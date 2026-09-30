Meet the candidates for the California State Assembly

What does a State Assemblymember do?
- Cast as many as 3,000 votes a year — and in theory a way most of their constituents want.
- Pass a state spending plan when there’s likely to be a deficit and an uncertain financial picture.
- Sit through long meetings, unless they get a spot on the powerful Appropriations Committee, where they'll decide behind closed doors and then pass or kill all the bills at once.
Source: CalMatters
How much does a State Assemblymember get paid?
As of 2025, State Assemblymembers were paid $132,703 a year, plus $236 a day for expenses when the Legislature is in session. They also get mileage reimbursements at 70 cents per mile.
Party leaders get higher pay.
District 74: North County
← Go back to your ballot in the Voter Hub
The candidates
Laurie Davies
- Party: Republican
- Professional background: Incumbent, event planner, former Laguna Niguel mayor
- Top three priorities:
- Affordability and cost of living
- Housing and homelessness
- Public safety
- California Association of Highway Patrolmen
- Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association PAC
- San Diego County Building and Construction Trades Council
Sergio Farias
- Party: Democratic
- Professional background: San Juan Capistrano City Councilmember, former mayor
- Top three priorities:
- Affordability and cost of living
- Public safety
- Housing and homelessnes
- California Democratic Party
- California Federation of Teachers (CFT)
- San Diego Democrats for Equality
The issues
With inflation outpacing household incomes and wage growth, many San Diegans struggle to meet basic needs like housing, food and fuel.
- Laurie Davies’ solution to the affordability crisis is to implement what she calls the "biggest middle-class tax cut in California history" and protect Proposition 13. She says the high cost of living was a result of "unfair middle-class taxes" and that people should simply keep more of what they earn to pay for essentials.
- Sergio Farias says restoring economic mobility is the key to solving the affordability crisis. He calls for delivering better opportunities for families and supporting small businesses.
The high costs of living, combined with a housing and affordability crisis, have contributed to the rise in homelessness.
- Laurie Davies says high taxes are what force people to choose between their mortgage and other bills and is advocating for keeping Proposition 13 to keep property taxes predictable. She wants a dramatic increase in shelters with "wrap-around services."
- Sergio Farias touted his city's success in reducing homelessness during his tenure. He promises to bring those "proven" local solutions to the state level, such as improved infrastructure and community stabilization.
The San Diego metropolitan area remains one of the safest metropolitan areas in the nation, according to FBI and SANDAG crime reports. But residents have concerns about Fentanyl and drug trafficking, homeless encampments and a surge in retail theft.
- Laurie Davies says California has become less safe because the state has "lowered penalties for property and violent crimes" and allowed felons to leave jail early. She wants to repeal laws and ballot measures that she says have emboldened criminals.
- Sergio Farias says public safety is a foundation for economic mobility and quality public education, and he touted his eight years of experience as a mayor and council member, where he “prioritized public safety.”
Campaign finance
- As of September, the California Republican Party is the single biggest contributor to Davies’ campaign. The party contributed $143,000 to her campaign. She is also funded by major PACs ranging from tribal governments to corporations, such as Pechanga Band of Indians, Viejas Band of Kumeyaay Indians, Sempra Energy and Amazon.
- As of September, Farias has loaned his campaign $66,904, showing his weakness in fundraising. The campaign must repay this money. He is supported by organized labor, which made up nearly half of the funds raised ($76,700). They include SEIU, the California Teachers Association, the CSU Employees Union and the United Domestic Workers of America, to name a few.
District 75: Central North San Diego
← Go back to your ballot in the Voter Hub
The candidates
Gerald Boursiquot
- Party: Democratic
- Professional background: IT contractor, Navy/Air Force veteran
- Top three priorities:
- Expanding housing access
- Reducing the cost of living
- Limited availability and high cost of fire and health insurance.
- California State Democratic Party
- Congressional Legislative Black Caucus
- San Diego Democrats for Equality
- Nde Apache Nation
- San Diego County Young Democrats
Carl DeMaio
- Party: Republican
- Professional background: State Assemblymember, radio/podcast host, former San Diego City Councilmember
- Top three priorities:
- Reducing the cost of living
- Removing the influence of special interests from politics
- Eliminating voter fraud and requiring voter ID
- The DeMaio campaign declined to provide endorsements.
