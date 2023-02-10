Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

NOVA: Ancient Builders of the Amazon

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 10, 2023 at 2:06 PM PST
© WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Jaen Huaca Montegrande, Peru

Premieres Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Recent stunning discoveries are exploding the myth of the Amazon as a primeval wilderness, revealing traces of ancient civilizations that flourished there for centuries. Dense settlements indicate populations in the millions, supported by sophisticated agricultural systems, while huge geometric earthworks and roadways bear witness to complex religious ideas and social networks. The evidence is now clear that, far from being an untouched wilderness, the Amazon has been shaped by human hands for millennia.

NOVA: Ancient Builders of the Amazon: Preview
Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

NOVA "Ancient Builders of the Amazon" will be available on demand with the PBS App, Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Episodes are also available online at https://video.kpbs.org/show/nova/

© WGBH Educational Foundation

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News