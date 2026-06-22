Another lap? NASCAR wants to run it back in San Diego next year

NASCAR officials said its "Race at the Base" over the weekend was a success, and one they'd like to replicate sometime next year.

Ben Kennedy, the chief operating officer of NASCAR, told reporters after Sunday's Anduril 250 race they'd like to come back.

"Are we coming back or are we not coming back? — what I can tell you is that we feel like this is a tremendously successful event," Kennedy said. "We would love to return. We're also cognizant of the fact that this is (an) active military base, and we want to be mindful of that."

Kennedy said whether it happens might depend on the Navy.

"I'd like to sit down with them, have a debrief, and then have a conversation about, 'Hey, is there an opportunity for us to to return here?'" Kennedy said. "So, nothing to to report today. A lot more conversations we'll have after this weekend."

Amy Lupo, track president for NASCAR San Diego, told the San Diego Union-Tribune they are looking at several possible dates in 2027 for another series of races.

The weekend wasn't without its hiccups. As predicted, there were substantial traffic delays getting into and out of Coronado before and after races Saturday and Sunday.

The track itself presented its own challenges to drivers. Friday's Craftsman Truck Series and Saturday's O'Reilly Auto Parts Series races were plagued by frequent wrecks that delayed the races.

Part of the track wove through the concrete tarmac at the base — something race announcers attributed to heavy wear on tires.

The precast concrete dividers used around the course shifted when struck by racers, further delaying races as crews repaired them.

On the first lap of Saturday's race, a manhole cover flew off the street and lodged itself into the radiator of driver Corey Day's car.

Navy Seabee construction crews helped NASCAR track workers weld some 150 utility covers on the track ahead of the weekend's races.

Another wreck during the start of the second leg of Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race involved the first, second and third place cars. It knocked race-favorite Shane van Gisbergen — then running third — out of the race completely.