The issues
- Boursiquot, according to his campaign website, advocates for expanding affordable housing and removing red tape to accelerate building. He also supports the creation of a public healthcare option. “Healthcare is a human right, and California needs to lead the nation in this effort,” he told KPBS.
- DeMaio places much of the blame on state government for California’s skyrocketing cost of living. DeMaio introduced the California Cost of Living Reduction Act during last year’s legislative session “to cut taxes and fees, slash red tape, and force state government to address the policies driving up costs,” he told KPBS. The bill, which failed to pass, focused on gasoline and energy costs. DeMaio said he also wants to force state agencies to “benchmark its regulations against lower-cost approaches that work in other states.”
- Boursiquot, according to his campaign website, wants to expand career training opportunities for veterans and eliminate tax loopholes that disadvantage small businesses. He also wants to work with the San Diego Association of Governments to expand public transportation options for people living in rural communities.
- DeMaio believes taxes, regulations and lawsuit abuse are stifling business and job creation. He wants to make it easier for businesses to hire independent contractor and avoid frivolous lawsuits. “Government doesn’t create jobs — workers, entrepreneurs, and businesses do,” he told KPBS.
- Boursiquot, according to his campaign website, lists affordable home insurance options as one of his policy priorities. He also supports “wildfire mitigation options to protect us from future incidents like the Monte, Border 2, and Henderson Fires.”
- DeMaio introduced Assembly Bill 567 during last year’s legislative session to stabilize the home insurance market. The bill aimed to reduce regulations and taxes on insurers and would have required the state to help pay for steep insurance rate increases for homeowners. The legislation failed to pass. DeMaio also advocates for brush clearing and forest thinning to mitigate wildfire risk. “In return, insurers should be required to provide affordable coverage in communities where those risks are reduced,” DeMaio told KPBS.
Campaign finance
- As of September 21, the Boursiquot campaign raised $9,500 during the 2025-2026 election cycle, according to the California Secretary of State’s website. That is substantially less than his opponent. Top donors to the campaign include the candidate himself and Sunrise Political Solutions, a campaign consultancy that supports Democratic and progressive candidates.
- As of September 21, the DeMaio campaign has raised $3,051,828 during the 2025-2026 election cycle, according to the California Secretary of State’s website. DeMaio has raised significantly more than his opponent. Nearly $800,000 came from “unitemized contributions,” which means contributions under $100. Native American tribes — including the Viejas Band of the Kumeyaay Indians, Barona Tribe and Rincon Band of Luiseno Indians — stand out as substantial donors to the DeMaio campaign. Collectively, they’ve contributed more than $50,000.
District 76: Central San Diego
← Go back to your ballot in the Voter Hub
The candidates
Carrie S. Espinoza Villanueva
- Party: Republican
- Professional background: College administration support
- Top three priorities:
- Stop the Tax Hikes
- Restore Election Integrity
- Keep Our Communities Safe
- California Republican Party
- Reform California
- Republican Party of San Diego County
Darshana Patel
- Party: Democratic
- Professional background: State Assemblymember, research scientist
- Top three priorities:
- Cost of living and affordability
- Increase funding for public education
- Improving public safety, from wildfire prevention to reduced recidivism
- California Democratic Party
- California Teachers Association
- California Nurses Association
- California Professional Firefighters
- Peace Officers Research Association of California (PORAC)
The issues
- Patel points to housing and healthcare as the two primary drivers of the growing cost of living in California. Patel authored a bill last year to boost affordable housing around University of California campuses using tax credits. The proposal failed to pass. She also authored a bill to create more consumer protections for people seeking substance use treatment, though Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed the legislation. She also supported a measure to expand fuel options in California to bring down gas prices.
- Espinoza Villanueva, according to her campaign website, points to taxes as a source of financial strain for Californians. In particular, she highlights the gas tax. Villanueva says she “will fight to block and stop the constant tax hike schemes in Sacramento and return more money to your wallet.”
- Patel says she’s supported streamlining permits and eliminating unnecessary requirements for housing. She’s also pushed for state funding to assist first-time homebuyers and expand Low-Income Housing Tax Credits. “Building affordable homes that work for your communities will help bring down prices in the near future,” she told KPBS.
- Villanueva’s campaign website does not specifically address housing. On the topic of homelessness, it states, “We know housing alone will not solve this problem, and the root cause — mental illness and addiction — needs to be addressed.” The website adds that she would “address homelessness and addiction with compassion and firmness.” Villanueva did not respond to KPBS’ request on this topic.
