Public Safety

Fierce heat wave bears down on San Diego area

By City News Service
Published September 3, 2024 at 4:05 PM PDT
A sign reads "Nighthawk Trailhead" at the Black Mountain Open Space Park on June 24, 2024 in San Diego County, Calif.
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
A sign reads "Nighthawk Trailhead" at the Black Mountain Open Space Park on June 24, 2024 in San Diego County, Calif.

A late-summer heat wave will bring sizzling temperatures to the San Diego area this week, sending thermometer readings into triple digits in some locales, forecasters said Tuesday.

The incoming hot spell prompted the National Weather Service to issue excessive-heat warnings for the inland valleys, mountains and deserts of the county, effective from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. Friday.

Resources for staying cool during hot weather

Over the period, daytime highs are expected to reach 102 to 107 degrees in communities such as El Cajon, Escondido, La Mesa, Poway, San Marcos and Santee; the 90s to 104 in Julian, Pine Valley and other highland spots; and 112 to 118 in the arid, sun-baked eastern reaches of the region.

Things will be somewhat less stifling along the coast, where an NWS heat advisory warning of 85- to 95-degree temperatures will be in effect from 11 a.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. Friday.

Authorities advise people to protect themselves from potential heat- related ill health effects by drinking plenty of non-alcoholic fluids, staying out of the sun during the hottest times of the day, taking shelter in air-conditioned spaces if possible and checking up on at-risk relatives and neighbors.

Weather
