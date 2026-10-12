Lawmaker pushes for oversight hearings over conditions at Donovan State Prison

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Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson….it’s MONDAY, OCTOBER 12TH>>>> [ A STATE LAWMAKER IS NOW CALLING FOR OVERSIGHT HEARINGS OVER CONDITIONS AT DONOVAN STATE PRISON ]More on that next. But first... the headlines ...#######

THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE IS GOING TURN A THREE MILLION DOLLAR GRANT INTO 17 TINY HOMES FOR PEOPLE EXPERIENCING HOMELESS

THE FUNDS WERE SECURED BY STATE SENATOR CATHERINE BLAKESPEAR

THE 20-26 POINT-IN-TIME COUNT IDENTIFIED 362 PEOPLE IN OCEANSIDE WHO WERE LIVING WITHOUT SHELTER

THE UNION TRIBUNE SPOKE TO OCEANSIDE’S HOUSING AND NEIGHBORHOOD SERVICES DIRECTOR WHO SAID THE CITY WOULD LIKE TO GET THE TINY HOMES BUILT BEFORE POTENTIAL EL NINO STORMS

THE TINY HOMES WILL LIKELY BE BUILT IN THE OCEANSIDE NAVIGATION CENTER’S PARKING LOT

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THE COUNTY IS MOVING FORWARD WITH A PROPOSAL TO BOLSTER FILM PRODUCTION IN OUR REGION

THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS RECENTLY VOTED UNANIMOUSLY TO MOVE FORWARD WITH THE “SAN DIEGO COUNTY FILM INITIATIVE”

IT WOULD CREATE A 1.5 MILLION DOLLAR ANNUAL PRODUCTION REBATE PROGRAM

AND A NON-PROFIT REGIONAL FILM OFFICE

A BOARD LETTER SAYS THE OFFICE WOULD PROMOTE THE REGION, SERVE AS A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT FOR PRODUCTIONS, COORDINATE ACROSS JURISDICTIONS, ADMINISTER THE REBATE PROGRAM, AND TRACK METRICS

THE BOARD’S VOTE COMES AMID GROWING CONCERN OVER FILM PRODUCTIONS MOVING AWAY FROM CALIFORNIA

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LAST WEEK’S EXTREME HEAT WARNINGS ARE BEHIND US, BUT NOW THERE’S A COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW

TODAY, THERE IS ALSO A 50/50 CHANCE OF IT RAINING AGAIN

FORECASTERS SAY THAT’S BECAUSE OF THE TWO LOW-PRESSURE SYSTEMS THAT CAME IN OVER THE WEEKEND, BRINGING TROPICAL MOISTURE AND POTENTIAL RAIN THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING

HIGH TEMPERATURES HAVE DROPPED AND ARE NOW NEAR THEIR SEASONAL AVERAGES

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need

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A STATE LAWMAKER IS PUSHING FOR OVERSIGHT HEARINGS OVER CONDITIONS AT DONOVAN STATE PRISON… AFTER REPORTING BY KPBS

SOUTH BAY REPORTER KORI SUZUKI SAYS PRISON OFFICIALS IMPOSED LOCKDOWNS LAST MONTH DURING AN INTENSE HEAT WAVE

PRISONFOLO 1 (1:13) SOQ

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In September, a brutal and humid heat wave settled over San Diego. At the same time, officials at Donovan locked down parts of the prison… reportedly restricting access to large fans and ice water.

Nick Schultz is a Democratic assemblymember from Burbank. He leads the Assembly’s Committee on Public Safety. … And says he’s worried about people incarcerated there.

20261008_heatfolo_nick schultz / 3:10

Just because someone has committed a serious crime and might be doing time at Donovan does not mean that they should be subject to cruel and unusual conditions.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, or CDCR, has a heat plan for high temperatures. But it was originally developed in the 90s. And advocates say it hasn’t kept up with climate change and the heat events of today.

Schultz is a former top prosecutor with the state Department of Justice. He says CDCR has a huge responsibility to keep incarcerated people safe.

In the next legislative session, Schultz plans to call for oversight hearings… where lawmakers can question CDCR. He says they may need to look at overhauling their heat and lockdown protocols.

20261008_heatfolo_nick schultz / 13:35

To anyone who's watching this or hears of this is in custody at CDCR at Donovan or in any of our facilities or who have loved ones or any connection to it, [...] I hear you loud and clear.

Schultz says he’ll push for answers from CDCR… when lawmakers are back in session in January.

Kori Suzuki, KPBS News.

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CAL STATE SAN MARCOS STUDENTS ARE SPEAKING OUT FOLLOWING A SERIES OF REPORTED RAPES AND SEXUAL ASSAULTS.

