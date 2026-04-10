San Diego gets portion of $91 million in Olympic transit funds

Sen. Adam Schiff, D-California, announced Friday that San Diego will receive a share of more than $91 million in federal transportation funding to support infrastructure and transit operations ahead of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The funding, included in the fiscal year 2026 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development appropriations bill, will distribute more than $1 million among San Diego and other supporting cities, including San Jose and Mission Viejo, according to Schiff's office.

Nearly $90 million of the total will go to Los Angeles, which will host the majority of Olympic events.

Schiff said the funding is intended to support safety upgrades, infrastructure improvements and transit operations in cities expected to host or support Olympic activities.

"Our work securing these important federal dollars will help deliver safe and efficient transportation for the millions of fans in town for the Games," Schiff said in a statement.

He said he will continue working with colleagues and the Federal Transit Administration to support transportation planning ahead of the international event.