INSPECTOR GEORGE GENTLY: Season 6

Stream all 8 seasons now with KPBS+ / Watch Season 6 Thursdays, Aug. 13 - Sept. 3, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV

The popular INSPECTOR GEORGE GENTLY returns with four episodes. Award-winning actor Martin Shaw stars as Inspector George Gently – an incorruptible, uncompromising detective transplanted from London’s Scotland Yard to England’s North Country in the mid-1960’s. Gently’s reputation for honesty and relentlessness makes him almost as feared among his colleagues as he is among criminals.

He finds an odd ally in John Bacchus (Lee Ingleby) – an overeager, opinionated young sergeant who plays fast and loose with police procedures. Together the two tackle cases involving murderers, drug dealers, gun-runners, and more. Based on the long-running series of novels by Alan Hunter, these dramas boast clever writing, stylish direction, and strong casts.

Courtesy of Executive Program Services Martin Shaw as Inspector Gently and Lee Ingleby as Sgt. John Bacchus.

Episode 1: "Gently Between The Lines" Thursday, Aug. 13 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Gently investigates a death in police custody—and insists that Bacchus assist him, even though his sergeant has just submitted his formal resignation. In the process, the inspector has to tread a careful path between fellow officers who are closing ranks in support of each other and a local population grown increasingly hostile towards the police.

Courtesy of Executive Program Services Martin Shaw as Inspector Gently and Lee Ingleby as Sgt. John Bacchus.

Episode 2: "Blue For Bluebird" - Thursday, Aug. 20 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - The body of a young woman washed up on the beach turns the attentions of Gently and Bacchus to the nearby holiday camp where she worked. The once-thriving business is clearly in financial trouble, and the detectives discover the lengths to which some are prepared to go to keep the camp afloat.

Courtesy of Executive Program Services Lee Ingleby as Sgt. John Bacchus.

Episode 3: "Gently With Honor" Thursday, Aug. 27 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - When a man is beaten to death in a Turkish bath, suspicion falls on an ex-soldier with a history of mental instability. But the mystery deepens when a psychologist who had been treating the suspect hangs himself after leaving money to the soldier in his will.

In this episode, Inspector George Gently investigates a death in police custody—and insists that Bacchus assist him, even though his sergeant has just submitted his formal resignation. In the process, the inspector has to tread a careful path between fellow officers who are closing ranks in support of each other and a local population grown increasingly hostile towards the police.

Episode 4: "Gently Going Under" Thursday, Sept. 3 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - The death of a coal miner 800 feet underground presents logistical problems for Gently and Bacchus. More challenging still is figuring out which of the tensions and rivalries raging above the surface – between labor and management, in the local community, and among the members of the dead man’s family – is a motive for murder.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.