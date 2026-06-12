Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Economy

Justice Dept. approves Paramount's acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery

By David Folkenflik
Published June 12, 2026 at 3:29 PM PDT
The main gate to Paramount Studios is seen on Melrose Avenue, July 8, 2015, in Los Angeles.
Nick Ut
/
AP
The main gate to Paramount Studios is seen on Melrose Avenue, July 8, 2015, in Los Angeles.

Updated June 12, 2026 at 4:43 PM PDT

The Justice Department on Friday closed its antitrust investigation into the proposed $111 billion merger of Paramount and Warner Brothers Discovery, saying that it has found no threat to competition or consumers of film, broadcast television or streaming.

The decision paves the way for a merger of two historic studio rivals — Paramount, owner of CBS, and the much larger Warner, which includes HBO and CNN.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Several states, including California, have raised antitrust concerns. The European Union is investigating as well.

In a statement following the decision, Paramount described the deal as "pro-competitive," and would result in "a stronger company better positioned to compete against dominant technology platforms in an industry increasingly defined by intense competition for audiences, talent, technology, and investment."

The company said it planned to complete the merger as soon as possible, "delivering its benefits to consumers, creators, and the entertainment industry as a whole."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

NPR's Carrie Johnson contributed to this story.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Copyright 2026 NPR

Tags

Economy NPR Top Stories
David Folkenflik
David Folkenflik was described by Geraldo Rivera of Fox News as "a really weak-kneed, backstabbing, sweaty-palmed reporter." Others have been kinder. The Columbia Journalism Review, for example, once gave him a "laurel" for reporting that immediately led the U.S. military to institute safety measures for journalists in Baghdad.

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News