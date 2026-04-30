Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Border & Immigration

Journalist suing to release SDPD records on local ICE operations

By City News Service
Published April 30, 2026 at 7:41 AM PDT
Several Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents stand in the hallway of San Diego's immigration court, waiting to detain people as they exit their court hearings on Thursday May 22, 2025.
Carolyne Corelis
/
KPBS
Several Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents stand in the hallway of San Diego's immigration court, waiting to detain people as they exit their court hearings on Thursday May 22, 2025.

A local journalist is suing the city of San Diego for allegedly withholding police records related to two federal immigration enforcement operations that included an SDPD presence.

The lawsuit filed on behalf of Kate Morrissey, a former San Diego Union-Tribune reporter who cofounded the nonprofit newsroom Daylight San Diego, seeks records connected to two ICE operations at the Mesa Vista apartment complex in Linda Vista and the 47th Street trolley station.

Morrissey's lawsuit claims SDPD officers were called to assist with crowds who gathered at both operations, including some who were actively protesting against ICE.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

After she requested records of the events, including SDPD body-worn camera footage and 911 call logs, the city declined to release some records by claiming they were exempt from public disclosure because they are records of law enforcement investigations, the lawsuit states.

But because the SDPD was not involved in investigating a crime at either operation, but rather crowd control, Morrissey alleges the information she sought shouldn't fall under that exemption.

"What happened at these raids demands public accountability," Morrissey said in a statement. "Body camera footage are exactly the kinds of records that allow the public and journalists to see what actually happened on the ground, not just what officials choose to tell us. The San Diego Police Department has an obligation to release these records, and we intend to hold them to it."

A San Diego City Attorney's Office spokesperson declined to comment on the lawsuit.

The first operation on July 2 drew a crowd of protesters to the Mesa Vista complex and led to the arrests by federal agents of three U.S. citizens and an undocumented migrant. Federal prosecutors filed charges against the four people for crimes that included assault on a federal agent, but later dismissed the cases against two of them.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

At the second operation on Nov. 18, a crowd gathered to film and protest a federal immigration operation near the 47th Street trolley station. At one point, the SDPD arrested a man for allegedly striking a federal agent, which the lawsuit alleges occurred after federal agents "questioned, detained and used force against community members, including with pepper spray and direct physical force."

The SDPD said in statements released after both operations that its officers are not involved in immigration enforcement.

Tags

Border & Immigration San Diego

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

Border Brief
We're breaking down the complexities of immigration in the Trump era — from the mass deportation campaign to cross-border economics. In each episode hear from experts and dive into the data.
Watch now →
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News