- Patel co-authored a bill that would create a home-hardening certification program to benefit homeowners who take fire-prevention measures around their house. She also supported legislation to require insurance companies to take into consideration such home-protection work. “Families who have lived here for decades are opening non-renewal letters,” Patel told KPBS, “and too many are finding the only coverage left costs twice what they used to pay.”
- Villanueva did not respond to KPBS’ request on this topic.
Campaign finance
- As of September 22, Darshana Patel has raised $1,950,375 during the 2025-2026 election cycle. A substantial portion — nearly $340,000 — came from the California Democratic Party. (There are no limits on contributions from political parties to candidates in state Senate and Assembly races.) Dozens of fellow Democrats running for state office combined to contribute more than $500,000 to the Patel campaign. A range of industry associations — representing teachers, police officers, nurses and beyond — contributed over $200,000.
- As of September 22, Carrie Espinoza Villanueva has raised $27,313 during the 2025-2026 election cycle. That is significantly less than her opponent. The majority of her contributions came from sitting Republican lawmakers (Assembly members Carl DeMaio and Alexandra Macedo) and local Republican organizations (the Yuba County Republican Party and Sutter County Republican Central Committee).
District 77: Coastal San Diego
← Go back to your ballot in the Voter Hub
The candidates
Tasha Boerner
- Party: Democratic
- Professional background: Boerner is the incumbent in the 77th District and is currently serving her fourth term. Before being elected to the state Assembly in 2018, she served on the Encinitas City Council.
- Top three priorities:
- Cost of living: Boerner specifically highlighted high prices for housing, transportation, groceries, insurance and utilities. Boerner says she has requested audits and authored legislation to make utility companies improve transparency and reduce rates long term. “We've run several bills AB 2666 and AB 1017, both got signed by the governor,” Boerner said. “Those are really important bills over the long term to put downward pressure on our utility rates and water rates remain one of the hardest things for people to cope with.” She also authored the Starter Home Revitalization Act to make homeownership more attainable for the average Californian.
- Environment: A large part of District 77 is coastline that faces receding beaches, tourism and environmental changes. Boerner has authored legislation to monitor and combat coastal erosion, sea level rise and incentivize clean energy and transportation options. Boerner has concerns about the Trump Administration’s oil drilling plans in California’s coastal water and the damage to wildlife, ecosystems, fisheries and businesses. She is committed to a large-scale transition to renewable energy.
- Education: Boerner says she will continue to fight to increase funding for local schools. “Public education is the foundation of what I think builds the American and the California dream,” Boerner said. “Per-pupil funding is really important to make sure every kid of every ability really gets the opportunity they have to thrive in the best way they can.”
- California Democratic Party
- California Professional Firefighters
- California Teachers Association
- United Nurses Associations of California
- Sierra Club
Trinity Hannaway
- Party: Republican
- Professional background: Hannaway is currently the executive director at Reform California, a grassroots political action committee pushing for policy reforms and more Republican/conservative government leaders in California. Previously, she served as the district outreach director for District 75 Assembly Member Carl DeMaio. KPBS gathered this information from Hannaway’s LinkedIn profile.
- Top three priorities:
- Hannaway does not have a public website and did not provide contact information.
- Hannaway does not have a public website and did not provide contact information or a list of endorsements.
The issues
- Boerner has authored a number of bills since 2018 aimed at expanding housing development and improving housing stability, including two bills in 2025 addressing housing development and regulation. One bill amended state law to ensure that proposed developments utilizing the Density Bonus Law incorporate affordable residential housing. Another allows local jurisdictions to require proof of residential occupancy for the use of an ADU or junior ADU (JADU). In her district, her approach to housing would be to ensure there is a variety of housing options – apartments, duplexes, single family homes, etc. “I think having a one-size-fits-all approach doesn't always work,” Boerner said. “But I do believe we need affordable housing.” She highlighted the Starter Home Revitalization Act of 2021 (AB 803), which aims to create more starter homes. “Building that equity we know really creates resilient communities,” Boerner said.
- Hannaway does not have a public website and did not provide contact information.
