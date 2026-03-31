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Your web browser is not supported Through the voices of their daughters and granddaughters, "Women's Work: The Untold Story of America's Female Farmers" journeys across the country to meet these foremothers

Traditionally depicted through the eyes of men, the history of agriculture in the United States is incomplete. It overlooks its heroines – the women who have farmed, nurtured the land, sacrificed and made immeasurable impacts on farming and food in America.

Georgia Public Broadcasting Elisa Fleming of Verdant View Farms gets a gentle kiss on the forehead from one of her cows.

Through the voices of their daughters and granddaughters, "Women's Work: the Untold Story of America's Female Farmers" journeys across the country to meet these foremothers.

Georgia Public Broadcasting / APT Xee Yang Schell of Yang Family Farms harvests tulips for Seattle’s Pike Place Market

This uniquely matrilineal retelling of America's history celebrates the accomplishments and contributions of women in agriculture. By highlighting their resilience and creativity, Women's Work pays tribute to the vital role women have played, and continue to play, in shaping the future of agriculture.

Georgia Public Broadcasting Phyllis Valenzuela, an elder of the Tohono O’odham Nation, teaches youth the tradition of wild harvesting.

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Georgia Public Broadcasting / APT Sua Yang of Yang Family Farms pauses in the field, leaning on her hoe after a morning of weeding.

Presented by Georgia Public Broadcasting. Distributed by American Public Television

