Sheriff Kelly Martinez signs memorandum encouraging indigenous people safety

San Diego County Sheriff Kelly Martinez joined local, state and tribal leaders this week in signing a Memorandum of Understanding that encourages community response to missing and murdered Indigenous person cases in California.

The signing, which took place on Wednesday in front of the Native American Monument at Capitol Park in Sacramento, comes during Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Week, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

"As Sheriff for San Diego County, we are proud to partner with 18 federally recognized tribal governments to provide the best quality public safety services. Today's signing solidifies and strengthens our commitment to the tribal communities we serve. It's imperative to build trust among our communities. The San Diego County Sheriff's Office understands that trust is built through consistent engagement, transparency and open, reliable lines of communication," Martinez said in a statement.

"That is why not only do I have a designated tribal liaison to serve our tribal partners, but we also have a tribal issues advisory committee whose mission is to communicate and address any issues occurring with tribal law enforcement partners."

As part of MMIP Week, Martinez and District Attorney Summer Stephen attended the Assembly Select Committee on Native American Affairs to hear from various panels that focused on impacts to native tribes, women and youth.

"Participating in this week's MMIP events not only reaffirmed our commitment to bring coordination and compassion to bring justice, closure and support to our tribal communities who have too often gone unheard and underserved. With today's signing, we are reinforcing what already exists and promising that this work will continue with even greater coordination, transparency and commitment," Martinez said.

In signing the MOU, Martinez says she pledges her ongoing commitment to Indigenous communities. The sheriff's office will be there when they need our assistance and be treated with urgency, respect and compassion, she said.

According to the sheriff's office, the MOU's mission acknowledges the disproportionate violence faced by Indigenous communities and the systemic issues that have historically impacted trust and safety. By establishing clear communication protocols, shared data practices and rapid-response procedures, the MOU directly addresses barriers that have long made families feel alone or unheard, they said.

The MOU is designed to make reporting easier, responses faster and collaboration seamless — removing doubts about where to turn when someone goes missing, the agency added.

The SDSO, a founding member of MMIP, includes the San Diego County District Attorney's Office, Pala Band of Mission Indians, Jamul Indian Village of California and Bureau of Indian Affairs.