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Politics

Live updates: San Diego County vote center wait times

By KPBS Staff
Published November 3, 2026 at 6:20 PM PST
Students stand in line to cast their ballots outside the Parma Payne Goodall Alumni Center at San Diego State University in San Diego, California on Nov. 3, 2026.
Kori Suzuki
/
KPBS
Students stand in line to cast their ballots outside the Parma Payne Goodall Alumni Center at San Diego State University in San Diego, California on Nov. 3, 2026.

We're getting reports of long wait times at several vote centers around San Diego County.

All vote centers close at 8 p.m. Voters who are still waiting in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast their ballots, however, anyone who arrives after 8 p.m. will not be permitted to vote.

Source: San Diego County Registrar of Voters

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Politics KPBS Voter Hub: San Diego 2026 General Election guide
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Are you ready to vote?
California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
Explore →

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