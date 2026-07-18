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Arts & Culture

Woody Guthrie At 100! Live At The Kennedy Center

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 31, 2013 at 1:17 PM PDT
Renowned performers gather for a special centennial celebration of the birth of the great American folk singer/songwriter, Woody Guthrie (pictured), recorded live at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.
Woody Guthrie Publications, Inc. Photograph by Al Aumuller. Courtesy of the Woody Guthrie Archives
Renowned performers gather for a special centennial celebration of the birth of the great American folk singer/songwriter, Woody Guthrie (pictured), recorded live at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Saturday, July 18, 2026, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Sunday, July 19 at 5 p.m. on KPBS 2.

Join John Mellencamp, Jackson Browne, Tom Morello, Donovan, Ani DiFranco, Rosanne Cash, Old Crow Medicine Show and more for a special centennial celebration of the birth of the great American folk singer/songwriter, Woody Guthrie.

Recorded live at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., this concert honors the music and the man, with performances of “This Land Is Your Land,” “This Train Is Bound for Glory” and many other Guthrie greats.

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Produced and directed by four-time Emmy® Award-winning filmmaker Jim Brown, the centennial concert was produced in collaboration with The GRAMMY Museum Foundation, Woody Guthrie Publications, and The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

The song list includes: “Union Maid” – Old Crow Medicine Show; “Ramblin’ Reckless Hobo” – Joel Rafael; “Pretty Boy Floyd” – Rosanne Cash with John Leventhal; “I’ve Got to Know” – Sweet Honey in the Rock; “Ease My Revolutionary Mind’ – Tom Morello; “Riding in My Car” – Donovan; “Deportee” – Ani DiFranco with Ry Cooder and Dan Gellert; “Do Re Mi” – John Mellencamp; “You Know the Night” – Jackson Browne with Rob Wasserman; “So Long, It’s Been Good to Know Yuh” – The Del McCoury Band with Tim O’Brien; “This Land Is Your Land” – All Performers; “This Train Is Bound for Glory” – All Performers.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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