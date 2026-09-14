How contaminated is the Tijuana River? San Diego Coastkeeper researchers have answers

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Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson, it’s MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14TH{ HOW BAD IS THE POLLUTION IN THE TIJUANA RIVER? }

A NEW REPORT TRIES TO ANSWER THAT QUESTION

But first... let’s do the headlines….########

PEOPLE WHO WANT TO GREET OR SAY GOODBYE TO FAMILY MEMBERS AT SAN DIEGO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT NOW HAVE TWO DIFFERENT OPTIONS TO CHOOSE FROM

THE NEWEST OPTION; GATESIDE BY T-S-A PRECHECK IS BEING OFFERED AT OUR AIRPORT AND 13 OTHERS ACROSS THE U.S.

TSA PRE CHECK MEMBERS AND THOSE WITH KNOWN TRAVELER NUMBERS CAN APPLY FOR IT

LATE LAST YEAR HOWEVER, THE AIRPORT ROLLED OUT ITS ‘SAN PASS PROGRAM’

THAT PROGRAM ALSO OFFERS NON-TICKETED VISITORS ACCESS INTO THE AIRPORT AND BEYOND SECURITY …

RESERVATIONS WITH GATESIDE BY TSA PRE-CHECK NEED TO BE MADE ONE TO THREE DAYS PRIOR, WHILE SAN’S PASS PROGRAM ALLOWS RESERVATIONS UP TO A WEEK BEFORE TRAVEL

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WITH TRANSIT FARES INCREASING ON OCTOBER FIRST, MTSIS OFFERING A NEW TYPE OF DISCOUNT

THE ‘PRONTO LOW-INCOME FARE ELIGIBLE PROGRAM’ EXTENDS REDUCED RATES TO CAL-FRESH, MEDI-CAL AND CAL-WORKS ENROLLEES

M-T-S AND THE NORTH COUNTY TRANSIT DISTRICT ESTIMATE THERE ARE ROUGHLY 34-THOUSAND CURRENT PASS HOLDERS THAT ARE ELIGIBLE FOR THE PROGRAM

REDUCED RATES ARE A 2 DOLLAR AND 50-CENT ONE-WAY FARE, A SIX DOLLAR DAY-PASS AND A 72-DOLLAR MONTHLY PASS

THEY CAN BE USED FOR MTS BUSES, THE TROLLEY AND NCTD BUSES.

APPLICATIONS CAN BE FOUND AT SD-MTS DOT COM AND APPROVED PARTICIPANTS WILL BEGIN RECEIVING DISCOUNTS WHEN FARES INCREASE OCTOBER FIRST

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SAN DIEGO IS BEGINNING TO BRACE ITSELF FOR EL NINO

IT COULD BRING HEAVY SWELLS THIS FALL OR WINTER

MOST RECENTLY, THE CITY STARTED PUTTING IN SAND BERMS LATE LAST WEEK ALONG THE MISSION BAY SHORELINE

THEY’LL ALSO PUT THEM ON CITY BEACHES

THE BERMS HELP BREAK THE FORCE OF INCOMING WAVES AND HELP TO REDUCE THE RISK OF EROSION AND COASTAL DAMAGE

THE CITY INSTALLS THEM EVERY YEAR, BUT EL NINO COULD INCREASE THE RISK OF FLOODING AND POSE A RISK TO LOCATIONS THAT NORMALLY DON’T FLOOD

THE CITY PLANS TO FINISH THE BERMS BY EARLY NOVEMBER

AND LATER IN THE POD, I’LL SIT DOWN WITH OUR NEW SCIENCE AND TECH REPORTER WHO IS BRACING FOR EL NINO HERSELF …

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need

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THERE’S NO DOUBT THE TIJUANA RIVER IS CONTAMINATED. BUT, JUST HOW BAD IS IT? AND WHAT EXACTLY IS IN THE WATER?

