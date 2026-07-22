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Arts & Culture

NOVA: Chasing Pluto

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 13, 2015 at 1:30 PM PDT
Technicians at NASA Kennedy Space Center install the radioisotope thermoelectric generator (RTG) onto the New Horizons spacecraft.
Technicians at NASA Kennedy Space Center install the radioisotope thermoelectric generator (RTG) onto the New Horizons spacecraft.

Stream with KPBS+ / Watch Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV

Join NOVA for New Horizon's historic flyby of Pluto, the culmination of the spacecraft's nine-year, three-billion-mile journey to reveal the first-ever detailed images of this strange, icy world at the very edge of our solar system.

Watch as the New Horizons spacecraft captures our first clear view of Pluto’s icy surface.

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Explore the science behind the headlines in PBS’ premier science series. With compelling stories and spectacular visuals, NOVA programs demystify science and technology for viewers of all ages and spotlight people involved in scientific pursuits.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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