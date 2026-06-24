Tax audit measure qualifies for November ballot

California voters will have a chance in November to weigh in on a proposed constitutional amendment that would require audits of programs funded by new state special taxes and restrict certain future tax increases.

Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber announced Tuesday that the initiative has gathered enough valid signatures to qualify for the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

Under the proposal, statewide special taxes approved after Jan. 1, 2026, would be subject to recurring audits, while special tax measures proposed through the initiative process would require a pre-election audit of programs slated to receive funding.

The measure would also prohibit new state taxes enacted after Jan. 1, 2026, from being excluded from California's existing voter-approved state spending limit, including taxes appearing on the same ballot as the measure.

According to the Secretary of State's office, the initiative needed 874,641 valid petition signatures to qualify. Election officials determined it exceeded the threshold through a random sampling process.

The measure is scheduled to be certified for the ballot on June 25 unless it is withdrawn by its proponent before then.

A fiscal analysis prepared by the Legislative Analyst and Department of Finance found the proposal's overall fiscal effect is unknown. The analysis said future costs or savings would depend on factors including the number of special tax measures requiring audits, additional voter guide expenses and any savings identified through the audit process.

The measure's proponent is Sacramento attorney Kurt R. Oneto.