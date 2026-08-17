A GROWING PASSION: Garden Tours & Garden Shows: Finding Garden Inspiration

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Monday, Aug. 17, 2026 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Where do you go for garden inspiration? This episode takes us to some of California's most impressive garden tours and shows. We start in the Anza-Borrego Desert to see how resourceful and creative gardeners create beauty in spite of punishing heat, sun, and very little water.

Courtesy of AGP Productions, LLC A beautiful moment of color in a desert garden.

Then we visit the coast where lush, low water gardens are filled with art and imagination. And we head to the San Francisco Flower Show, California's biggest and best show of all. There, we explore elaborate display gardens, shop the colorful marketplace, and hear experts who speak about everything from design to how to start vegetables from seed.

It's garden show season and Nan travels up and down the coast experiencing various gardening shows and tours to see what's new in plants, the world of design, and what other gardeners are doing in their gardens.

Watch On Your Schedule: All episodes of A GROWING PASSION are available to stream with KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

About The Series: A GROWING PASSION is a lifestyle program that explores San Diego County’s agriculture and horticulture activities as an expression of this growing earth-friendly movement. From backyard food production to major horticultural growers, from low water landscapes to sustainable practices around the home and in the garden, we tell stories about the natural and man-made landscapes that shape the social, cultural, environmental and economic interests of our community. We celebrate how San Diego grows. The series is hosted by Nan Sterman.

