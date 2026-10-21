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Headline: SDSU students are calling on the Cal State system to end its OpenAI contract

Description: First, students at SDSU are calling on the CSU system to put an end to its current OpenAI contract. Then, ICE arrested a Lemon Grove nail salon employee over the weekend. Next, we spoke to some college students about navigating voting for the first time. And, more than a dozen neighborhood groups have now joined forces under a new name to oppose housing developments.

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Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson….it’s WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21ST>>>> [ SOME SDSU STUDENTS ARE CALLING FOR AN END TO CSU’S OPEN-AI CONTRACT ]

More on that next. But first... the headlines….#######

THE USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN RETURNED TO SAN DIEGO EARLIER THIS MONTH AFTER A RECORD SETTING DEPLOYMENT TO THE MIDDLE EAST

NOW IT’S GETTING A NEW HOME PORT

LATER THIS YEAR, THE SHIP WILL RELOCATE TO BREMERTON, WASHINGTON

MILITARY OFFICIALS SAY BREMERTON, IS HOME TO THE ONLY WEST COAST-BASED DRY DOCK LARGE ENOUGH TO MEET THE SERVICE AND MAINTENANCE NEEDS OF THE AIRCRAFT CARRIER

TYPICALLY, AIRCRAFT CARRIERS UNDERGO MAINTENANCE THERE AND THEN ARE ABLE RETURN TO THEIR HOME PORT

IN BOTH 20-19 AND 20-21, THE USS THEODORE ROOSEVELT AND THE USS CARL VINSON EACH RETURNED BACK HOME TO SAN DIEGO AFTER STINTS SPENT IN BREMERTON

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WARNING SIGNS COULD BE COMING TO CRYPTOCURRENCY ATM’S IN THE CITY OF SAN DIEGO

SAN DIEGO CITY COUNCIL YESTERDAY UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A 1ST READING OF LAW REQUIRING THE SIGNS

THE SIGNS WILL WARN OF SCAMS AND FRAUD AROUND ATM’S THAT TAKE CASH IN EXCHANGE FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY

THE CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF FINANCIAL PROTECTION AND INNOVATION SAYS THERE ARE ROUGHLY 110 ATM’S ACROSS THE CITY

COUNCILMAN JOE LACAVA INTRODUCED THE LAW … HIS OFFICE SAYS UNLIKE TRADITIONAL ATM’S CRYPTO ATM’S LEAVE NO TRACE AND THE FUNDS AREN’T RECOVERABLE…

THE LAW STILL REQUIRES A SECOND COUNCIL APPROVAL AS WELL AS MAYOR TODD GLORIA’S SIGNATURE

IF BOTH OF THOSE THINGS HAPPEN, THE NEW LAW WILL GO INTO EFFECT AS OF JANUARY FIRST

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THE SAN DIEGO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT ANNOUNCED YESTERDAY HOW IT IS PREPARING FOR EL NIÑO.

MEASURES NOW UNDERWAY BY THE DISTRICT INCLUDE, CLEARING ROOF DRAINS, REMOVING VEGETATION AND DEBRIS FROM STORM DRAINS AND STOCKING UP ON FLOOD CONTROL MATERIALS.

DISTRICT OFFICIALS SAY IT WILL ALSO BEGIN INSTRUCTING STUDENTS ABOUT EL NIÑO IN THE COMING WEEKS.

JULIE GARCIA IS THE DISTRICT'S SENIOR DIRECTOR OF FUTURE-READY LEARNING, CURRICULUM AND INSTRUCTION. SHE SAYS, BRINGING EL NIÑO INTO THE CLASSROOM GOES BEYOND TEACHING SCIENCE.

AND HELPS STUDENTS UNDERSTAND HOW EARTH'S INTERCONNECTED SYSTEMS CAN SHAPE CONDITIONS IN THEIR OWN COMMUNITIES AND EMPOWERS THEM TO SHARE ACCURATE INFORMATION, PREPARE THEIR FAMILIES, AND ADVOCATE FOR COMMUNITY READINESS

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News NowStay with me for more of the local news you need

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SAN DIEGO STATE STUDENTS ARE CALLING ON THE CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY SYSTEM TO END ITS CONTRACT WITH OPEN A-I.

REPORTER KATIE HYSON SAYS THEIR CONCERNS ARE WIDE-REACHING.

QUITGPT 1 trt 1:15 SOQ (kh/mb)

A few dozen students marched to the union to protest.

