Massive $850 million Powerball jackpot up for grabs Wednesday

By City News Service
Published August 27, 2025 at 1:36 PM PDT
A customer arrives to buy lottery tickets at Joe's Service Center on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024 in Altadena, Calif.
Richard Vogel
/
AP
A customer arrives to buy lottery tickets at Joe's Service Center on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024 in Altadena, Calif.

The Powerball jackpot surged today to an estimated $850 million, the sixth-largest prize in the game's history, with the drawing set for Wednesday night.

There hasn't been a grand prize winner since May 31, when a ticket worth $207 million was sold at a convenience store in Arleta.

Ticket sales for Wednesday night's drawing end at 7 p.m., and the drawing will be conducted at 7:59 p.m.

"America has signaled loud and clear — it's ready to play for a massive Powerball jackpot," Matt Strawn, Powerball Product Group Chair, said in a statement. "Powerball ticket sales have doubled in the past week, as more players join the fun with a $2 ticket, while also giving back to good causes in their communities."

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.9.

If a player wins Wednesday night's jackpot, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize estimated at $850 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $383.7 million. Both prize options are before taxes.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