ENVIRONMENT REPORTER TAMMY MURGA SAYS SAN DIEGO COASTKEEPER RESEARCHERS HAVE SOME ANSWERS, AFTER SAMPLING THE WATERSHED FOR NEARLY TWO YEARS

POLLUTE 1 TRT 01:09

E. coli levels in the Tijuana River are often 30,000 times higher than the federal standard for freshwater bodies.

That’s according to a new report from San Diego Coastkeeper.

Laura Fuller is a Coastkeeper researcher. She says the findings also show that pollution is choking the river.

TJWATER 1a 00:23

“Dissolved oxygen is needed by a lot of animals. It just helps support the healthy aquatic ecosystem in the balance. When you're seeing these chronically low numbers and there's not much oxygen in the water, that's going to have an impact on that community.”

The Tijuana River flows from Mexico and travels north into the Tijuana Estuary before entering the ocean.

Fuller says a clean river means a healthy estuary.

TJWATER 1B 00:14

“You also need to preserve the wetlands because they can help improve water quality. They can filter, they can, you know, create storm impacts and buffers when there's elevated water levels.”

The report calls for faster construction of wastewater treatment infrastructure at the border. And also governments at all levels, including Mexico, to take action against industrial polluters. Tammy Murga, KPBS News

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MOVING NOW TO SOME SOLUTION ORIENTED-NEWS

THE COUNTY JUST LAUNCHED WHAT COULD BECOME ITS LARGEST AND MOST EXPENSIVE PUBLIC WORKS PROJECT EVER UNDERTAKEN.

THE GOAL: FULLY SOLVE THE TIJUANA RIVER SEWAGE CRISIS. BUT AS VOICE OF SAN DIEGO’S SCOTT LEWIS EXPLAINS IN THIS WEEK’S WHY IT MATTERS SEGMENT, A LOT STANDS IN THE WAY.

TJRIVERFIX 1 (vosd) TRT 1:21 SOQ "why it matters"

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When San Diego County voters look at their ballots next month the first line of Measure B will say it will “clean-up sewage pollution in Tijuana River Valley”

The County Board of Supervisors decided to come up with a plan to build what could be the biggest project in the county’s history – a facility that would capture the river and clean it. Here’s Supervisor Paloma Aguirre.

–(((SOT – Supervisor Paloma Aguirre)))--

"We have to…

… driven by the county"

A giant sewage treatment plant could easily cost more than $1 billion and could only happen if the tax increase in Measure B passes. Yet Supervisor Jim Desmond, who opposes the tax, still voted to go ahead with the plan.

–(((SOT – Supervisor Jim Desmond)))--

"The next treatment plant is going to be $1 billion…

… double edged sword we’re walking into"

So for the first time in decades, San Diego leaders are proposing to handle the problem themselves and stop waiting for Mexico or the federal government.

I’m Scott Lewis for Voice of San Diego and that’s why it matters

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PARTS OF THE COUNTY SAW RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURES LAST WEEK.

MILITARY REPORTER ANDREW DYER SAYS WHILE PEOPLE WERE TRYING TO STAY COOL, MILITARY OFFICIALS IN POINT LOMA SEIZED PORTABLE AC’s FROM SAILORS LIVING IN THE BARRACKS.

BASEAC 1 (ad) :55 SOQ

San Diego Navy officials are defending their decision to seize the portable air conditioners.

As temperatures hit 90 degrees Tuesday base officials were busy checking barracks rooms to make sure no one was using personal air conditioners.The Navy says they are against the rules.

Navy spokesperson Brian O’Rourke confirmed the decision. He tells KPBS this particular barracks doesn’t have a high electronic load capacity. As temperatures rose during the last heat wave, the portable units began tripping circuit breakers.

KPBS received a tip from one sailor who says the barracks are so hot they can’t sleep — and when they do, they sweat through their sheets. KPBS is not naming the sailor because they fear retaliation.

In 2025 President Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill provided one billion dollars for upgrades to military barracks.

A plan to upgrade the Point Loma barracks passed environmental review this spring but it’s unclear when that work may begin.

Andrew Dyer, KPBS News.

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THE LA MESA CITY COUNCIL APPOINTED AN INTERIM CITY TREASURER LAST WEEK ... AFTER THE FORMER TREASURER RESIGNED EARLIER THIS YEAR.

