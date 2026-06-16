New solar project brings savings to Imperial Beach Boys & Girls Club

When you hear about Imperial Beach these days, it’s more often than not about the Tijuana sewage crisis that has closed beaches and fouled its air.

So on Tuesday, elected officials and other community leaders were happy to celebrate an environmental solution. It’s a new solar energy project at the Boys & Girls Club of South County . The project includes an array of solar panels on the roof and a battery storage system.

“As adults, I think we're all trying to be advocates,” said Stephanie James, CEO and president of the Boys & Girls Club of South County. “But when you sit down, and you pause, and you talk to the youth, there are solutions. There are ways that we can help our environment and make them aware and have them have those critical thinking skills.”

Hammond Climate Solutions Foundation The solar panels are on the roof of the Boys & Girls Club of South County in Imperial Beach.

Young club members Ivana Foncesa and Laylani Singleton got the chance to learn more about solar energy.

“It makes me feel better that we have more energy now, like solar and stuff,” Foncesa said.

The project was funded by San Diego Community Power’s Community Clean Energy Grant Program in partnership with the San Diego Foundation. Other contributors included: Aloha Solar, BQuest Foundation, Futures Unbound and IBEW Local 569. It was led by the Hammond Climate Solutions Foundation.

“The solar and storage system is expected to save the club nearly $12,000 this first year,” said Tara Hammond, Hammond Climate Solutions Foundation founder and executive director. “And as electricity rates continue to rise over the next 30 years, this system is expected to save the club nearly half-a-million dollars. And those are real savings that are being reinvested into the club.”

To Singleton, the savings mean more clean fun.

“It means that I can be with my friends,” Singleton said. “And have fun. And I feel protected in a way.”

Hammond said the Foundation and Boys & Girls Club of South County are exploring future options for additional clean energy projects, like an electric vehicle.