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KPBS Voter Hub - Election information for voters and resources

Meet the candidates for the California State Assembly

By Jacob Aere / General Assignment Reporter,  Elaine Alfaro / East County Reporter,  Alexander Nguyen / Multimedia Producer, North County,  Scott Rodd / Investigative Reporter
Published April 23, 2026 at 12:50 PM PDT
Updated October 1, 2026 at 12:17 PM PDT

What does a State Assemblymember do?

  • Cast as many as 3,000 votes a year — and in theory a way most of their constituents want.   
  • Pass a state spending plan when there’s likely to be a deficit and an uncertain financial picture.
  • Sit through long meetings, unless they get a spot on the powerful Appropriations Committee, where they'll decide behind closed doors and then pass or kill all the bills at once.

Source: CalMatters

How much does a State Assemblymember get paid?

As of 2025, State Assemblymembers were paid $132,703 a year, plus $236 a day for expenses when the Legislature is in session. They also get mileage reimbursements at 70 cents per mile.

Party leaders get higher pay.

Source: National Conference of State Legislatures

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California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
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District 74: North County

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The candidates

Campaign photo

Laurie Davies


  • Party: Republican
  • Professional background: Incumbent, event planner, former Laguna Niguel mayor
  • Top three priorities:
    • Affordability and cost of living
    • Housing and homelessness
    • Public safety

California State Assembly candidate Sergio Farias is shown in this undated campaign photo.
Campaign photo

Sergio Farias


  • Party: Democratic
  • Professional background: San Juan Capistrano City Councilmember, former mayor
  • Top three priorities:
    • Affordability and cost of living
    • Public safety
    • Housing and homelessnes

The issues


With inflation outpacing household incomes and wage growth, many San Diegans struggle to meet basic needs like housing, food and fuel. 

  • Laurie Davies’ solution to the affordability crisis is to implement what she calls the "biggest middle-class tax cut in California history" and protect Proposition 13. She says the high cost of living was a result of "unfair middle-class taxes" and that people should simply keep more of what they earn to pay for essentials.
  • Sergio Farias says restoring economic mobility is the key to solving the affordability crisis. He calls for delivering better opportunities for families and supporting small businesses.

Campaign finance

District 75: Central North San Diego

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The candidates

Gerald Boursiquot

  • Party: Democratic
  • Professional background: IT contractor, Navy/Air Force veteran
  • Top three priorities:
    • Expanding housing access
    • Reducing the cost of living
    • Limited availability and high cost of fire and health insurance.

Carl DeMaio


  • Party: Republican
  • Professional background: State Assemblymember, radio/podcast host, former San Diego City Councilmember
  • Top three priorities:

    • Reducing the cost of living
    • Removing the influence of special interests from politics
    • Eliminating voter fraud and requiring voter ID

The issues


  • Boursiquot, according to his campaign website, advocates for expanding affordable housing and removing red tape to accelerate building. He also supports the creation of a public healthcare option. “Healthcare is a human right, and California needs to lead the nation in this effort,” he told KPBS.
  • DeMaio places much of the blame on state government for California’s skyrocketing cost of living. DeMaio introduced the California Cost of Living Reduction Act during last year’s legislative session “to cut taxes and fees, slash red tape, and force state government to address the policies driving up costs,” he told KPBS. The bill, which failed to pass, focused on gasoline and energy costs. DeMaio said he also wants to force state agencies to “benchmark its regulations against lower-cost approaches that work in other states.”

Campaign finance

District 76: Central San Diego

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The candidates

Gray placeholder avatar showing a generic person silhouette with a circular head and shoulders on a light background.

