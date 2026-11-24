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Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson … it’s TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 24TH>>>> [ ONE SMALL NON-PROFIT AT THE BORDER IS TAKING ON THE ISSUE OF CLEARING OUT TRASH IN THE TIJIUANA RIVER ]More on that next. But first... the headlines ...#######

A U-C SAN DIEGO SURVEY FINDS FOLLOWING THE 2026 MIDTERMS, A MAJORITY OF AMERICANS DO TRUST OUR ELECTIONS PROCESS

THE NATIONAL SURVEY FINDS SHARP GAINS IN TRUST AMONGST INDEPENDENTS AND DEMOCRATS; ACCOUNTING FOR SIXTY-SIX PERCENT OF VOTERS

THE SURVEYS WERE FACILITATED BY UC-SD’S CENTER FOR TRANSPARENT AND TRUSTED ELECTIONS

ONE GROUP IN-PARTICULAR SAW A DECLINE … REPUBLICANS.

JUST FIFTY-FOUR PERCENT OF REPUBLICANS FEEL CONFIDENT THAT VOTES NATIONWIDE WERE COUNTED AS INTENDED

A MAJORITY OF THOSE SURVEYED FAVOR KEEPING ELECTIONS UNDER STATE AND LOCAL CONTROL

THE SURVEY ALSO FINDS UNIVERSAL CONCERN SURROUNDING A-I DEEPFAKES AND ELECTION BETTING ACROSS PARTY LINES

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ACCORDING TO N-P-R THERE ARE FEWER EXPECTED TRAVELERS THIS YEAR FOR THE THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY

N-P-R SAYS THIS YEAR MARKS THE LOWEST NUMBER OF THANKSGIVING TRAVELERS SINCE 20-20

TRIPLE A IS PROJECTING MORE THAN 81 MILLION AMERICANS WILL TRAVEL 50 MILES OR FURTHER FROM HOME THIS WEEK

N-P-R SAYS THIS EQUATES ROUGHLY TO 200 THOUSAND LESS PEOPLE ON THE ROAD

THOSE TRAVELING BY PLANE IS SLIGHTLY DOWN IN COMPARISON TO ONE YEAR AGO

THERE IS AN INCREASE HOWEVER IN THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE TRAVELING BY TRAINS OR BUSSES

AND THERE’S RECORD NUMBER OF PEOPLE BOOKING CRUISES DURING THIS EXTENDED BREAK

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AS FIRST REPORTED BY THE UNION-TRIBUNE, 2.4 MILLION DOLLARS IS BEING PAID TO TWO FORMER SAN DIEGO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT ADMINISTRATORS WHO SAY THEY WERE SEXUALLY HARASSED

MONIKA HAZEL AND TAVGA [TAHV-GUH] BUSTANI [BOO-STAHN-E] SUED THE SCHOOL DISTRICT BACK IN 20-24, BOTH CLAIMING SEXUAL HARASSMENT BY THEN-SUPERINTENDENT LAMONT JACKSON

JACKSON WAS FIRED WHEN AN INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION FOUND THE ALLEGATIONS TO BE CREDIBLE

THE SETTLEMENT WAS ANNOUNCED YESTERDAY

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IT’S OFFICIAL!

THE 20-31 WOMEN’S WORLD CUP HOSTS ARE NONE OTHER THAN THE U-S, MEXICO, COSTA RICA AND JAMAICA

THE NEWS MARKS THE FIRST TIME FOUR COUNTRIES WILL COLLECTIVELY CO-HOST THE WOMEN’S WORLD CUP

A MAJORITY OF THE MATCHES ARE EXPECTED TO BE HELD HERE IN THE U-S

SNAPDRAGON STADIUM IS AMONG THE PROPOSED LIST OF VENUES

BE SURE TO CHECK K-P-B-S-DOT-ORG FOR ALL THE LATEST ON THE WOMEN’S WORLD CUP ACTIVITIES.

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

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THE TIJUANA RIVER CRISIS IS NOTORIOUSLY KNOWN AS A SEWAGE PROBLEM. EVERY DAY, MILLIONS OF GALLONS OF PARTIALLY TREATED WASTEWATER SPILL INTO THE RIVER.

ENVIRONMENT REPORTER TAMMY MURGA SAYS A SMALL NONPROFIT AT THE BORDER IS STOPPING THE OTHER PART OF THE CRISIS: TRASH.