Nat pop *Money for jobs and education, not for war and deportation!*

C-S-U first entered into a 17-million dollar contract with Open A-I in 20-25.

It gave students, faculty and staff access to an educational version of Chat G-P-T.

The previous school year, campuses cut jobs to offset an ongoing budget crisis.

C-S-U then renewed the Open A-I contract for another three years and 39-million dollars.

The students’ concerns go beyond job loss: Open-AI’s co-founder funding President Donald Trump’s campaign; A-I’s use by immigration enforcement and the Israeli military; The environmental harm caused by data centers.

Claudia Gonzalez is a student organizer. She questions whether A-I is even good for them.

SOT :08 A lot of students nowadays don't know how to write sentences. They don't know how to write paragraphs, even basic emails. So, it's really not good for us at all.

A 20-25 C-S-U survey found the majority of students and faculty were skeptical that A-I was benefitting education overall.

C-S-U spokesperson Amy Bentley-Smith said by email that it can’t ignore how A-I is changing nearly every industry. And it must prepare graduates.

Katie Hyson, KPBS News

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THE REPORTED IMMIGRATION ARREST OF A NAIL SALON EMPLOYEE IN LEMON GROVE HAS SOME PEOPLE IN THE VIETNAMESE COMMUNITY ON EDGE IN SAN DIEGO.

REPORTER JACOB AERE EXPLORES THE WEEKEND INCIDENT AND THE CONCERNS IT RAISES.

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ICESALON 1 (:51) SOQ

ON SATURDAY, COMMUNITY ACTIVISTS SAY THEY RECEIVED A VIDEO … SHOWING ICE AGENTS ARRESTING A WOMAN OUTSIDE OF PEACOCK NAILS IN LEMON GROVE.

AFTER SEEING THE REPORTS ONLINE, VIET VOICES INTERIM DIRECTOR MIMI PHÙNG (FUNG) WENT TO THE BUSINESS TO PROVIDE EDUCATIONAL AND LEGAL RESOURCES.

“Generally, the reaction was very mixed which I think represents the general feelings in the Vietnamese community around immigration enforcement.”

PHUNG SAYS SOME PEOPLE IN THE VIETNAMESE COMMUNITY ARE IN DENIAL ABOUT THE SURGE IN ICE ENFORCEMENT, WHILE OTHERS ARE SCARED. THIS IS THE FIRST IMMIGRATION ARREST NEAR A SAN DIEGO COUNTY NAIL SALON THAT SHE HAS HEARD OF.

KPBS REACHED OUT TO THE DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY FOR COMMENT ON THE ARREST WITH A LIST OF SPECIFIC QUESTIONS. THEY DID NOT RESPOND TO THOSE QUESTIONS BEFORE OUR DEADLINE.

MANAGEMENT AND STAFF AT THE NAIL SALON WOULD NOT COMMENT ON THE MATTER. JA KPBS News

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MORE THAN A DOZEN NEIGHBORHOOD GROUPS HAVE FORMED IN RECENT YEARS TO OPPOSE HOUSING DEVELOPMENTS IN SAN DIEGO. NOW THEY'RE COMING TOGETHER UNDER A NEW ORGANIZATION CALLED SAN DIEGO UNITED COMMUNITIES.

METRO REPORTER ANDREW BOWEN SPOKE WITH EVENING EDITION ANCHOR MAYA TRABULSI ABOUT THE GROUP'S BELIEFS, ACTIVITIES — AND ITS GROWING INVOLVEMENT IN POLITICS.

SDUC (ab) 4:14 last words: "higher taxes or fees."

