NPR Holiday Special: New Year’s Day from Vienna 2025

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 19, 2025 at 3:04 PM PST
NPR - The California Newsroom
The Vienna Philharmonic will perform their famous New Year's Day concert from the renowned Musikverein in Vienna on Jan. 1, 2025. The concert will be conducted by Riccardo Muti, Music Director Emeritus of the Chicago Symphony, who has directed the Vienna Philharmonic more than 500 times since his debut in 1971. Hosted by WBUR's Lisa Mullins.

New Year's Day from Vienna 2025 Program

Part 1

Johann Strauss Sr.: Freedom March, Op. 226

Josef Strauss: Austrian Village Swallows, Waltz Op. 164

Johann Strauss Jr.: Demolition Men's Polka, Polka française, Op. 269

Johann Strauss Jr.: Lagoon Waltz Op. 411

Eduard Strauss Luftig und duftig (Airy and Fragrant), Polka schnell, Op. 206

Part 2

Johann Strauss Jr.: The Gypsy Baron: Overture

Johann Strauss, Jr.: Accelerations, Waltz, Op. 234

Joseph Hellmesberger: The Violet Girl: Jolly Brothers March*

Constanze Geiger: Ferdinandus, Waltz (Arrangement: Wolfgang Dörner) *

Johann Strauss Jr.: Either Or!, Polka schnell, Op. 403

Josef Strauss: Transactions, Waltz, Op. 184

Johann Strauss Jr.: Anna Polka, Op. 117

Johann Strauss Jr.: Tritsch-Tratsch Polka, Polka schnell, Op. 214

Johann Strauss Jr.: Wine, Women and Song, Waltz, Op. 333

Encores

Johann Strauss Jr.: The Bayadère, Polka schnell, Op. 351

Johann Strauss Jr.: On the Beautiful Blue Danube, Waltz, Op. 314

Johann Strauss Sr.: Radetzky March, Op. 228 (Arrangement: Vienna Philharmonic)

* First performance at a New Year's Concert by the Vienna Philharmonic

Credit: NPR - The California Newsroom

Tags

Holidays
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

