San Diego police oversight group proposes limits on police stops

The San Diego Commission on Police Practices on Tuesday announced proposed restrictions on stops by San Diego Police Department officers.

The commission recommended prohibiting stops based solely on minor equipment or administrative violations and on status or general factors and limiting stops to those supported by evidence or observed conduct.

The commission also recommended enforcing "principles of procedural justice" during traffic and pedestrian stops.

The commission sent the recommendations to the San Diego Police Department on Monday.

The commission was "thankful for the input we received from the people of San Diego about pretext stops," executive director Roger Smith said.

"Through these recommendations and the dialogue that will follow, we seek to promote a policing environment where all San Diegans can expect equal treatment from the San Diego Police Department and that no segment of the San Diego community will be subject to undue, unwarranted and unnecessary investigative stress and pressure," Smith said in a statement.

Ashley Nicholes, the communications manager for SDPD Chief Scott Wahl's office, told City News Service in an email, "The department has received Commission on Police Practices' recommendations and will be carefully reviewing them. We will continue working closely with the CPP and engaging in discussions throughout this 60-day review process."

Lt. Jared Wilson, president of the San Diego Police Officers Association, the union representing SDPD's rank-and-file officers, told City News Service in an email he has "not yet had an opportunity to review the commission's recommendations, so I don't want to comment specifically on proposals I have not seen.

"Broadly, the SDPOA opposes additional restrictions on lawful police stops beyond the extensive constitutional, statutory and departmental requirements already in place. Additional restrictions will hamper officers' ability to proactively address crime and keep our communities safe.

"San Diego remains one of the safest cities in America because of the proactive work of our officers."

The commission is an independent oversight body for the SDPD. It was created in 2020 by the voter approval of Measure B, and has "investigatory, review, and auditing authority to make factual determinations and issue advisory recommendations regarding officer conduct, and SDPD policies and practices," according to the statement announcing the proposed restrictions.

The commission's mission "is to hold law enforcement accountable to the community and increase public trust, resulting in greater safety for both the community and law enforcement."