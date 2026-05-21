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INSPECTOR GEORGE GENTLY: Season 2

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 9, 2013 at 7:10 AM PST
Award-winning actor Martin Shaw stars as Inspector George Gently – an incorruptible, uncompromising cop transplanted from London’s Scotland Yard to England’s North Country in the mid-1960s.
Courtesy of Executive Program Services
Award-winning actor Martin Shaw stars as Inspector George Gently – an incorruptible, uncompromising cop transplanted from London’s Scotland Yard to England’s North Country in the mid-1960s.

Stream seasons 1-8 now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Season 2 Thursdays, May 21 - June 11, 26, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV

Inspector George Gently is a British crime drama series, loosely based on the novels written by Alan Hunter. Martin Shaw stars as Inspector George Gently, an incorruptible cop transplanted from London to the North East of England in the mid-1960s. Lee Ingleby stars as DS John Bacchus, Gently’s young protégé. The setting is centered in New Castle upon Tyne, North Umberland and County Durham.

EPISODE GUIDE:

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"Gently with the Innocents": Thursday, May 21 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Real-estate developer shows up at her property and finds the seller murdered in his backyard.

"Gently in the Night" : Thursday, May 28 at 10 p.m. on KPBS on KPBS TV - A beautiful young woman turns up brutally murdered on the altar of a Newcastle church. Delving into the victim's past, Gently uncovers her connection to Rake's, a swinging gentleman's club that has become a target for religious protesters.

"Gently in the Blood": Thursday, June 4 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - The theft of expired passports - and the subsequent murder of a female clerk -- expose potentially explosive ethnic hatred in a seaside town. The victim's boyfriend faces off against a gang of Arab toughs, with Gently and Bacchus caught in the middle.

"Gently Through the Mill": Thursday, June 11 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Mill manager Patrick Fuller is found hanging from the rafters of his workplace. Was his death really a suicide - or murder? The investigation uncovers adultery, embezzlement, and a connection to a secret society.

Sergeant John Bacchus from INSPECTOR GEORGE GENTLY, played by actor Lee Ingleby.
Courtesy of Executive Program Services
Sergeant John Bacchus from INSPECTOR GEORGE GENTLY, played by actor Lee Ingleby.

Watch On Your Schedule: Seasons 1 - 8 are available to stream with KPBS Passport on KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

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You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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