TRT ft TJTRASH 4:52

Just north of the border where the Tijuana River flows, a mountain forms.

It shouldn’t be there…it piles up piece by piece. But Oscar Romo is relieved to see it grow.

TJTRASH 1a 00:12

“We're here looking at something that was not supposed to happen, which was to another time again, year after year, we're collecting trash that Tijuana was supposed to collect.”

Trash from Tijuana is what makes this mountain. And a trash boom system Romo developed is corralling tons of debris. He’s the founder of the environmental nonprofit Alter Terra.

TJTRASH 1b 00:03

“We have what I call the first line of defense.”

Romo has spent decades studying the trash that travels down the Tijuana River. That helped him design a barrier to stop it. It’s a bunch of shells lined across the river canal in a horseshoe.

TJTRASH 1c 00:12

“Those shells are made of grinded, high-density plastic, which was recovered in Tijuana, by the way. … It’s 1,000 feet (long) from anchor to anchor.”

There are two other trash booms in the river valley. But Romo’s barrier is the longest. And it’s in an area where pollution is always flowing.

*Nat*

TJTRASH 1d 00:07

“Constantly, every day, 24 hours a day. Sometimes the channel doesn't have this much water.”

It’s been up since 2024. State grant money pays for the boom and hauling the trash. It was set to expire this fall.

TJTRASH 1e 00:08

“What would happen if they weren't here? … How far would the trash would go? First of all, all across the Tijuana River valley.

But new grant funding lets it stay for another year – just in time for a "super" El Niño that’s virtually certain to hit the region this winter.

TJTRASH 1f 00:19

“The governor declared an emergency declaration about a month and a half ago. So we were responding right on time because the first storm brought all this. And it wasn’t a big storm.”

By all this, Romo means the trash boom collected about 50 tons of trash. Over the last two years, the trash they’ve collected is equivalent to the weight of about 1,000 cars.

TJTRASH 1g 00:35

“Other than the plastic, you see car parts. That's a gas tank from a car. Then behind there's refrigerators. You see a water heater. Earlier, I was looking from above: some mattresses and furniture. And you can tell that there's also demolition material, like for construction. You can see that there's some burned wood that comes from illegal dump sites.”

Then a big tractor crane piles up the trash in a container that’s sent to a local landfill.

Romo says the booms can handle even more.

TJTRASH 1h 00:08

“The booms are designed to capture 4,500 tons within a year. So they were built for that capacity. And we will probably meet that capacity with these storms."

With El Niño, the region is expected to get significantly more rain than the average winter.

TJTRASH 1i 00:12

“We're nervous; obviously you know the Valley requires maintenance and that hasn't been done. This would be a big test for the structure.”

So how did this trash get here?

TJTRASH 1j 00:06

“Hay un terreno que de repente es ocupado por un grupo de personas, pero no compro ese terreno.”

Sara Gonzalez is with the environmental nonprofit Proyecto Socioambiental Río Tijuana.

TJTRASH 1k 00:10

“El ayuntamiento, como no están legalmente registrado, no hace una ruta de recolección y eso genera que haya un basurero clandestino.”

She says since the homes are not legally registered, the local government doesn’t offer waste collection services. And that leads to illegal dump sites straight down the river.

That could change soon. Tijuana and Baja California leaders recently announced plans to add collection routes and clear parts of the river channel ahead of winter storms. But to stop the problem long-term, Gonzalez says systemic changes must happen.

TJTRASH 1l 00:08

“El hecho de no tener una política de vivienda asequible que pueda impedir o prevenir que las personas se asienten de manera irregular en cualquier lugar, genera problemas como los que estamos viendo.”

She says the lack of an affordable housing policy that can stop people from settling informally generates these problems.

*Nat*

Back in the river valley. Romo says, while the boom is working, there’s decades’ worth of trash embedded in the riverbed.

TJTRASH 1m 00:06

“Trash still in the valley that is sitting there waiting for the storms to take it.”

Amid the layers of pollution, Romo says the river valley fights to live.

TJTRASH 1n 00:15

“Nature is so resistant; it's resilient. It's always here, you know? Like the vegetation we removed three weeks ago, and it's already like, 6, 7 feet tall. They don’t want to die.”