- Boerner says reducing utility costs is one way to improve affordability in San Diego. She introduced a handful of bills in 2025 addressing utility rates. One requires gas and electric companies to provide more reporting and information to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) on distribution capacity. The other aimed to restructure the governance of the CPUC. She plans to reintroduce that bill next year, if elected. She said she wants more transparency regarding how the investor-owned utilities manage distribution and investment. “That's really important for rate-payer advocates and the CPUC themselves to go in and say, ‘Are the investor-owned utilities, like SDG&E, spending and investing their money wisely?’” Boerner said. “I think on the affordability, there's still a lot of work to do.”
- Hannaway does not have a public website and did not provide contact information.
- As of Sept. 3, Boerner has raised $669,471.94 for her campaign. Notable contributors include the Peace Officers Research Assn of California PAC, Viejas Band of Kumeyaay Indians, Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation, Uber Technologies Inc., United Domestic Workers of America Action Fund, California Professional Firefighters PAC, Pechanga Band of Indians and California Teachers Assn/Assn for Better Citizenship.
- Hannaway has not filed campaign finance documents.
District 78: East County
← Go back to your ballot in the Voter Hub
The candidates
Payton Galvez
- Party: Republican
- Professional background: Galvez is currently the field manager for Reform California, a grassroots political action committee pushing for policy reforms and more Republican/conservative government leaders in California.
- Top three priorities:
- Galvez does not have a public website and did not provide contact information or a list of priorities.
- Galvez does not have a website and does not publicly list his endorsements.
Chris Ward
- Party: Democratic
- Professional background: Ward is currently serving his third term as the State Assemblymember representing the 78th District. Before being elected to the State Assembly in 2020, he served on the San Diego City Council.
- Top three priorities:
- Improving housing affordability: Ward emphasized his commitment to address housing affordability. “We have a number of bills that we have worked and authored into law that are tackling that issue and continue to have new ideas as well that are going to be able to help to turn the tides around and produce more subsidized, dedicated, affordable housing for low-income Californians, as well as affordability for everybody else in the middle class,” Ward said in a KPBS interview during the primary.
- Addressing emerging technology and privacy: Ward highlighted the need to protect personal and consumer information, geolocation data, health information and other sensitive information. He recognized the positive impacts of emerging technology in work spaces, but also wants to ensure there is policy in place to protect communities from the consequences of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. “We're trying to get our minds around what is its functionality right now? How can it be used in a positive way? And, if there is a risk of something negative happening to individuals or society at large, how are we going to safeguard against that?” Ward said in an interview in September.
- Moving forward with green energy: Ward said current and future energy security requires sustainable and renewable energy sources. He is advocating for developing more rooftop solar in San Diego to meet local and state clean energy goals. He highlighted a bill he coauthored to legalize plug-in solar, which would allow both renters and owners to set up panels and plug them directly into wall outlets to lower energy costs. Gov. Gavin Newsom approved that legislation on Sept. 30.
- California Democratic Party
- California Federation of Labor Unions
- Climate Action California
- California Teachers Association
The issues
- Galvez does not have a public website and did not provide contact information.
- Ward has authored a number of bills in the last five years aimed at expanding home ownership and improving housing stability through housing development, direct subsidies, housing assistance and home loans. He authored a series of bills between 2025 and this year addressing home ownership and affordability, including one that encourages condominium development and affordable entry-level homeownership opportunities. He wants to prioritize policy work to create more deed-restricted, affordable housing, and more affordable homes for first-time home buyers. “We gotta continue to dig deeper, because people are feeling that affordability pinch right now, most acutely on housing costs, but, of course, also on energy, on healthcare, on basic cost of living … These are all areas of attack that I'm happy to work with my colleagues on right now, and try to find solutions,” Ward said.
- Galvez does not have a public website and didn't provide contact information.
- Ward authored and introduced a series of bills between 2025 and this year aimed at protecting data privacy. The bills would update current law to address how public entities handle data, prohibit companies from using worker data to train AI models and prohibit surveillance pricing. “Emerging technologies means there are new things out there that aren't necessarily covered by state law, and we've got to make sure we're keeping up to speed with that,” Ward said. “It is a new frontier, with not just AI, but digital technologies generally that are out there right now.”
Campaign finance
- As of Sept. 3, Galvez has no campaign finance documents filed.
- As of Sept. 3, Ward has raised $597,084.58 for his campaign. Notable contributors include the Affordable Housing PAC, Building a Stronger Future for CA PAC, Airbnb Inc., SEIU Local 1000 and the CA Teachers Assn.