Carrie S. Espinoza Villanueva

  • Party: Republican
  • Professional background: College administration support
  • Top three priorities:
    • Stop the Tax Hikes
    • Restore Election Integrity
    • Keep Our Communities Safe

Darshana Patel

  • Party: Democratic
  • Professional background: State Assemblymember, research scientist
  • Top three priorities:

    • Cost of living and affordability
    • Increase funding for public education
    • Improving public safety, from wildfire prevention to reduced recidivism

The issues


  • Patel points to housing and healthcare as the two primary drivers of the growing cost of living in California. Patel authored a bill last year to boost affordable housing around University of California campuses using tax credits. The proposal failed to pass. She also authored a bill to create more consumer protections for people seeking substance use treatment, though Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed the legislation. She also supported a measure to expand fuel options in California to bring down gas prices.
  • Espinoza Villanueva, according to her campaign website, points to taxes as a source of financial strain for Californians. In particular, she highlights the gas tax. Villanueva says she “will fight to block and stop the constant tax hike schemes in Sacramento and return more money to your wallet.”

Campaign finance

District 77: Coastal San Diego

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The candidates

Tasha Boerner

  • Party: Democratic
  • Professional background: Boerner is the incumbent in the 77th District and is currently serving her fourth term. Before being elected to the state Assembly in 2018, she served on the Encinitas City Council.
  • Top three priorities:
    • Cost of living: Boerner specifically highlighted high prices for housing, transportation, groceries, insurance and utilities. Boerner says she has requested audits and authored legislation to make utility companies improve transparency and reduce rates long term. “We've run several bills AB 2666 and AB 1017, both got signed by the governor,” Boerner said. “Those are really important bills over the long term to put downward pressure on our utility rates and water rates remain one of the hardest things for people to cope with.” She also authored the Starter Home Revitalization Act to make homeownership more attainable for the average Californian. 
    • Environment:  A large part of District 77 is coastline that faces receding beaches, tourism and environmental changes. Boerner has authored legislation to monitor and combat coastal erosion, sea level rise and incentivize clean energy and transportation options. Boerner has concerns about the Trump Administration’s oil drilling plans in California’s coastal water and the damage to wildlife, ecosystems, fisheries and businesses. She is committed to a large-scale transition to renewable energy. 
    • Education: Boerner says she will continue to fight to increase funding for local schools. “Public education is the foundation of what I think builds the American and the California dream,” Boerner said. “Per-pupil funding is really important to make sure every kid of every ability really gets the opportunity they have to thrive in the best way they can.”

Gray placeholder avatar showing a generic person silhouette with a circular head and shoulders on a light background.

Trinity Hannaway

  • Party: Republican
  • Professional background:  Hannaway is currently the executive director at Reform California, a grassroots political action committee pushing for policy reforms and more Republican/conservative government leaders in California. Previously, she served as the district outreach director for District 75 Assembly Member Carl DeMaio. KPBS gathered this information from Hannaway’s LinkedIn profile.
  • Top three priorities:

    • Hannaway does not have a public website and did not provide contact information.

The issues

Campaign finance

District 78: East County

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The candidates

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Payton Galvez

  • Party: Republican
  • Professional background: Galvez is currently the field manager for Reform California, a grassroots political action committee pushing for policy reforms and more Republican/conservative government leaders in California.
  • Top three priorities:

    • Galvez does not have a public website and did not provide contact information or a list of priorities.

Chris Ward

  • Party: Democratic
  • Professional background: Ward is currently serving his third term as the State Assemblymember representing the 78th District. Before being elected to the State Assembly in 2020, he served on the San Diego City Council.
  • Top three priorities:
    • Improving housing affordability:  Ward emphasized his commitment to address housing affordability. “We have a number of bills that we have worked and authored into law that are tackling that issue and continue to have new ideas as well that are going to be able to help to turn the tides around and produce more subsidized, dedicated, affordable housing for low-income Californians, as well as affordability for everybody else in the middle class,” Ward said in a KPBS interview during the primary.
    • Addressing emerging technology and privacy: Ward highlighted the need to protect personal and consumer information, geolocation data, health information and other sensitive information. He recognized the positive impacts of emerging technology in work spaces, but also wants to ensure there is policy in place to protect communities from the consequences of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. “We're trying to get our minds around what is its functionality right now? How can it be used in a positive way? And, if there is a risk of something negative happening to individuals or society at large, how are we going to safeguard against that?” Ward said in an interview in September.
    • Moving forward with green energy: Ward said current and future energy security requires sustainable and renewable energy sources. He is advocating for developing more rooftop solar in San Diego to meet local and state clean energy goals. He highlighted a bill he coauthored to legalize plug-in solar, which would allow both renters and owners to set up panels and plug them directly into wall outlets to lower energy costs. Gov. Gavin Newsom approved that legislation on Sept. 30.

