Live updates: San Diego County vote center wait times
We're getting reports of long wait times at several vote centers around San Diego County.
All vote centers close at 8 p.m. Voters who are still waiting in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast their ballots, however, anyone who arrives after 8 p.m. will not be permitted to vote.
Source: San Diego County Registrar of Voters
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California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.