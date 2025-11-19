Broadcast: Dec. 14, 2025 at 6 p.m. on KPBS Radio (1st day of Hanukkah) / Listen now

"Candles Burning Brightly" is a delightful hour for everyone to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights! Lots of music from Jewish communities around the world, plus a hilarious lesson on how to prepare a classic Chanukah dish, and a timeless and touching holiday story that brings light into every home.

The Playlist:

• Judith Clurman and David Chase: Chanukah Joy and Peace (Hebrew/English) — Essential Voices USA; Judith Clurman, conductor; Alan Kay, clarinet; Eliana Razzino Yang, cello; Jack Coen, piano

• Solomon Golub, arr. Zalmen Mlotek: Borukh Ate zingt der Tate (Yiddish) — Essential Voices USA; Judith Clurman, conductor

• Traditional, arr. Ger van Leeuwen: Hadlokas Haneir (Blessings for Kindling the Light) (Hebrew) — Cantor Hans Bloemendal; Choir of Netherlands Jewish Main Synagogue Amsterdam; Ger van Leeuwen, conductor

• Theodore Bikel reads The Lost Menorah by Howard Schwartz from Adam’s Soul: The Collected Tales of Howard Schwartz (published 1992 by Jason Aronson; now out of print); used with the kind permission of the author

• Traditional, arr. Zavel Zilberts: Haneros Haluli — The Knights; Eric Jacobsen, conductor

• Traditional: Haneyros Halalu — Lissa Schneckenburger, violin; Hankus Netsky, piano

• Robert Applebaum: Haneirot Halalu (Hebrew/English) — Chicago a cappella; John William Trotter, conductor

• Jay Ungar: Lights of Chanukah (English) — The Jay Ungar & Molly Mason Family Band; University of Mary Washington Philharmonic Orchestra; Kevin P. Bartram, conductor

• Flory Jagoda, arr. Steve Barnett: Ocho Candelikas (Ladino) — Chanticleer and Chanticleer Holiday Orchestra; Joseph Jennings, conductor

• Traditional: Kitaltas (Ladino) — Theodore Bikel; Elizabeth Parvin; George Kirby; members of the New England Conservatory Jewish Music Ensemble; Hankus Netsky, conductor

• Chasia Segal: Latke Cooking Demonstration

• Flory Jagoda: Hanuka (Ladino) — Voice of the Turtle

• Traditional, arr. Ger van Leeuwen: Moôs Tzur (Hebrew) — Cantor Hans Bloemendal; Choir and Instrumental Ensemble of Netherlands Jewish Main Synagogue Amsterdam; Ger van Leeuwen, conductor

• Traditional (Italian): Maoz Tzur (Hebrew) — Zamir Chorale of Boston; Joshua Jacobson, conductor

• Traditional, arr. Benedetto Marcello: Maoz Tzur (Hebrew) — Zamir Chorale of Boston; Joshua Jacobson, conductor

• Hugo C Adler: Maoz Tzur (Hebrew) — Zamir Chorale of Boston; Joshua Jacobson, cond

• Traditional, arr. Steve Barnett: S’vivon (Hebrew) — New England Conservatory Chorus; Tamara Brooks, conductor

• Abe Ellstein and Moishe Oysher, arr. Abe Ellstein, Joshua Jacobson and Hankus Netsky: Drey Dreydele (Yiddish) — Cantor Morton Shames; New England Conservatory Chorus; New England Conservatory Jewish Music Ensemble

• Traditional, arr. Zavel Zilberts: Haneros Haluli — The Knights; Eric Jacobsen, conductor

Menorahs/Chanukiot (Hebrew): The candelabrum is a central object in the observance of Chanukah because the holiday is all about light! But what this item is called can be the source of friendly debate. It's common in the United States to refer to the candelabrum used at Chanukah as a menorah. Technically, it is... but a menorah can have any number of branches, while the menorah used at Chanukah – called a chanukia (plural: chanukiot) – has branches for eight candles, plus one for the shamash, the "helper” that is used to light the rest of the candles. The candles should never be extinguished, but should be allowed to burn down by themselves.

