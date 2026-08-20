EPA promises to bring urgency to New River crisis

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Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson … it’s THURSDAY, AUGUST 20TH>>>> THERE ARE PLANS TO BRING THE SAME URGENCY TO THE NEW RIVER CRISIS AS THE TIJUANA RIVER CRISISMore on that next. But first... the headlines …

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STARTING MONDAY, DEL SUR ELEMENTARY STUDENTS AND STAFF ARE BEING RELOCATED TO STONE RANCH ELEMENTARY

THE MOVE IS OVER HEALTH CONCERNS RELATING TO A MOLD OUTBREAK AT THE POWAY UNIFIED SCHOOL

CBS-8 SAYS THIS ISN'T THE FIRST TIME THE SCHOOL HAS HAD MOLD-RELATED ISSUES ADDING THAT THERE IS A LOCAL FACEBOOK PAGE

CALLED "FIGHTING THE MOLD AT D-S-E"

POWAY UNIFIED SAYS IT'S WORKING WITH PROFESSIONALS TO LOCATE THE SOURCE OF THE MOLD OUTBREAK

CBS-8 SAYS ALL AREAS THAT TESTED POSITIVE FOR MOLD FALL WITHIN THE MODERATE LEVEL

STUDENTS AND STAFF HOPE TO RETURN TO DEL SUR ELEMENTARY BY MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21ST

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A SENATE BILL IS BEING PROPOSED THAT LOOKS TO SERVE AS A PATHWAY FORWARD FOR THE MIDWAY RISING PROJECT IN THE SPORTS ARENA AREA

CURRENT PLANS FOR THE PROJECT INCLUDE MORE THAN FOUR THOUSAND HOUSING UNITS AND A SIXTEEN THOUSAND-SEAT ARENA

UNDER THE PROPOSED BILL , THE CITY'S OWN ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT STUDY WOULD BE ENOUGH TO MEET CALIFORNIA ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY ACT REQUIREMENTS…

MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS CEQA

SB 344 IS BEING SPEARHEADED BY SENATOR AKILAH WEBER PIERSON WHO HELD A COMMUNITY CONVERSATION TO HEAR DIRECTLY FROM SAN DIEGANS ON THEIR PRO'S AND CON'S OF THE PROJECT

WEBER PIERSON'S OFFICE SAYS MIDWAY RISING IS PLANNING TO BREAK GROUND IN 20-27 IF APPROVED

VOICE OF SAN DIEGO SAYS A PUBLIC HEARING ON THE BILL IS EXPECTED TO

TAKE PLACE LATER THIS WEEK

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THE UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO IS THE NATION’S MOST BEAUTIFUL COLLEGE CAMPUS AND THE BEST FOR QUALITY OF LIFE

THAT’S ACCORDING TO THE PRINCETON REVIEW’S ‘BEST COLLEGES FOR 20-27’ SURVEY

THE PUBLICATION SAYS MORE THAN 170 THOUSAND STUDENTS ACROSS THE COUNTRY TOOK PART IN THEIR

SURVEY

IT ALSO RANKED U-S-D 2ND OVERALL FOR HAPPIEST STUDENTS AND THE COLLEGE EVEN LANDED ON "THEIR STUDENTS LOVE THESE COLLEGES," LIST

IF YOU'D LIKE TO SEE WHAT THE HYPE IS ALL ABOUT YOU CAN JOIN US THIS SATURDAY AT U-S-D FOR OUR KPBS BOOK FESTIVAL

IT'S A WAY OF BRINGING SAN DIEGANS TOGETHER UNDER OUR SHARED LOVE OF BOOKS AND READING

I, AND SOME OF MY KPBS COLLEAGUES WILL ALSO BE THERE MODERATING PANEL DISCUSSIONS WITH AUTHORS

YOU CAN VISIT KPBS DOT ORG TO RS-VP

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

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IN IMPERIAL COUNTY, THE ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY IS RESPONDING TO CALLS TO END THE NEW RIVER CRISIS.

OFFICIALS WITH THE E-P-A ARE COMMITTING TO BRING THE SAME URGENCY TO THE NEW RIVER AS THEY HAVE TO THE TIJUANA RIVER CRISIS AT THE SAN DIEGO-MEXICO BORDER.

MIKE MARTUCCI (mar-toochee) IS WITH THE E-P-A. HE MET WITH THE PUBLIC IN CALEXICO THIS WEEK (Tuesday).

NEWRIVER 2A 00:13

“For all of you that experience this every day, it’s not theoretical. There are real consequences and our goal here today, among other things, is to acknowledge those consequences and to talk about action steps moving forward.”

HE SAYS THE E-P-A IS WORKING WITH MEXICO ON EXPANDING TREATMENT CAPACITY AT A PLANT IN MEXICALI TO PREVENT FLOWS FROM ENTERING THE RIVER.

