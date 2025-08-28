Stream now with the KPBS+ / Watch Watch Friday, Jan. 2, 2026 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

An ingredient Pati constantly uses is salt and Yucatán has one of the most unique salts. The Las Coloradas salt, which means blush red, gets its distinctive color from red algae. On this episode, engineer Felipe Perez takes Pati to the pink lakes where the salt is produced.

Darren Durlach / APT Down the road in Rio Lagartos, conservationist Diego Nuñez takes her to see another pink wonder, Mexico’s highest concentration of flamingos.

PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE: Pink

Recipes in Pati’s Kitchen:

● Green Ceviche

● Chunky Pepita and Coconut Rice

● Pepita, Almond Habanero Pesto

● Baked Fish with Pepita, Almond, and Habanero Pesto

Darren Durlach / APT Baked Fish with Pepita, Almond, and Habanero Pesto