KPBS SPOKE WITH EMMETT STEWART, WHO IS LIKELY THE YOUNGEST TREASURER IN THE CITY’S HISTORY.

LMTREASURER 1 (1:14) SOC

Emmett Stewart is still in college … and can’t yet buy a drink. But he was just named the City of La Mesa’s interim treasurer. In a 4-1 vote, the City Council appointed 20-year-old to serve in the role until the public elects a treasurer this fall.

“I feel like La Mesa has given almost everything to me. And being there my entire life, I've always wanted to give back and find ways to do that.”

The council interviewed Stewart and Bill Exeter for the interim role. Both are running in the November election for the permanent job.

Councilmember Laura Lothian (Low-thian) cast the lone vote against Stewart.

“I appreciate the fact that there’s a young man that wants to serve, and obviously very very bright. He might be a future Elon Musk or Einstein. But again we’re talking treasurer.”

But anyone thinking Stewart might have imposter syndrome … should think again.

“I've seen all the comments, people saying I'm going to invest in crypto. That is not my intention at all. I mean, in the past I have had work experience with three different companies with either financial advising or being a financial analyst with those companies.

During the meeting, Mayor Mark Arapostathis outlined the role of the treasurer. Stewart will provide financial advice in conjunction with the city manager and the director of finance.

Elaine Alfaro, KPBS News.

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(0:00) Here we are yet again for another installment of Pod Behind the Package. Pod Behind the Package is centered around a (0:05) standout piece of journalism coming out of our KPBS newsroom. (0:08) I'm so excited this week because we have our new science and technology reporter with me, Carly Kay.

Hey, Carly. Hi. How you doing? Great.

(0:15) Yeah, thanks for having me. No problem. Thanks for making time.

(0:18) Talk to me about your time, Carly, spent at both UC Santa Barbara and UC Santa Cruz, and how it shaped you. (0:23) Talk to me about what we learned there. What do we soak in there? How it shaped me? Okay.

(0:28) Yeah, so I am the science reporter here. I actually started in science at UC Santa Barbara. (0:36) My background's in biology.

So for the first two years, I (0:41) studied general biology. I took, you know, all those nice intro classes to physics, chemistry, you name it. (0:47) But pretty quickly realized that there was a pretty big gap in what I was learning and (0:53) kind of what people beyond the scientific community understood about science.

(0:57) So I ended up switching to journalism halfway through my undergraduate education and (1:04) ever since I've been on a track to science communication. Gotcha. Okay.

(1:08) So the undergrad was science-based and then your master's, I believe, was science communications. Yes. So my, that led me to UC Santa Cruz (1:17) and my master's was in specifically science communication.

And (1:21) yeah, that program is just a really (1:25) fast-paced introduction into all things science communication. (1:29) I had the opportunity to write for a lot of different types of science publications there. I did a lot of (1:37) environmental reporting for my own local (1:41) newspaper.

I'm actually from Santa Cruz. So it was really great to be able to connect with my community that way. (1:48) Yeah, so I got my start in kind of environmental reporting there and (1:51) since kind of opened up to a bunch of different types of science topics, I've written on things from (1:59) exoplanet exploration to (2:02) did some work at Stanford School of Medicine and got into genetics.

So I've kind of (2:07) dipped a toe into a lot of different types of stuff. Gotcha. I like that.

And now you're dipping your toes into KPBS. (2:14) Yes. Yeah, I'm very excited to be at KPBS.

I have spent time in San Diego before (2:19) my family here, but to serve the community is really exciting, especially since there's such a rich science ecosystem (2:26) happening here in San Diego. Of course, you have technology on that title as well. (2:31) How do you plan on balancing covering both science and technology here at KPBS, Carly? (2:36) Yeah, that's a great question, and it's something I'm excited to continue exploring.

(2:41) Those two things really go hand in hand. Right now, (2:45) I think I'm particularly interested in kind of how AI is playing a role in changing how we do science. (2:53) It's kind of on the emerging side and (2:57) lots, practically every discipline in science right now, (3:00) I think there's a lot of exploration and how AI can either be used to make science more efficient or (3:05) kind of be able to discover things that we maybe didn't have access to before or were really difficult to (3:11) research.