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A NEW CAMPAIGN IS UNDERWAY IN CALIFORNIA. THE IDEA, TO HELP PATIENTS AND FAMILIES LEARN MORE ABOUT HOSPICE CARE. HEALTH REPORTER HEIDI DE MARCO SAYS THE CAMPAIGN INCLUDES RESOURCES AIMED AT CLEARING UP SOME COMMON MISCONCEPTIONS.

HOSPICE 1 TRT 0:52 soc

When you hear the word hospice, you might picture a facility where people go to die.

But Suzi Johnson says that's not what hospice really is.

SUZI JOHNSON

It's not a place. It's a care delivery model…using a team of trained health care professionals…to help support the patient and family for the last phase of their life.

Johnson has spent nearly four decades caring for people at the end of life at Sharp. She says there’s a lot people don't understand about hospice care.

She’s hoping a new campaign by California Hospice and Palliative Care Association can change that.

SUZI JOHNSON

The Hospice Can Help campaign is most certainly a tool to help guide patients and families to make informed decisions.

The campaign includes videos and stories from patients and families, along with questions to consider when choosing a provider on the Cal Hospice website…so families can start doing that research before they need hospice.

Heidi de Marco, KPBS News.

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FAMILIES LOOKING FOR CHILD CARE MIGHT TRY GOOGLE, YELP OR RECOMMENDATIONS FROM FRIENDS. EDUCATION REPORTER KATIE ANASTAS SAYS A NEW WEBSITE COULD MAKE THE SEARCH EASIER.

CARESITE1 1:12 SOQ

An online resource from the YMCA has been relaunched after a major overhaul.

It’s called Child Care San Diego. Parents can search for childcare openings, contact providers and find out about financial assistance all in one place.

MCDOUGA

We really wanted this to be a one-stop shop.

Kim McDougal is with the YMCA of San Diego County. She says the site also helps providers reach new families when spots open up.

MCDOUGAL

Imagine running a small business out of your home, taking care of all these amazing little humans all day, which can be clearly exhausting, and then having to figure out how to market your business.

[nats]

Cassandra Davis runs an at-home child care center in Normal Heights.

When she started the business a decade ago, she used Craigslist and Nextdoor to advertise. Today, it’s word of mouth…and lots of emails.

DAVIS

I work 12 hours a day, so me getting back to families is one of the things I struggle with. Because I have a one hour nap time, where I’m Iucky if everybody’s napping, but they’re not always napping. Or I’m calling families at like 7 at night or 6:30 in the morning.

Now, parents can contact her directly through child-care-san-diego-dot-com.

Katie Anastas, KPBS News.

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THE COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS YESTERDAY [WEDS] MOVED TOWARD LIMITING HOW COUNTY OFFICIALS CAN USE PREDICTION MARKET PLATFORMS LIKE KALSHI.

PUBLIC MATTERS REPORTER KEVIN TREVELLYAN SAYS THE BOARD ALSO BEGAN THE PROCESS OF CREATING NEW LOBBYING RESTRICTIONS.

LOBBYING 1 TRT (0:44) SOQ

Prediction markets allow users to wager on sports, pop culture, politics, and other future outcomes.

Following a unanimous vote by supervisors… staff will now draft a plan to prohibit county officials from placing bets tied to county business or nonpublic information.

Supervisor Chair Terra Lawson-Remer [REEM-er] said the board is trying to get ahead of the curve… before insider trading becomes an issue locally.

[0:09] - “We haven’t seen any instances of this happening here at the county, thank goodness. But I always think it’s better to have rules in place before something goes sideways.”

As part of the same anti-corruption measure… supervisors also asked staff to design restrictions on lobbying.

That would be a 2-year minimum period of time before former county officials can turn around and lobby the county for private clients.

KT, KPBS

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OUR COUNTY IS FULL OF FASCINATING HISTORY. LAST WEEK, WE BROUGHT YOU THE STORY OF THE MARSTON HOUSE… AND THE PIVOTAL ROLE THE MARSTON FAMILY PLAYED IN SAN DIEGO’S EARLY DAYS. FOR PART TWO OF OUR AUGUST MUSEUM A MONTH, REPORTER JOHN CARROLL TAKES US TO EAST COUNTY… WHERE A TREASURE TROVE OF HISTORY IS FOUND IN AN OLD HOUSE.

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MAMWARNER FEATURE 4:12 SOQ

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The drive from San Diego to Warner Springs is a bit of a trek… almost an hour and a half depending on traffic. But the time spent getting here is worth it, especially if you’re even a little interested in the history of the American West.

((NATS ROAD NOISE?))

TRACK:

The Warner-Carrillo Ranch House appears all of a sudden as you round a curve on San Felipe Road… the historic adobe structure here long before the current asphalt pavement.

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TRACK:

But even before that, this was a camping stop on the Gila Overland Trail to California. That was in the 1840s and 50s. The structure that was here then was built by former California State Senator Johnathan Trumbull Warner.

That building burned down in 1851 in an uprising by Native Americans who had been there for thousands of years. - It was then rebuilt by the Carrillo family.

SOT (0313) 33:03 - 33:14

“The true builder of this building was the lady whose portrait is on the wall over here and her name is Vincenta Sepulveda de Yorba de Carrillo.”

