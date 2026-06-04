Ramona Airport now home to Cal Fire’s 4th C-130 airtanker, new Helitack base

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday the state's fourth C- 130 Hercules airtanker has entered service, alongside California's 11th Helitack base, both based at the Ramona Airport.

In 2024, California became the first state in the nation to own, operate, and deploy its own fleet of C-130H airtankers. Thursday's deployment marks the fourth aircraft out of a planned statewide fleet of seven.

"The addition of this fourth C-130 Hercules airtanker to our world- class fleet, combined with the historic establishment of our 11th Helitack base, significantly enhances the rapid, aggressive response needed to save lives and protect our natural resources," Newsom said. "California is making the investment into the key resources that help protect our communities from catastrophic wildfire."

The C-130 Hercules is capable of dropping up to 4,000 gallons of fire retardant to aggressively fight fast-moving blazes, a statement from Newsom's office read. All seven planes — including the four in commission and three more to be converted and deployed — came from the U.S. Coast Guard thanks to a 2018 agreement. In 2023, President Joe Biden signed legislation officially transferring ownership of the planes to California, where Cal Fire has been working to retrofit them for wildfire suppression operations.

The Helitack base in Ramona will host a Sikorsky S70i Fire Hawk helicopter and a "permanent, highly versatile Cal Fire Helitack crew."

"This milestone is about much more than adding advanced aircraft to our fleet; it is a testament to the dedicated people who make our mission possible," Cal Fire Director and Fire Chief Joe Tyler said in a statement. "Success in the air always begins on the ground. The pilots, mechanics, and support crews working side-by-side behind the scenes have put in months of intensive preparation to stand up this base. It is their unwavering commitment to service and seamless teamwork that ensures we are ready to keep Californians safe ahead of peak fire season."

Established in 1957, Ramona is the oldest air attack base in Cal Fire's system and now expands its permanent fleet to five aircraft.

According to the state, as the final integration phase wraps up over the coming weeks, additional training will continue at the Ramona base to "ensure support crews, pilots, and technicians are fully integrated into the statewide aviation program."