Romo says he’s working on a more hydrodynamic trash boom prototype. For now, he’s hopeful the current one will play a pivotal role during the storms El Niño brings. Tammy Murga, KPBS News

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AN ENCINITAS MOM WAS DETAINED BY IMMIGRATION AGENTS AFTER DROPPING HER KINDERGARTNER OFF AT SCHOOL. AND NOW, MEMBERS OF SAN DIEGO’S CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION ARE AGAIN CALLING FOR REFORM.

REPORTER ANDREW DYER SAYS IT’S ANOTHER PART OF DEMOCRATS’ OVERSIGHT STRATEGY FOR THE NEXT CONGRESS

IMMREFORM 1 (ad) (0:50) SOQ

Legislation backed by Congressman Scott Peters would prohibit immigration enforcement near schools and enact stricter regulations on ICE agents.

The San Diego Democrat says one reason voters gave Democrats control of both Congressional chambers is to reign in ICE.

SP: I think that's one of the messages that voters sent forcefully in the last election it wasn’t just about costs. It was about how we treat people in our own communities.

In a statement to KPBS ICE DENIED IT targets SCHOOLS.

Legislation is one of the approaches Democrats are planning for oversight in the coming Congress.

Peters says they’re also going after billions of dollars allocated to ICE in President Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill signed last year.

SP: It was allocated by Republicans. We need to claw that back. And that will be part of what we what we do.

The third prong of the strategy is oversight hearings, something the Trump administration has threatened Democrats with prosecution over.

Andrew Dyer, KPBS News.

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PROSTATE CANCER IS ONE OF THE MOST COMMON CANCERS IMPACTING MEN IN THE U.S.

AND NOW THE AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY IS OUT WITH UPDATED RECOMMENDATIONS FOR WHEN MEN SHOULD BE SCREENED FOR PROSTATE CANCER.

DOCTOR WAYNE BRISBANE [BRIZ-BAIN] IS A UROLOGIC [YOUR-RUH-LOGIC] ONCOLOGIST AT U-C-L-A HEALTH. HE SPOKE TO ANCHOR DEBBIE CRUZ LAST WEEK ABOUT THE NEW GUIDELINES.

ACSGUIDE 1 (dc) (3:51) “is scheduling it.”

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The new guidelines have to do with when men should get a specific blood test. What can you tell us about the test and how reliable it is? Yeah. So this is a, a, a new guideline for a blood test that looks for prostate cancer. Um, it's a blood test just like many other blood tests men get in their, uh, in their lives that checks kidneys and other things.

But this one you can think of like a thermometer for the prostate, uh, which is a little weird. But, um, just like a thermometer that can tell you when you have a fever, this blood test can tell men when maybe they have a problem with the prostate. Now, just like a thermometer, it's not perfect, but it is accurate.

So let's say you had a fever and you went to the emergency room and the doctor there said, "Hey, let's just take out your appendix." You very reasonably would say, "Shouldn't we do some other tests?" And PSA is the same way. So PSA is very good at letting us know we need to take a look at the prostate, but if the PSA is high, then we need to do some other tests, oftentimes an MRI Can you walk us through the, the new guidelines for when men should get these tests?

Yeah. So not every man is the same. Um, some men have a little bit higher risk of prostate cancer, and so we lower the age for those men at when they should start their screening. So for the average man who is just trying to be as healthy as possible, he should start screening at age 50 and get a PSA blood test every other year.

For men at elevated risk, and there's two groups here, these are men who have a strong family history of prostate cancer or Black men, they should start five years earlier at age 45 and get the PSA test every year. How do these new guidelines differ from the previous ones? Previous guidelines suggested that men should talk about PSA blood testing with their doctors, but now the guidelines suggest that men should go ahead and do it.

So it's a little bit more, um, thorough as far as getting these PSA tests, and we think that this reflects the rising rates of prostate cancer and the better treatment options and better diagnostic options we have to offer men. How will these new guidelines be used by patients and doctors? So I think it's important for patients to know that if they're concerned about prostate cancer, this is the best way to check for it, and so it is a blood test that can be added on to their annual physical exam, and they should ask their doctor about it.

For doctors, it will hopefully increase the screening prevalence for prostate cancer and help us find prostate cancers earlier when they're still able to be treated with minimal side effects. So these will improve the chances of early detection. That's correct. This whole guideline is in, aimed at improving early detection, and with early detection, better treatment outcomes.

