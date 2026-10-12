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KPBS Voter Hub - Election information for voters and resources

Meet the candidates running for Encinitas mayor

By Jake Gotta / Social Media Host and Reporter
Published October 12, 2026 at 11:53 AM PDT
Updated October 12, 2026 at 11:53 AM PDT

What does the Encinitas mayor do?

The Encinitas Mayor is one of a five-member City Council. This is different from the city of San Diego, where the mayor is not part of the Council and doesn’t vote on council matters. According to the city of Encinitas website, the mayor presides over council meetings, acts as a representative of the city in agreements with other government agencies, but has voting power equal to the other members of the council. The mayor serves a two-year term and the position does not have term limits in Encinitas.

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How much does the Encinitas mayor get paid?

The mayor makes $26,260 annually plus health benefits and retirement contributions, according to the California State Controller's Office.

Meet the candidates

Encinitas Mayor Bruce Ehler is shown in this undated photo.
Courtesy of Bruce Ehler
Encinitas Mayor Bruce Ehler is shown in this undated photo.

Bruce Ehlers (incumbent)

  • Party: Independent (Source: SDUT)
  • Professional background: Retired, founder of smart home security company 2GIG.
  • Top three priorities:
    • Mayor Ehlers said his top priorities are defending against "overdevelopment," putting infrastructure first, and enhancing public safety. His campaign website said he will “defend Encinitas against excessive development while complying with state affordable housing mandates.” It also said he will “Prioritize overdue fixes to pavement, storm drains and Leucadia (Boulevard) flooding over vanity and beautification projects.” And he said he wants to reduce crime, reduce homelessness and improve emergency response times. 

Encinitas mayoral candidate Rimga Viskanta is shown in this undated photo.
Courtesy of Rimga Viskanta
Encinitas mayoral candidate Rimga Viskanta is shown in this undated photo.

Rimga Viskanta

  • Party: Registered Democrat (Source: SDUT)
  • Professional background: San Dieguito Union High School District Board Trustee
  • Top three priorities:

    • Viskanta’s campaign website said her top priorities are traffic safety, housing growth “that makes sense,” and regional homelessness solutions. She said as mayor, she will “deliver safer streets designed to protect children who want to navigate our community independently as well as neighbors who are unable to drive.” 

      She also said she will “work with regional and state leaders to rethink and reform density bonus laws.”

      “We cannot count on large-scale private developers to solve the affordable housing crisis,” she said.

      She said to tackle homelessness, she will “prioritize regional coordination, faster intervention and clear pathways” while enforcing the law in public spaces.

    • In an interview with KPBS, Viskanta also said one of her main priorities is to restore some civility to City Council meetings and city affairs. She said that there has been a “deterioration in the discourse” happening at City Hall, and she wants to bring back a “respectful, community-based tone” to city business. 

The issues

Campaign finance

  • As of Sept. 25, Mayor Ehlers has raised $37,306.78 (so far) in campaign contributions from individual donations of no more than $500. Encinitas’ local contribution limits are $250 for city council campaigns and $500 for mayoral campaigns. He also loaned himself $5,000.
  • As of Sept. 24, Viskanta has raised $72,225.99 in campaign contributions, also from individual donations totaling no more than $500. Encinitas’ local contribution limits are $250 for city council campaigns and $500 for mayoral campaigns.

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Politics KPBS Voter Hub: San Diego 2026 General Election guide
Jake Gotta
Jake Gotta is a social media host and reporter for KPBS. His focus on social media helps reach new audiences and with Public Matters, he creates content that shares stories on politics and governance, discusses important issues and informs the public on how they can get involved.
See stories by Jake Gotta
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Are you ready to vote?
California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
Explore →

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