District 79: South Bay
← Go back to your ballot in the Voter Hub
The candidates
Andrew Lawson
- Party: Republican
- Professional background: Member of Spring Valley Community Planning Group, Vice President of the Greater Escondido Republican Assembly, attorney at undisclosed employer | Former substitute teacher
- Top three priorities:
- Housing & Affordability
- Public Safety
- Jobs & Economy
- California Republican Party
- The Republican Party of San Diego County
- Reform California
- Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association
- Mayor of Santee John Minto
LaShae Sharp-Collins
- Party: Democrat
- Professional background: Current roles: Incumbent State Assemblymember for District 79 | Previously worked for San Diego County Office of Education, lecturer at San Diego State University
- Top three priorities:
- Protecting reproductive freedom
- Prioritizing equity in education
- Addressing the homelessness crisis
- Rob Bonta, Attorney General
- Shirley Weber, Secretary of State
- Senate Majority Leader Angelique Ashby
- California Democratic Party
- California Nurses Association
The issues
- Lawson: “Believes in cutting bureaucratic red tape that delays new construction, streamlining the permitting process, and incentivizing builders to create housing that working families can actually afford.”
- Sharp-Collins: “Fight for truly affordable housing at every income level so no family or worker struggles to put a roof over their heads.”
- Lawson says “California’s aging infrastructure and recurring water challenges demand serious investment and smart planning.” Lawson “supports expanding water storage, modernizing local infrastructure, and rejecting Sacramento’s wasteful spending priorities” that leave communities underserved.
- Sharp-Collins did not respond in time with a response to her position on the matter.
- Lawson: Supports empowering parents with “school choice, raising academic standards, ensuring transparency in curricula, and directing funding to classrooms instead of administrative overhead.”
- Sharp-Collins: “Close the opportunity gap and give all children a high-quality education regardless of their background or zip code.”
Campaign finance
- Lawson’s 2026 campaign has raised just over $13,600 as of early September. It’s significantly less than his opponent. A large share of that total comes from a $10,000 contribution from Arkansas-based information technology company VaultSync Solutions Inc. That company produced the campaign website as an in-kind donation. Its founder Joe Garrett is an Air Force veteran. The company is currently pursuing federal research opportunities with NASA and the U.S. Department of Energy.
- Sharp-Collins’ 2026 campaign has raised over $612,000 as of early September – far more than Lawson. Major donors for Sharp-Collins include United Domestic Workers of America Action Fund PAC, Faculty for our University's Future PAC, California Teachers Association PAC and California Nurses Association PAC. Notably there were multiple large contributions from beverage, tobacco and oil companies.
District 80: Imperial
← Go back to your ballot in the Voter Hub
The candidates
David Alvarez
- Party: Democratic
- Professional background: Incumbent State Assemblymember for District 80. | Previous San Diego City Councilmember, CEO and Founder of Causa Consulting, LLC
- Top three priorities:
- Housing accessibility
- Education and resources
- Cleaner communities
- California Democratic Party
- San Diego County Democratic Party
- California Council for Affordable Housing
- CSU Employees Union
- California Teachers Association
Alejandro Galicia
- Party: Republican
- Professional background: Small business owner and military veteran. |Previously Ran for the San Diego County Board of Supervisors and State Senate District 18
- Top three priorities:
- Galicia does not have a public website.
- KPBS reached out to Galicia about his priorities for the district, but did not receive a response as of this publication
- The Republican Party of San Diego County
- Reform California – conservative political advocacy group founded by Carl DeMaio
The issues
- Alvarez: Authored/introduced multiple affordable housing bills including a density bonus law, affordable home ownership and bills that streamline building times.
- Galicia could not be reached.
- Alvarez: Authored bills to direct clean up of cross border sewage flow including funding for projects in Mexico and bills that speed up the distribution of funding for clean up efforts. He also authored bills aimed to reduce construction wait times on projects affecting border highway construction, and ultimately border wait times.
- Galicia could not be reached.
Campaign finance
- This is a very lopsided race when it comes to campaign contributions. Alvarez has raised over $757,000 for his 2026 campaign as of early September. His opponent has not raised any funds that are publicly available.
Major donors to the Alvarez campaign include the Association of California School Administrators PAC, the SEIU California State Council PAC, the Faculty for our University's Future – a CSU faculty PAC, the California Teachers Association PAC and the California Council for Affordable Housing PAC. Oil company PAC Phillips 66 also contributed a large amount.
- No campaign finance documents were filed for Galicia’s 2026 campaign. He has not raised any funds.