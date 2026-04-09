Every object tells a story: The unseen craft of theatrical props

What is a prop?

For Deb Hatch, it's almost everything. After more than 40 years working in theater, including decades at La Jolla Playhouse , the longstanding prop supervisor has helped shape more than 100 productions, from early-stage premieres to Broadway hits like "Jersey Boys" and "The Outsiders."

In this episode, we go behind the scenes to see how props do far more than fill space. They establish time and place, define character and keep performances running smoothly — often in ways audiences never notice. From sourcing everyday items to building custom pieces from scratch, Deb walks us through the hidden decisions that make a production feel real, and the problem-solving required when things go wrong on stage. Along the way, we explore a world most audiences never see, where even the smallest details can leave a lasting impression.

As Deb prepares to retire, she reflects on a career built on detail, collaboration and the thrill of figuring things out. Because in live theater, every object matters.

Guest:

Deb Hatch , prop supervisor at La Jolla Playhouse

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