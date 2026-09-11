Will you get $5,000 to do the news quiz? No. But will it be fun? Maybe
This week, President Trump made a dubious offer. And if you know what it is, you'll get at least one question right!
Copyright 2026 NPR
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This week, President Trump made a dubious offer. And if you know what it is, you'll get at least one question right!
Copyright 2026 NPR
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