REPORTER JACOB AERE SAYS THE UNIVERSITY HAS STRENGTHENED SAFETY MEASURES. SOME STUDENTS SEE IT AS A SUBSTANTIAL CHANGE, OTHERS SAY IT’S NOT ENOUGH.

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CSUSMASSAULT 1 SOQ (1:04)

A sixth case involving rape or sexual assault has now been reported at CSUSM student housing dorms since the start of the fall semester.

The university says it has strengthened safety measures in its residential communities by increasing University Police patrols, adding additional overnight security … and increasing front desk staffing.

But not everyone feels safe. Hannah Herd is a commuter student and junior at the school.

“I think it just impacts how safe I feel on this campus. But also I've seen the sense that every woman I talk to has a fear on campus and why is this being normalized?

Larissa Millikan lives in the Black Oak Hall dorm where a few of the incidents took place.

“... a lot of people have said san marcos isn't a safe campus … anf theyre not doing enough … and im actually proud of my school and how they responded to everything.”

The university says the “reported incidents are not connected, and there is no serial or random attacker targeting students.”

The university is encouraging all students to download CSUSM Cougar Safe, the school’s official public safety app. Jacob Aere, KPBS News.

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IN NEIGHBORING IMPERIAL COUNTY, TWO COUNTY SUPERVISORS ARE PUSHING FOR A SPECIAL ELECTION ON DATA CENTERS

SOUTH BAY REPORTER KORI SUZUKI IS BACK WITH THE DETAILS.

DATAELECTION 1 (1:13) SOQ

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For the past year, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors has been weighing how to handle growing interest from data center developers — and furious opposition from many residents.

Now, two of them want to let voters decide.

On Tuesday, supervisors Jesus Escobar and Martha Cardenas-Singh said they wanted to develop a ballot measure that would give residents the option to ban data centers on county land.

Escobar said he felt like he’d made a mistake when he voted to advance a controversial data center project earlier this year. That proposal was for a one-million-square-foot data center complex near the city of Imperial… and is now tied up in the courts.

20261006_dataelection_imperial county / 01:01:36

How do you rectify that mistake? By making sure that the people have a voice in the decision-making process.

The other three supervisors resisted. They argued the Board should wait for the county’s new data center advisory committee to issue its recommendations in January. County Chair Peggy Price.

20261006_dataelection_imperial county / 01:08:14

It may be a ban on data centers here in Imperial County. That may be what ultimately this group decides. But let us do the research.

County officials could either hold a special election for the measure — or put it on the ballot during the primary election 2028.

On Tuesday, the Board also voted unanimously to reinstate a temporary freeze on data center development… after their previous moratorium was struck down by the courts last month.

Kori Suzuki, KPBS News

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CALIFORNIANS WILL VOTE ON PROPOSITION 3 IN NOVEMBER.

THE MEASURE WOULD EXTEND A SPECIAL TAX ON HIGH INCOME CALIFORNIANS TO FUND PUBLIC SCHOOLS.

GRETA MART FROM OUR CALIFORNIA NEWSROOM PARTNER, NORCAL PUBLIC MEDIA, HAS THIS EXPLAINER.

PROP 3 (krcb) TRT 0:34 last words "with them"

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If Prop. 3 passes, it would make permanent … income taxes for individuals earning more than 360-thousand dollars a year.

These special tax rates were renewed by voters in 2016 but are now set to expire in 2030 … if voters don’t pass Prop. 3 in November.

Supporters say the taxes can raise up to 15-billion dollars a year for schools … and without that money, there will likely be layoffs and program cuts.

Opponents point out that California already has some of the highest income taxes in the country. They say the measure may spur wealthy Californians to leave for lower-tax states, taking jobs and revenue with them.

TAG: THAT WAS GRETA MART WITH NORCAL PUBLIC MEDIA.

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A PROPOSED ICE-SKATING RINK IN ESCONDIDO IS GETTING A CHILLY RECEPTION FROM RESIDENTS.

THE FACILITY WOULD FILL THE VOID LEFT BY THE CLOSURE OF THE ICEPLEX DURING THE PANDEMIC.

RESIDENTS TELL NORTH COUNTY REPORTER ALEXANDER NGUYEN … THE PLAN IS GOOD, THE LOCATION NOT SO MUCH.

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ESCORINK 1(AN) TRT: 0:55 SOQ

In June, the Escondido City Council approved a Memorandum of Understanding with The Rinks Foundation to explore the feasibility of building a 3,000-seat ice-skating complex at Kit Carson park.

It would serve as the practice arena for the San Diego Gulls and also house a restaurant and retail space.

The three-rink complex would also be open for ice sports.