0:00: So tell us, who is this group and how did they actually originally form? 0:03: Yeah, so let's back up about a decade when San Diego started adopting a lot of reforms to encourage more housing in San Diego. 0:11: So they've been, the city's been adopt updating community plans that rezone neighborhoods for higher density, and they've also adopted citywide incentive programs that allow developers to build much larger and denser projects than the zoning would allow if they include some affordable housing in those projects. 0:29: Now, as these projects have started going up and the policies start taking. 0:33: Hold there's been a lot of community backlash, so you have these neighborhood groups that are forming to oppose one individual project in this neighborhood and another one in another neighborhood, and they have very similar concerns around parking and traffic and community character, but these groups weren't always talking together. 0:50: So San Diego United Communities stepped in to try and merge these groups into one and hopefully have more of an impact on citywide housing policies. 0:59: So San Diego United Communities, let's hear more about what they believe and. 1:03: How they believe that more affordable housing can be done here in San Diego. 1:07: Yeah, so I interviewed Eric Law, who is one of the co-founders of this group. 1:11: He's a Point Loma homeowner, and he told me that he would prefer the policies encourage housing in more outlying areas where land is cheaper and where it's easier to build for sale single family homes. 1:25: Here's what he had to say. 1:26: Millennial families want a small starter home with a patch of land. 1:30: That's exactly what Gloria and the council have not done. 1:34: They've made zero investment in millennials and Gen Z starter homes. 1:40: They've done nothing. 1:41: They've built more apartments. 1:43: That is not what everyone wanted. 1:45: No one wants those. 1:46: And my, he's of course referring to San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria. 1:49: Now, I think it's an exaggeration to say no one wants to live in the apartments that San Diego has been building over the past decade, but there is this question of preference. 1:59: Do people want apartments or single family homes, and I put that question to city council member. 2:04: Ila Rivera, who disagrees with this group on a lot of issues, and what, council member Ila Rivera told me is that even if San Diegan's dream of owning a house someday, that dream can be very far off. 2:17: Housing, single-family homes are very expensive, and so, in the meantime, people just want a place to live. 2:24: Sometimes they want a bigger apartment, sometimes they want a town home, sometimes they do want a single-family home, but before any of that, they want to be able to live in San Diego. 2:34: And we have a responsibility to create housing that people can live in at various stages in life. 2:41: And Maya, it's worth noting that there are reasons that both San Diego and California try to discourage building on undeveloped land in more outlying areas that's far from jobs or amenities. 2:52: And that's because that type of development comes with more driving, more greenhouse gas emissions, and a higher wildfire risk when you compare it to building in more urbanized areas. 3:02: Yeah, so San Diego United Communities is not just active on housing, right? 3:07: So what other issues are they actually working on? 3:10: Well, earlier they were part of a signature gathering campaign to repeal some fees that the city had adopted for trash collection and parking in Balboa Park, and they've also gotten really involved in electoral politics. 3:23: So San Diego United Communities has endorsed three candidates for city council. 3:27: One of them is a Republican, one is an ex-Republican. 3:31: And one is a Democrat and so they say this shows that they are a nonpartisan organization that's really interested in good governance, but critics that I spoke with say they think that this group is actually being used as a tool by Republicans who understand the Republican brand is not great in San Diego right now, but they still want to have power and influence over local policy. 3:53: my housing has never fallen cleanly on the left to right spectrum. 3:57: It's creates really strange alliances sometimes, but at least on this question of the city budget, I think this group, it's fair to say, is more conservative. 4:06: They believe the city should cut spending and cut services before they ask voters for higher taxes or fees.

THAT WAS KPBS METRO REPORTER ANDREW BOWEN SPEAKING WITH EVENING EDITION ANCHOR MAYA TRABULSI.

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SAN DIEGO COUNTY HAS AN ESTIMATED TWO MILLION REGISTERED VOTERS.

FOR YOUNGER AND FIRST TIME VOTERS... NAVIGATING THE PROCESS CAN BE CHALLENGING.

PENNER FELLOW EMMY BURRUS SPOKE TO SAN DIEGO STUDENTS ABOUT THEIR VOTING CONCERNS

NEWVOTERS 1 (eb) TRT 1:06 SOQ

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Election day is November 3, just two weeks away. So now’s the time to cast your vote.

In California voters can cast ballots in person until 8 pm

But for new voters, navigating the process can be a challenge.

Ariana Juarez, history sophomore “Being a college student I feel like a lot of the measures that we’re voting for and towards and all the candidates can affect like my college education and like my future in general. So I feel like my vote really matters.”

Molly Clixby, public health freshman “if I want my opinion on issues to be heard, I should like vote and use that to show my voice”

“I don't necessarily have any concerns with the process, but understanding propositions is definitely confusing for me and a lot of my peers with how, biased both sides can be, and also the very complicated wording on the ballot.”

San Diego County data as of Monday shows that about 2-point-0-3 million san diegans are registered to vote. Of those voters, about 201-thousand are aged 18-24.

For more information about voting in San Diego County and what you’ll be voting on, you can visit k-p-b-s dot org slash voter hub.

Emmy Burrus, KPBS News

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That’s it for today’s podcast. This podcast is edited by Brooke Ruth and is hosted and produced by myself, Lawrence K. Jackson. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org.Thanks for listening and have a great day.

