Public Safety

Son of ex-county GOP chair pleads no contest to assault weapon possession

By City News Service
Published November 25, 2024 at 1:52 PM PST
The Hall of Justice is seen on Feb. 26, 2024. San Diego, Calif.
Carlos Castillo
/
KPBS
The Hall of Justice is seen on Feb. 26, 2024. San Diego, Calif.

The son of former San Diego County Republican Party chair Tony Krvaric has pleaded no contest to a felony count of possessing an assault weapon.

Victor Krvaric, 24, who was arrested in September at his father's Scripps Ranch home, entered the plea last week to the lone count he faced. The plea was entered without any deals from the prosecution, according to a San Diego County District Attorney's Office spokesman, who said Krvaric could face up to three years in prison at sentencing, which is set for Dec. 23.

Police and prosecutors have not commented on what led sheriff's officials to seek a search warrant in September and the probable cause section of the affidavit for a search warrant has been sealed.

A gun violence restraining order was sought and granted against Krvaric around the time of his arrest, which alleged he "made threats of violence through social media towards LGBTQ + other races. Was in possession of illegal firearms + previously had possession of explosives."

Shortly after his arrest, Tony Krvaric, who served as the county's Republican Party chair for 14 years, issued a statement that read, "Our family is going through a difficult time and ask that our privacy be respected. As a father, I wish that the children of former public figures could experience life privately, like everyone else."

Victor Krvaric made headlines two years ago when he was accused of trying to join a white supremacist hate group while he was serving as a Marine Corps reservist, leading to an investigation by military officials. The investigation found that he had engaged in unspecified misconduct unrelated to the hate group allegations, KPBS reported, and he was administratively separated from the Marine Corps.

Public Safety
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
