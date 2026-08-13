Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Citrus is one of the crops that “made” California. In the late 1800s, Riverside County was the seat of California’s citrus industry, and the wealthiest county in the country. On this episode, we go back in time to discover the beginnings of the industry, then fast forward to citrus today.

We see how new citrus genetics entering the country are evaluated and treated by the USDA before being conserved for the future, and shared with breeders. We visit a “ living citrus museum” at the University of California Riverside, where there are 1,000 kinds of citrus, both historic and modern.

Courtesy of AGP Productions, LLC Valentine citrus is a three way cross between a pumelo, a blood orange, and a mandarin (tangerine). It tastes like a sweet grapefruit with blood orange overtones.

After a sneak preview of upcoming varieties, we head to a commercial grove in Pauma Valley to meet the third and fourth generations of a successful family citrus orchard. In northern California, we visit a nursery that offers the widest selection of citrus varieties for commercial and home growers. There, we learn how to plant and grow citrus in our backyards.

Watch On Your Schedule: A GROWING PASSION "Citrus: California’s Second Gold Rush" is available to stream with KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Citrus is one of the crops that "made" California. We learn about its history and how Riverside County California was the seat of California's citrus industry and the wealthiest county in the country. See how citrus genetics are evaluated and preserved. We visit a "living citrus museum", a commercial grove in Pauma Valley, a citrus nursery, and learn how to plant and grow citrus in our backyards.

About The Series: From earth-friendly and water-wise gardens to organic foods and habitat restoration, San Diegans demand options that protect our health, feed our communities and protect our natural resources. Hosted by Nan Sterman, A GROWING PASSION explores backyard food production, major horticultural growers, low-water landscapes and sustainable practices around the home and in the garden.