TRACK:

Kathryn Fletcher is the head docent at the Warner-Carillo Ranch House. She’s steeped in the history of this far-flung part of San Diego county.

SOT (0312) 21:51 - 21:55 - 22:37

CG: Kathryn Fletcher/Warner-Carrillo Ranch House head docent

“My family has owned property here since 1939. //CUT TO 22:29)) It’s one of the few places in Southern California that’s relatively unchanged in 180 years and so we’re trying to keep it that way.”

TRACK:

At the time this adobe was built, Vincenta was married to Ramon Carrillo. He was murdered in 1854… leaving Vincenta to run the 9,000 acre ranch and manage a large family. 12 of her 14 children lived into adulthood. But there was much more taking up Vincenta’s time than a lot of kids and a ranch.

SOT (0313) 42:01 - 42:10

“She has not only all this acreage, she also has a post office and the contract for the Butterfield stage.”

TRACK:

A post office, a trading post and a stop on the Butterfield stage. This was California’s first regular, overland transcontinental stage connection with St. Louis. It was the first sign of civilization many stage riders saw after the long, uncomfortable trip across the country… the first well-watered valley to be encountered after crossing the great Southwestern deserts.

SOT (0316) 57:23 - 57:34

“Unfortunately, that 6-year contract with Butterfield ends after about 4 years because in 1861, the Civil War breaks out.”

TRACK:

Over the years the Carrillos lived here, the adobe house was expanded from the original living room and trading post… verandas added on that were then enclosed into rooms when enough adobe was available. And in some of the rooms, curious looking ceilings.

SOT (0322) 1:27:34 - 27:45

“Those are the mantas or burlaps that they would nail to the wood, so there was no insulation there. It was mainly to reflect light.”

TRACK:

The Carrillos left their ranch and moved to Anaheim in the late 1860s. Former California Governor John G. Downey bought the place after that and turned it into a massive sheep and cattle operation. The Downey period lasted until the Taylor family arrived.

SOT (0313) 43:11 - 43:23

“Sam Taylor and his wife and 8 children lived here from 1895 until 1915 in this house with no running water or electricity.”

TRACK:

Those were the cowboy years here…

After the Taylors left, the ranch house transitioned into a cowboy bunkhouse and a place to store items needed for the ranch. During the 1930s, the cowboys hosted celebrity visitors here, like John Wayne who wanted a realistic “old west” experience.

The Vista Irrigation District bought the ranch house and surrounding 43,000 acres in 1946 for the water rights linked to nearby Lake Henshaw. The ranch house fell into disrepair. Even so, it was named a national historic landmark in 1961.

And today, the land around the old adobe is still a working ranch.

SOT (0314) 44:33 - 44:45

“The current rancher next door, Drew Smith and his wife Heather and kids - he’s the great, great grandson of Sam Taylor, and he’s come back here to do this.”

The district partnered with SOHO, the Save Our Heritage Organisation in 2011 to restore the building. But it’s not the only historic building on the site.

STAND UP (0345) 1:57:31 - 57:53

CG: John Carroll/KPBS News

“Visitors to the Warner-Carrillo Ranch House get more for their admission price than just a tour of the house. Right over here, built a year after the house in 1858 is a barn. As you can see, it has not been restored, but they have stabilized it and Kathryn Fletcher says it’s worth saving for at least one very important reason.”

SOT (0326) 1:49:34 - 49:39

“It is the last hand-hewn barn in San Diego county.”

TRACK:

Fletcher says if SOHO can raise the money to restore the barn, they will. But for now, that’s a chapter that remains to be written about this extraordinary treasure trove of San Diego county’s history. In Warner Springs, JC, KPBS News.

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LOCAL BAND, THE MIDNIGHT PINE, PLAYS ITS LAST SHOW ON TOMORROW (FRIDAY). ARTS REPORTER JULIA DIXON EVANS SAYS THE BAND IS READY FOR A MEANINGFUL SEND-OFF.

MIDNIGHTPINE 1 (1:21) SOQ

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In an airy wood shop beneath the Coronado Bridge, The Midnight Pine is preparing for its final show

Shelbi Bennett has always had one clear goal: to write good songs.

"I think that my like idea of success in music has shifted over time, but there's always been like I've always had a real hope and sense of possibility and confidence in this work"

Co-writer Alfred Howard says the band is leaving behind a strong legacy.

"Just great songs, you know? Just attention to the the lyrics and the melody. Shelby has such an incredible voice and range and emotive power, you know? And I I just think we made some really great music and hopefully people feel the same."

On Friday night at The Music Box, the band will play their second album, "Buried," in its entirety — a metaphor for the band’s final moment.

"I feel like yeah, giving the ceremonial you know, like laying it to rest, giving it a proper send off, celebrating what we all made together"

Julia Dixon Evans, KPBS news

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That’s it for the podcast today. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. I’m Lawrence K. Jackson. Thanks for listening and have a great day.