You know, it takes a lot of time and money to explore those topics, (3:15) so that's something I think I'm interested in, and that intersection right there (3:19) between tech and science is pretty clear to me. I love it. Once again, (3:23) we are talking with Carly Kay, our new science and technology reporter.

(3:26) Transitioning now to one of your recently released packages that I invite you to visit on our KPBS site under the headline, (3:31) This Virtual Tour Let's Everyone See La Jolla's Underwater Park. But talk to me about first, what first inspired this news package? (3:38) Yeah, it was actually (3:41) sent to me by (3:43) our colleague Matt Bowler, our video journalist, found it on Scripps Institution of Oceanography's Facebook page and (3:51) when I saw it, I just thought it was so visually interesting and (3:56) you know, really (3:57) kind of provided (4:00) this insight into a world that not a lot of people get access to. (4:05) You know, there's (4:06) obviously the beach is a really important role, it plays a really important role in San Diego, (4:11) but you know, not everyone gets to explore the ocean especially and this (4:17) kind of really unique way of diving down deep and (4:20) seeing fish and all the bright colors of the seaweed.

Most people just, you know, (4:26) if they do get to see the beach, they explore it or see it from the shoreline. (4:30) So it's a really different experience and it really grabbed my attention. Thank you so much for that transition.

(4:35) I definitely want to know our video journalist Matthew Bowler. He got in the actual water. Can you walk us through? (4:40) What was that shoot like? Did he have like a wet cam? Walk me through that prep for the shoot.

(4:45) Yeah, we, you know, there was a lot of brainstorming about how we were gonna do this. (4:51) Luckily the station had a couple GoPros and (4:55) yeah, Matt and I both got into wetsuits and (5:00) got some fins and snorkel gear and we hit the water. (5:05) We were both kind of ambitious and feeling really fired up about getting in the water.

(5:09) But, you know, realized we maybe should reel it in a little bit and stay a little bit closer to shore. (5:15) Keep it a little easier on ourselves and a little bit more accessible to our swimming capabilities. So yeah, we just got right in there.

(5:23) It was great. (5:24) That's cool. No, I just thought that was super cool.

And I knew there were no DSLRs in this water. (5:28) I knew there was some other way. So GoPros make perfect sense for that shoot.

Awesome. Awesome. (5:34) In the immersive video you speak with Zach Kabadeng, who I believe we have an extra clip from, Carly.

(5:39) Is that right? And he's talking to us about how to care for the ocean. (5:42) This is Zach Kabadeng who created the virtual tour of La Jolla Underwater Park. (5:47) Because I think that's the first step in getting people to care about protecting the ocean.

You first need to actually like show them (5:54) what these ecosystems are, try to forage, (5:57) an appreciation for those habitats, get people to love them. And it's easier to get people to love (6:06) the ocean when they can actually go out there and like see how beautiful it is with their own eyes. (6:10) Amazing to hear from Zach as well.

I think the best explanation for it, Google Maps (6:15) underwater, like Google Maps in the sea. Was there any tidbit of information, anything you picked up on the scene, someone you spoke with, (6:23) something Zach mentioned that maybe didn't make it into the final piece that you'd like to share with us? (6:26) One takeaway I think that's (6:28) important is kind of the timing of this this map and being able to dive underneath the water and get more people engaged. (6:37) We're in an El Nino year and (6:40) lots of new things are happening in the ocean.

And that means these marine protected areas are (6:46) threatened because of these changes in the ocean. And one thing Zach mentioned to me is that as most people might have noticed, (6:53) it's pretty hot outside and that same effect is happening inside the ocean. (6:57) Once again, this was our new science and technology reporter Carly Kay here with us on Pod Behind the Package.

(7:02) Thank you for your time, Carly. Yeah, thanks for having me.

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That’s it for the podcast today. This podcast is edited by Brooke Ruth and hosted and produced by me, Lawrence K. Jackson. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. Thanks for listening and have a great day/weekend.