“They're proposing to put it in a location where we have existing softball fields.”

Melissa Petri is with the group Save Kit Carson Park. She says the project is good, but the location is not.

“We have 4 softball fields that are heavily used by the community. Adult leagues play there. Girls leagues play there.”

In a statement to KPBS, a city spokesperson said the City Council directed staff in August to assess other city properties to see if they’ll meet the proposed project's needs.

Once that’s done, they will bring it to the council for discussion.

AN/KPBS News.

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SOMETIMES WE GET TO A POINT IN LIFE WHERE WE’RE READY TO MAKE A SIGNIFICANT CHANGE… CHANGING JOBS, PERHAPS WHERE YOU LIVE - OR CHANGING YOUR NAME. A 62-YEAR OLD JUST CHANGED THEIR NAME IN LA JOLLA - BUT THIS ISN’T A PERSON… IT’S A MUSEUM.

REPORTER JOHN CARROLL EXPLAINS IN OUR OCTOBER MUSEUM A MONTH.

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MAMLAJOLLA FEATURE 4:09 SOQ

TRACK:

The museum on Prospect Street in La Jolla is in a building known as Wisteria Cottage… and it’s been there for a long time… 122-years. Its name is not changing.

SOT (6633) 30:14 - 37:27 - 1:03

“This is a 1904 cottage that was the home of Virginia Scripps, the half-sister of Ellen Browning Scripps… //CUT TO 53:09// In 2008, this incredible property and the four structures on it were gifted to our organization by the Revelle family, descendants of the Scripps family.”

TRACK:

That’s Lauren Lockhart… and the organization she’s referring to - that she leads was, until very recently, known as the La Jolla Historical Society. But feedback from visitors convinced her and the board of directors that a change was needed.

SOT (6633) 1:59 - 2:16

CG: Lauren Lockhart/Museum of History and Culture La Jolla

“Are people not visiting us or not discovering us because our name doesn’t reflect who we are and who we’ve evolved to be today? So, the board of directors and my team and I, we talk about this transition of the Museum of History and Culture, La Jolla as our name catching up with our work.”

TRACK:

Their work primarily entails showcasing exhibitions that typically change every three to four months.

Now on exhibit… “The Scientific Art of Historic Preservation.” It’s a fascinating conglomeration of pictures, story boards and artifacts… exploring the hidden processes behind saving historic places. As the museum describes it - “the exhibition invites visitors to see preservation not simply as restoration, but as discovery: peeling back layers of paint, wood, plaster, and history to better understand the people and ideas that shaped the built environment.”

Even for fans of historic architecture like yours truly, I can almost guarantee you’ll learn things here.

((NAT TRANSITION HERE?))

In one corner of the museum is a recent addition that never changes. It’s a room called the History Portal. Timelines on the walls accompany historic pictures… a thumbnail introduction to what the Museum of History and Culture has to offer…

((BUTT TO SOT (3633) 4:15 - 4:31 - 4:49

“We wanted to find a way to give people access to our historic collection and really have those materials at their fingertips.” Because today, we have over 100 individuals on an annual basis who physically come to our site to conduct research and we offer that service free of charge…

In its archives are fascinating things kept in a separate building down the hill from Wisteria Cottage… a smallish space holding items you’d expect like copies of the San Diego Union, long before it became the Union-Tribune… books on a Jacaranda Tree Planting Program, sitting on top of boxes containing documents from the Village Garden Club… And on one wall, a number of paintings…

SOT (6615) :28 - :34

“The paintings have all been digitized and catalogued. We had an intern focus solely on that last year.”

TRACK:

There are also lots of recordings stored here… oral histories.

SOT (6617) :15 - :31

“And interestingly that was in a lot of different forms. As you can imagine, we’re a 62-year old organization so we had them on cassette tapes, CDs, thumb drives, a record in one instance and so it was really important to protect the integrity of those, that they all be digitized…

TRACK:

The enormous task of digitizing thousands of items is more than Lockhart and her staff of five can handle… fortunately, they have help.

SOT (6610) 00:20:02 - 00:45:06

“We’ve been fortunate to have support from the Institute For Museum and Library Services hire paid college interns very meticulously document and catalogue everything included here and in the last year, we have uploaded the first 2,000 digitized objects, so that’s a tiny fraction of the materials in our collection, but the goal is to digitize everything that we have and make that available to anyone.”

TRACK:

From the history of Wisteria Cottage itself, to the manifold ways it illuminates history and culture today… this museum is definitely worth checking out… and - it’s always free! JC, KPBS News

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That’s it for the pod today. This podcast is edited by Brooke Ruth and hosted and produced by myself, Lawrence K. Jackson. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. Thanks for listening and have a great day.

