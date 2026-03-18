Premieres Monday, March 23, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+ / Encore Wednesday, March 25 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 23-time Emmy® Award-nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW begins its 30th broadcast season in 2026 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Catch "Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 3," tonight at 8/7c.

Treasures abound in Midcoast Maine during ROADSHOW's stop in Boothbay including cast-iron lobster andirons, ca. 1880, a 1965 Roy Lichtenstein Shipboard Girl offset lithograph, and a Japanese bronze lantern, ca. 1909. Which find is $60K?

Christina McAlister for GBH, 2026 © WGBH Educational Foundation / GBH Nick Dawes (right) appraises cast-iron lobster andirons, ca. 1880, in Boothbay, Maine. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 3” premieres Monday, March 23 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

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Christina McAlister for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation / GBH Eric Silver (right) appraises Josef Hoffmann silver cups, ca. 1910, in Boothbay, Maine. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 3” premieres Monday, March 23 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is part adventure, part history lesson, and part treasure hunt! Watch as specialists from the country's leading auction houses and independent dealers offer free appraisals of antiques and collectibles, revealing fascinating truths about family treasures and flea market finds. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW on Facebook / Instagram / TikTok