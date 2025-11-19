NPR Holiday Special: New Year’s Day from Vienna 2025
The Vienna Philharmonic will perform their famous New Year's Day concert from the renowned Musikverein in Vienna on Jan. 1, 2025. The concert will be conducted by Riccardo Muti, Music Director Emeritus of the Chicago Symphony, who has directed the Vienna Philharmonic more than 500 times since his debut in 1971. Hosted by WBUR's Lisa Mullins.
New Year's Day from Vienna 2025 Program
Part 1
Johann Strauss Sr.: Freedom March, Op. 226
Josef Strauss: Austrian Village Swallows, Waltz Op. 164
Johann Strauss Jr.: Demolition Men's Polka, Polka française, Op. 269
Johann Strauss Jr.: Lagoon Waltz Op. 411
Eduard Strauss Luftig und duftig (Airy and Fragrant), Polka schnell, Op. 206
Part 2
Johann Strauss Jr.: The Gypsy Baron: Overture
Johann Strauss, Jr.: Accelerations, Waltz, Op. 234
Joseph Hellmesberger: The Violet Girl: Jolly Brothers March*
Constanze Geiger: Ferdinandus, Waltz (Arrangement: Wolfgang Dörner) *
Johann Strauss Jr.: Either Or!, Polka schnell, Op. 403
Josef Strauss: Transactions, Waltz, Op. 184
Johann Strauss Jr.: Anna Polka, Op. 117
Johann Strauss Jr.: Tritsch-Tratsch Polka, Polka schnell, Op. 214
Johann Strauss Jr.: Wine, Women and Song, Waltz, Op. 333
Encores
Johann Strauss Jr.: The Bayadère, Polka schnell, Op. 351
Johann Strauss Jr.: On the Beautiful Blue Danube, Waltz, Op. 314
Johann Strauss Sr.: Radetzky March, Op. 228 (Arrangement: Vienna Philharmonic)
* First performance at a New Year's Concert by the Vienna Philharmonic
Credit: NPR - The California Newsroom