The issues

Campaign finance

District 79: South Bay

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The candidates

Gray placeholder avatar showing a generic person silhouette with a circular head and shoulders on a light background.

 Andrew Lawson

  • Party: Republican
  • Professional background: Member of Spring Valley Community Planning Group, Vice President of the Greater Escondido Republican Assembly, attorney at undisclosed employer | Former substitute teacher
  • Top three priorities:

    • Housing & Affordability
    • Public Safety
    • Jobs & Economy

LaShae Sharp-Collins 

  • Party: Democrat
  • Professional background: Current roles: Incumbent State Assemblymember for District 79 | Previously worked for San Diego County Office of Education, lecturer at San Diego State University
  • Top three priorities:

    • Protecting reproductive freedom
    • Prioritizing equity in education
    • Addressing the homelessness crisis

The issues

Like most places in California, State Assembly District 79 has been hit hard by increased costs to rents and mortgages, food and groceries, and energy and utilities in recent years. Wages aren’t keeping up. Homelessness is a top concern.

  • Lawson: “Believes in cutting bureaucratic red tape that delays new construction, streamlining the permitting process, and incentivizing builders to create housing that working families can actually afford.”
  • Sharp-Collins: “Fight for truly affordable housing at every income level so no family or worker struggles to put a roof over their heads.”  

Campaign finance

District 80: Imperial

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The candidates

 David Alvarez  

  • Party: Democratic
  • Professional background: Incumbent State Assemblymember for District 80. | Previous San Diego City Councilmember, CEO and Founder of Causa Consulting, LLC
  • Top three priorities:

    • Housing accessibility
    • Education and resources
    • Cleaner communities

Gray placeholder avatar showing a generic person silhouette with a circular head and shoulders on a light background.

 Alejandro Galicia

  • Party: Republican
  • Professional background: Small business owner and military veteran. |Previously Ran for the San Diego County Board of Supervisors and State Senate District 18
  • Top three priorities:

    • Galicia does not have a public website.
    • KPBS reached out to Galicia about his priorities for the district, but did not receive a  response as of this publication

The issues

Like most places in California, State Assembly District 80 has been hit hard by increased costs to rents and mortgages, food and groceries, and energy and utilities in recent years. Wages aren’t keeping up. Homelessness is a top concern. 

  • Alvarez: Authored/introduced multiple affordable housing bills including a density bonus law, affordable home ownership and bills that streamline building times. 
  • Galicia could not be reached.

Campaign finance

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Politics Politics, Democracy and Elections NewsNorth CountySan DiegoSouth BayEast CountyImperial County
Jacob Aere
As a general assignment reporter, I report on a wide range of different issues that affect the diverse neighborhoods of San Diego County including business, health, arts & culture and politics.
See stories by Jacob Aere
What are issues affecting San Diego's most vulnerable?

Elaine Alfaro
Elaine Alfaro is a reporter at KPBS and part of the California Local News Fellowship program. She primarily covers San Diego's East County and specializes in investigative and accountability journalism.
See stories by Elaine Alfaro
Alexander Nguyen
As a North County multimedia producer, Alexander Nguyen creates content for all of KPBS' platforms, including the web and social media.

See stories by Alexander Nguyen
Scott Rodd
As a member of the KPBS I-Team, I hold San Diego's powerful accountable and examine the intersection of state and local government. 
See stories by Scott Rodd
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Are you ready to vote?
California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
Explore →

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