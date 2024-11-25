Busy Thanksgiving travel week begins in earnest tomorrow, expect delays

As Thanksgiving week begins, travelers were being advised to expect a busy travel season at San Diego International Airport, with the bulk of the travel expected to begin Tuesday.

Between Tuesday and Sunday, the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority estimates SAN will see around 460,000 people traveling through the airport. During the six busiest days, an estimated 76,000 people will head through the airport daily.

The estimates are roughly 4% to 6% more than last year at the same time, according to the airport authority. The busiest days will be Tuesday and Wednesday before the holiday and Sunday following.

For those heading to San Diego International to pick up or drop off, expect delays both from heavy traffic and the airport's Terminal 1 project with ongoing construction. The busiest times curbside will be between 4 a.m. to 6:15 a.m., 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 8 p.m. to midnight.

To help avoid holiday travel woes, the airport authority offered some tips:

— Arrive at least two hours early to avoid the busiest times;

— Make parking reservations at www.san.org/parking;

— Take the free San Diego Flyer shuttle service between the Old Town Transit Station and SAN. The electric shuttle buses operate seven days a week, with an average arrival time of every 20 to 30 minutes. The first pick up is at 4:45 a.m. and the last pick up/drop off at 12:30 a.m.; and

— Have family or friends drop you off or use ride-hailing services.

Numerous San Diego County and city government offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the holiday.

On Thursday, all city of San Diego administrative offices and other services will be closed. Some city facilities will also be closed on Friday.

Trash collection will be pushed back a day, with Thursday's usual collection moved to Friday and Friday's to Saturday.

All city libraries will be closed, reopening at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Swimming pools and recreation centers will also open at regular hours on Saturday.

Chollas Lake, Mission Trails Regional Park, Tecolote Canyon Natural Park and city golf courses will be open, with Mission Bay Golf Course closing at dusk. City skate parks and the Pacific Highlands Ranch Pump Track at 5977 Village Center Loop Road will also remain open.

For the county, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department will conduct regular patrols, and animal control emergency response will continue through the holiday period. Shelters will reopen Saturday; all other county offices will reopen for regular business hours on Monday.

Most parks and campgrounds will be available during normal business hours Thursday and Friday. However, the following facilities will be closed:

— Fallbrook Community Center;

— Lakeside Community Center;

— Spring Valley Community Center;

— Valley Center Community Hall and Adams Park Pool;

— Spring Valley gym; and

— 4S Ranch Sports Park recreation office, closed Thursday and Friday (the ranger office and park will remain open).

The county's park reservation phone line won't be operating Thursday and Friday, but reservations can be made online at www.sdparks.org/.

Looking for an escape from the Thanksgiving hustle and bustle? A variety of events on the holiday before you gobble will be available.

The sold out second annual Rady Children's Invitational college basketball tournament will begin at UC San Diego's LionTree Arena at noon with Purdue facing North Carolina State, followed by Brigham Young against Ole Miss at 2:30 p.m.

Thursday's games will be televised on FS1, with the third place and championship games Thursday on Fox.

Want to be a little more active? Turkey trots will get mashed potatoes off the couch throughout the county:

— Balboa Park will play host to the Father Joe's Villages' 23rd annual Thanksgiving Day 5K at 7:30 a.m., preceded by a sunrise Catholic Mass in Plaza De Panama. After the race, the public can enjoy various post-race festivities at the Plaza de Panama, including live music, a beer garden and family-friendly activities such as pictures with Santa and other characters;

— Oceanside's 19th Annual Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk & Kids Run will begin at 6:45 a.m. The event will feature a costume contest, the largest teams competition, live entertainment on the course and finisher medals for all participants;

— The Encinitas 2024 Turkey Trot will begin its 10-kilometer race at 7:30 a.m., followed by the 5k at 8 a.m. Event will feature a costume contest and a children's race;

— Fleet Feet San Diego will host its seventh annual free Thanksgiving Day 5k and Fun Run at 8 a.m. The first 175 registrants will receive a limited edition 2024 Fleet Feet Thanksgiving Day 5k t-shirt. The informal run begins and ends at Fleet Feet's storefront; and

— The 11th annual Turkey Trot presented by the Coronado Unit of the Rady Children's Hospital Auxiliary will begin at Tidelands Park at 8 a.m.

Finally, when the cooking is done, the city of San Diego reminded chefs to be cautious when disposing of cooking grease, which can coat sewer pipes and cause blockages and spills.

"It's extremely important to keep fats, oils and grease out of your drain and sewer lines to protect not only your home, but the surrounding environment as well," said Juan Guerreiro, San Diego's director of the public utilities department. "We all can save ourselves from expensive plumbing repairs by disposing of these substances safely and properly."

Cooled cooking oil can be poured in non-recyclable containers and disposed of in the garbage. Wiping out pots and pans with paper towels can avoid clogs in the sink or dishwasher.