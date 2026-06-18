Metropolitan Transit System Board passes $482M budget, a 2.4% increase

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System Board of Directors approved its $482.5 million budget Thursday, a 2.4% increase over last year, and which maintains current service levels.

The budget also attempts to identify new sources of revenue, operational efficiencies and cost-saving measures, a statement from the transit agency read.

"I am proud the board adopted a budget that continues to prioritize reliable transit service for the San Diego region," said MTS Board Chair and San Diego City Councilman Stephen Whitburn. "This budget reflects our commitment to riders while responsibly planning for future financial challenges and identifying solutions that keep public transit strong."

According to MTS, the budget reflects increasing costs with a relatively flat revenue stream. Since COVID, MTS has had to balance budgets using a mix of one-time funds, operational savings and strategic financial adjustments.

Thursday's budget includes prospective non-fare revenue sources such as advertising, energy credits and joint development opportunities, capital transfers as one-time funding opportunities and advance planning for a possible future regional transit revenue measure.

"Public transit agencies nationwide are facing similar fiscal challenges, and MTS is proactively addressing them," said MTS CEO Sharon Cooney. "This budget keeps our system running strong today while laying the groundwork for long-term stability and continued investment in our riders and communities."

According to the agency, it will continue investing in capital improvements "focused on state of good repair, system reliability and infrastructure enhancements to support a safe and efficient transit network."

MTS provides more than 250,000 passenger trips each weekday.