacchus from INSPECTOR GEORGE GENTLY, played by actor Lee Ingleby.

Watch On Your Schedule: Seasons 1 - 8 are available to stream with KPBS Passport on KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

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