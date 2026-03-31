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Women's Work: The Untold Story of America's Female Farmers

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published March 3, 2026 at 10:17 AM PST
Brandy, Bella, and Ramona Button — three generations of women sustaining the legacy of Ramona Farms. One of their t-shirts reads "Phenomenally Indigenous"
Georgia Public Broadcasting
/
APT
Brandy, Bella, and Ramona Button — three generations of women sustaining the legacy of Ramona Farms. One of their t-shirts reads "Phenomenally Indigenous"

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

Through the voices of their daughters and granddaughters, "Women's Work: The Untold Story of America's Female Farmers" journeys across the country to meet these foremothers

Traditionally depicted through the eyes of men, the history of agriculture in the United States is incomplete. It overlooks its heroines – the women who have farmed, nurtured the land, sacrificed and made immeasurable impacts on farming and food in America.

Elisa Fleming of Verdant View Farms gets a gentle kiss on the forehead from one of her cows.
Georgia Public Broadcasting
Elisa Fleming of Verdant View Farms gets a gentle kiss on the forehead from one of her cows.

Through the voices of their daughters and granddaughters, "Women's Work: the Untold Story of America's Female Farmers" journeys across the country to meet these foremothers.

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Xee Yang Schell of Yang Family Farms harvests tulips for Seattle’s Pike Place Market
Georgia Public Broadcasting
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APT
Xee Yang Schell of Yang Family Farms harvests tulips for Seattle’s Pike Place Market

This uniquely matrilineal retelling of America's history celebrates the accomplishments and contributions of women in agriculture. By highlighting their resilience and creativity, Women's Work pays tribute to the vital role women have played, and continue to play, in shaping the future of agriculture.

Phyllis Valenzuela, an elder of the Tohono O’odham Nation, teaches youth the tradition of wild harvesting.
Georgia Public Broadcasting
Phyllis Valenzuela, an elder of the Tohono O’odham Nation, teaches youth the tradition of wild harvesting.

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Sua Yang of Yang Family Farms pauses in the field, leaning on her hoe after a morning of weeding.
Georgia Public Broadcasting
/
APT
Sua Yang of Yang Family Farms pauses in the field, leaning on her hoe after a morning of weeding.

Presented by Georgia Public Broadcasting. Distributed by American Public Television

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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