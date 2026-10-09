How to prepare as Tropical Cyclone Rachel heads toward San Diego

County, city and utility company leaders were watching Tropical Cyclone Rachel off the shore of Baja California Friday and preparing for tropical storm-force winds, coastal flooding and moderate to heavy rain throughout the region.

Rain is expected to arrive as early as Saturday night, with intemperate weather continuing through Sunday morning and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service. A coastal flooding advisory is in effect until Tuesday.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for all of San Diego County, due to the possibility of tropical storm-force winds, coastal flooding and moderate to heavy rain throughout the region.

Elevated surf expected

Rachel closes out an already hectic week of weather for San Diego County.

“We’ve been through a lot this week,” said former National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Tardy. “(It was) 105 degrees on Saturday in San Diego. Now we’re dealing with a tropical storm. Both of those are unusual.”

Rachel is also expected to bring elevated surf to the region.

NWS meteorologist Miguel Miller explained that the situation is being made worse by already high tides, elevated sea levels due to El Niño and a different storm approaching from the north.

“It’s kind of like this big building block tower we’re building that’s just making the water go higher and higher,” he said.

Tardy warned that waves could get big.

“A beach that is looking towards Rachel, looking towards the southwest could see waves up to 10 feet as the system comes up,” Tardy said.

In addition to rain and high surf, strong winds, with gusts up to 50-60 miles per hour, could batter San Diego, leading to downed trees and power lines.

Matthew Bowler / KPBS A surfer catches a wave near Scripps Pier in La Jolla on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. Tropical Cyclone Rachel is expected to bring elevated surf to the region, creating dangerous ocean conditions.

Preparing for flooding

The city of San Diego is preparing for high tides and storm surges, which could cause flooding in low-lying areas around Midway, Mission Beach and other coastal neighborhoods. Road closures are anticipated, especially in the Midway area at Frontage Road and Pacific Coast Highway, and travelers are encouraged to watch for detour signs and never drive or walk though flooded streets.

According to the city, crews are cleaning storm drains, inspecting and clearing storm channels, staging equipment including temporary pumps, and monitoring weather conditions ahead of the storm to reduce the risk of flooding and keep neighborhoods safe.

San Diegans are encouraged to prepare their homes and property for severe weather, create an emergency plan and a "go kit" in case they need to leave quickly and to stay informed by signing up for emergency alerts. Resources and information can be found at sandiego.gov/ElNino.

"Our teams are working diligently to prepare the city's stormwater system for the incoming rain, but community preparedness is just as critical, especially with El Niño in the forecast," said Stormwater Department Director Todd Snyder. "By taking a few simple steps now, residents can significantly reduce the potential impacts of the storm."

Residents throughout the county can prepare by:



Sweeping and picking up trash, leaves, grass clippings and other debris that collect around storm drains and curb gutters near your home

Keeping lids securely closed on trash and recycle bins

Not opening manhole covers in the event of street flooding

Turning off irrigation

Knowing the safest routes to and from your home or property should flooding occur

Slowing down and not driving, riding or walking through flood waters

Get your sandbags

Sandbags are available in limited supply and can be picked up at 11 recreation centers, at least one in each City Council District. Residents with identification showing proof of residency can receive up to 10 empty sandbags.

The locations are:



Council District 1 - Pacific Beach Recreation Center, 1405 Diamond St.

Council District 2 (inland) - North Clairemont Recreation Center, 4421 Bannock Ave.

Council District 2 (coastal) - Robb Field Athletic Area, 2525 Bacon St.

Council District 3 - Golden Hill Recreation Center, 2600 Golf Course Drive

Council District 4 - Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 6401 Skyline Drive

Council District 5 - Scripps Ranch Recreation Center, 11454 Blue Cypress Drive

Council District 6 - Standley Recreation Center, 3585 Governor Drive

Council District 7 - Allied Gardens Recreation Center, 5155 Greenbrier Ave.

Council District 8 - Southcrest Recreation Center, 4149 Newton Ave.

Council District 8 - Silver Wing Recreation Center, 3737 Arey Drive

Council District 9 - City Heights Recreation Center, 4380 Landis St.



San Diego County also has dozens of locations to get sand and/or sandbags. A full list is available online.



Call to report incidents or get help

City of San Diego residents can report storm-related issues, such as flooding or downed trees, by using the Get It Done app or by calling 619-527-7500. If it is a life-threatening emergency, call 911.

San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) is also taking proactive steps to prepare for the storm.

"Our teams are preparing for changing weather conditions and are ready to respond if impacts occur," said Kevin Geraghty, chief operating and safety officer of SDG&E. "We're monitoring conditions around the clock, positioning personnel and equipment where they're needed most and taking proactive steps to support reliability. If weather conditions affect electric or gas service, we're prepared to respond quickly and keep customers informed."

To help power line workers, secure outdoor items, always assume downed power lines are energized (and report them to 911 and SDG&E at 1-800-411- 7343), driving cautiously and preparing for possible power outages with charged batteries, stocked supplies and to call the numbers above if you suspect a natural gas line leak.