Premieres Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Thursday, Dec. 14 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

An investigation into how a young Air National Guardsman allegedly leaked classified documents on the Discord chat platform. With The Washington Post, FRONTLINE examines Jack Teixeira’s alleged leak of national security secrets, why he wasn’t stopped and the role of platforms like Discord.

Watch On Your Schedule: FRONTLINE "The Discord Leaks" will be available to stream on the PBS App.

FRONTLINE "The Discord Leaks" - Preview

Credits: Directed by Tom Jennings, Annie Wong. Produced by Tom Jennings, Annie Wong, Shane Harris and Samuel Oakford.

