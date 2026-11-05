Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

On this episode of KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO, we remember San Diego television host Johnny Downs. Who was Lymon Judson Gage, and why was he so important to our history? Visit famous graves in our county. Then a quiz to test how much you know "About San Diego," plus "Guess the Year" and more!

Courtesy of Ken Kramer / KPBS Ken Kramer visits famous graves in San Diego County, including the grave site of Billy Vaughn, a famous orchestra leader. (April 12, 1919 – Sept. 26, 1991). He and his wife Marion are buried at the Oak Hill Memorial Park in Escondido, Calif.

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