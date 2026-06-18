Racing to a standstill: Caltrans expects heavy weekend NASCAR traffic

Naval Air Station North Island has transformed into a NASCAR racetrack and officials are warning of heavy traffic this weekend.

About 50,000 race fans are expected to attend each day of races between Friday and Sunday. Those who drive will be parking on the base, but long delays are expected on the San Diego-Coronado Bridge as attendees in vehicles go through base security at the gates.

Crews and sailors have been busy turning the air station into a race venue. The 3 1/2 mile racecourse is the longest ever in NASCAR, race officials said.

NASCAR track president Amy Lupo has been leading the planning of the event for two years. Now, with track barriers and grandstands in place Wednesday, she said she's excited to see the course filled with fans.

"We've been looking at these structures on a map for 18 months, and to see it coming to life is truly exceptional," she said.

Seabees — Navy construction crews — have been key in getting the base ready to host this weekend's three NASCAR races, Lupo said.

"You know, these guys didn't ask for this event, but they have embraced it wholly as their own," she said. "They're truly building the course with us. They're out there welding manhole covers and helping to move K-rail."

K-rails are precast concrete barriers used as temporary road dividers.

Manhole covers have to be welded shut because race car aerodynamics can create enough low air pressure underneath to pull them loose, Lupo said.

Caltrans/ X.com A sign on Interstate 5 warns motorists of what to expect this weekend in San Diego.

The track creates unique challenges to drivers, too, according to NASCAR.

The roads on base are uneven, and the track includes parts of different surface streets and the concrete flight line.

"The base was built in 1917, so it's not the newest facility," Lupo said. "And there's definitely been varying levels of roads and asphalt and terrain."

Race weekend starts Friday with a Craftsman Truck Series race open exclusively to military families.

Saturday afternoon there's an O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race. The main event is the Cup Series Anduril 250 on Sunday.

Caltrans is recommending people avoid Coronado if possible. In a news release it said heavy traffic is expected on the San Diego-Coronado Bridge with impacts along Interstate 5 from State Rt. 905 to I-8.