Average San Diego County gas price at highest amount since Dec. 12

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose one-tenth of a cent Friday to $4.584, its highest amount since Dec. 12.

The average price has risen for seven consecutive days, increasing 4.7 cents, including 1.2 cents Thursday and 1.8 cents Wednesday, its largest increase since Dec. 31, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 12.5 cents more than one month ago but 3.5 cents less than one year ago.

The average price has dropped $1.851 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

"Southern California's shift to producing summer-blend gasoline, annual refinery maintenance that can affect fuel supply, increasing oil prices worldwide and increased gas demand in the spring are the reasons that prices are likely to rise in coming weeks," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

The national average price rose for the 16th consecutive day following a five-day streak of decreases, increasing seven-tenths of a cent to $3.509. It has risen 24.2 cents over the past 16 days, including 2.1 cents Thursday, after dropping 2.3 cents during the five-day streak of decreases.

The national average price is 11.7 cents more than one week ago, 40.5 cents higher than one month ago and 16.1 cents greater than one year ago. It has dropped $1.507 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