Do you think there's anything people are overlooking about prostate cancer or maybe even ignoring? So prostate cancer can be kind of a scary thing to talk about, and so right now, only about 20-ish percent of men get a PSA. So if we were to do one thing to really help ourselves do a better job with prostate cancer screening and treatment, it would be to have men get this PSA test.

With these new guidelines, do you think insurance companies are cooperative as far as approving these tests? Absolutely. This test is very routinely covered by all insurance companies. All right. Anything else you'd want to add? I'd just encourage men to go get this PSA test. The hardest part about it is scheduling it

TAG: THAT WAS DOCTOR WAYNE BRISBANE SPEAKING TO K-P-BS’ DEBBIE CRUZ.

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SAN DIEGO COUNTY ADDED OVER 19 THOUSAND JOBS LAST MONTH. THAT LOWERED THE COUNTY'S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE TO 4.4 PERCENT.

DANIEL ENEMARK IS THE CHIEF ECONOMIST AT THE POLICY AND INNOVATION CENTER. HE SAYS THE COUNTY HAS SEEN AN INCREASE IN JOBS AT RESTAURANTS AND BARS.

JOBSREPORT 1A 0:17

“One area of concentrated growth has been eating establishments and drinking establishments have been growing where they've been slightly contracting in the United States as overall and so, you know, San Diego is a tourist destination it’s a place where people have a little bit higher income than the rest of the country.”

BUT ENEMARK SAYS SAN DIEGO IS BEHIND THE NATION IN ADDING JOBS IN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY

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KING TIDES THIS WEEK WILL MAKE THE OCEAN’S EBB AND FLOW MORE EXTREME.

IN ADDITION TO RISK OF COASTAL FLOODING…

SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY REPORTER CARLY KAY SAYS THAT MEANS MORE TIDE POOLS WILL BE EXPOSED DURING LOW TIDE.

LOWTIDE 1 TRT: 37 SOQ

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king tides often draw novice tide poolers to the coast.

it’s an exciting time for beginners to connect to nature.

but more visitors can damage habitats and lead to animals drying out.

grace gilmore is an educator with birch aquarium.

lowtides 1a: (12)

“we want for many years people to come and join us at these tide pools and see how amazing they are. but if we don't take care of them, then these animals might not recover quickly enough for us to see them. or this tide pool habitat can get changed forever. ”

she says harmful behaviors include flipping over rocks and moving animals.

to tide pool responsibly, visitors should move slowly and avoid touching the sea creatures.

carly kay, kpbs news

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CUT- FULL CLIP WASN’T IN SPOTS FOLDER

IN 2025 , LEGO BUILT A REPLICA OF THE SAN DIEGO CONVENTION CENTER TO DISPLAY ON THE COMIC-CON EXHIBIT FLOOR. THE DIORAMA NOW LIVES AT THE COMIC-CON MUSEUM.

ARTS REPORTER BETH ACCOMANDO WAS ON HAND FOR THE OPENING CEREMONIES.

LEGOCON (ba) 1:13 SOQ

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TODD GLORIA 3, 2, 1! [ribbon cut]

On Friday, Comic-Con Museum cut the ribbon to unveil the permanent home of a massive diorama dubbed LEGO Con. Greg Hicks is the US Brand Manager at the LEGO Group. He described the work that went into setting up the diorama at Comic-Con.

GREGORY HICKS The recreation of the San Diego Comic-Con was built with the incredibly talented LEGO model production team based in Connecticut. It features more than 200,000 LEGO bricks, over 9,000 minifigures, and took approximately 1,500 hours of design and building over the course of 6 months. The Comic-Con convention comes to life via the details that make it special.

Like Hall H, costumed fans, and knights fighting on the back terrace. Shawn Vandiver was the San Diego Convention Center chair when the LEGO Con diorama was installed.

SHAWN VANDIVER The detail and the care that LEGO and Comic-Con put into depicting our extraordinary building, I thought was really special. I think it's very accurate. And it really demonstrates how Comic-Con brings the building to life.

LEGO Con is now on display in the lower level of the Comic-Con Museum. You can get up close to discover the Easter eggs and clever design of this massive diorama.

Beth Accomando, KPBS News

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That’s it for today’s pod. This podcast is edited by Laura Castañeda & is hosted and produced by myself, Lawrence K. Jackson. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. Thanks for listening and have a great day.

